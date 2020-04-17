Reason Roundup

COVID-19 Is Coming for Your Burgers

Plus: sensitive cellphone data swept up in coronavirus containment efforts, and more...

|

(Glen Stubbe/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Meat processing plants around the country have been slowing or shutting down operations, and beef shortages could be coming soon, some industry officials say. Production last week was down by about 25 percent amid numerous plant closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks among employees.

"Two of the seven largest U.S. facilities—those with the capacity to process 5,000 beef cattle daily—are closed because of the pandemic," reports The Washington Post. And employee absences and social distancing measures are slowing production at the few that remain open.

Another issue for those in the pandemic-era beef business is that restaurants aren't buying, which means many of the more expensive cuts of meat they depend on selling simply aren't being purchased by anyone.

"What's selling? Freaking hamburger," John Bormann, program sales manager for beef and pork processor JBS, told the Post. "All of a sudden 23 percent of the animal isn't being bought because food service is gone."

"There's no evidence at all that there's any risk to consumers," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stressed at a news briefing on Monday after JBS announced it would be closing its Greeley, Colorado, facility. "It's an issue within the plant."

FREE MARKETS

Politicians are playing the wrong role in handling COVID-19. "Contrary to what some lawmakers imagine, America's current pause is substantially self-imposed," suggests Charles Fain Lehman at the Washington Free Beacon, with data from public opinion polls to restaurant bookings and TSA screenings to back up the claim.

"Data show that America brought itself to a halt, reflecting more a fear of disease—and a sense of solidarity with those most at risk—than the following of government orders," Lehman writes. "If accurate, these data indicate that merely declaring the economy 'open' will not have a major impact. Rather, they suggest a successful reopening is less about making rules and more about helping Americans make informed decisions about what is safe for them to do."

The bottom line: Lawmakers do matter. But their role must be less about declaring specific things on or off limits and more about disseminating information, making citizens feel safe, and working with local businesses to craft policies that benefit everyone.

FREE MINDS

"Increasingly close cooperation between government authorities and technology companies" is never a nice phrase to read. The Washington Post details how these private-public partnerships against COVID-19 involve "data sets long considered so personal and sensitive—capable of revealing how smartphone users spent their days, and with whom—that many government officials shied away from their use out of fear of public backlash." More here.

QUICK HITS

NEXT: Five Years in Prison for Posting Facebook Videos Accusing Pastor of Sexual Misconduct

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:30 am

    COVID-19 Is Coming for Your Burgers It’s finally hitting home.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      April.17.2020 at 10:16 am

      Hello. Good to people who live in states run by assholes!

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:31 am

    …beef shortages could be coming soon, some industry officials say. So it was Big Impossible Burger that engineered COVID-19.

    1. Idle Hands
      April.17.2020 at 9:36 am

      Clearly it’s big chicken. I’d say big pork because their don’t seem to be a shortage of pork chops at the store ever but Smithfield got shutdown. Of course I’m open to that being a false flag.

      1. Nardz
        April.17.2020 at 9:48 am

        Or it’s those tranny fake-meat bitches

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        April.17.2020 at 10:10 am

        Chick-Fil-A has gone to phase 2 of their plan to get you to “Eat Mor Chikin”

    2. mad.casual
      April.17.2020 at 10:44 am

      Shutdowns will continue until consumption of fake beef improves.

  3. Rich
    April.17.2020 at 9:33 am

    “There’s no evidence at all that there’s any risk to consumers,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stressed at a news briefing on Monday after JBS announced it would be closing its Greeley, Colorado, facility. No meat means no risk. It’s common sense!

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.17.2020 at 9:59 am

      You have it backwards. The political math goes like this: No risk = No (fill in the blank, but pretty much everything)

      1. Rich
        April.17.2020 at 10:01 am

        “If it might help save just one life, ….”

        1. Longtobefree
          April.17.2020 at 10:31 am

          Except for all the killing done in abortion centers?

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      April.17.2020 at 10:20 am

      There was an interview with him on NPR this morning which was basically a bunch of happytalk about how Colorado is “intelligently” engaging this, and whining that the feds weren’t doing enough. The dipshit reporter notably left out the fact that local governments are starting to furlough workers due to a lack of tax revenue. Polis is venal, but he’s not stupid, and even he realizes that if he doesn’t figure out a way to get people back to work, it’s going to be Armageddon for state and local coffers, especially with the summer tourist season rapidly approaching. Pointedly, he vaguely admitted that even if the economy opens back up, the damage is going to take a long time to get fixed.

      1. Freddy the Jerk
        April.17.2020 at 10:38 am

        I’m convinced Polis wants higher office, so it’s a given he’s going to opt for the safest path. He’ll keep everything shut down until July — no one will lay the wrecked economy at his feet (well, no one who matters) but come April 27, if he opens Colorado, every subsequent dead abuela will count against him. He’s a weaselly POS too. Won’t say *anything* about what his plans are, other than “if Colorado isn’t ready to open April 26, it’s because citizens didn’t follow my orders” (paraphrasing).

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:33 am

    If accurate, these data indicate that merely declaring the economy ‘open’ will not have a major impact. … So obviously state police will have to be sent into homes to force workers back on the job.

    1. Idle Hands
      April.17.2020 at 9:40 am

      Since when do we listen to polls?

  5. Idle Hands
    April.17.2020 at 9:34 am

    “Another issue for those in the pandemic-era beef business is that restaurants aren’t buying, which means many of the more expensive cuts of meat they depend on selling simply aren’t being purchased by anyone.” Is this a function of the FDA having seperate packaging rules? Why can’t they re-purpose this for those sales for the supermarket? Are the grocery stores not interested? But fuck that sucks, I want my beef.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 9:35 am

      I will buy all the prime tomahawk ribeyes and tenderloins I can get my hands on at wholesale prices.

      1. Idle Hands
        April.17.2020 at 9:37 am

        Same. I’d kill for a tomahawk ribeye right now. Maybe not kill but looting is on the table.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          April.17.2020 at 9:50 am

          Or you could just go to Whole Foods . . .

          1. Idle Hands
            April.17.2020 at 9:52 am

            Well lets not go crazy kirkland.

          2. Still Curmudgeoned (Nunya)
            April.17.2020 at 10:10 am

            Um, you’re ok with that?

      2. Overt
        April.17.2020 at 9:50 am

        I want to know where this is happening. Here in southern california, there are two prices. The first is for tailings- you can get 10lb bags of ground beef for pennies on the dollar. But I already have a meat locker full of this shit. The second is good beef- prime, or at least good cuts. These are still in the $30 – $40 per pound range. What seems to be happening is that the good restaurants are still buying up the prime beef and selling it as “Ready to Cook Dinners, Curbside Pickup”

    2. Under_Pressure
      April.17.2020 at 10:23 am

      I’m a little confused at the statement which I interpret as “all we can sell is hamburger, WTH do we do with the rest of the better meat?” Umm… grind it up into hamburger if there is really so much demand for burger and so little for prime cuts? They make it sound like if they can’t sell premium ribeyes to Ruth’s Chris, the only alternative is to throw them in a landfill. I understand that their business model is based on grinding the cheap stuff up and getting a king’s ransom for the good stuff, but if there is really that much demand for hamburger and that little for the expensive stuff, every processor should be in basically the same position and therefore, through the magic of markets, the cost per pound of hamburger should jump to a point where it balances out the increased cost of throwing expensive cuts into the grinder. Of course, again through the magic of markets, when consumers start paying 12 bucks a pound for ground beef, they are going to start thinking “fuck, I might as well just buy a steak and figure out how to cook THAT at home” and then demand for premium cuts increases and ground beef decreases and away we go.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:34 am

    I don’t know if I like this new formatting snafu. It’s not going to work out well for my style.

    1. Rich
      April.17.2020 at 9:44 am

      Everyone has to make the sacrifice, Fist. We have to conserve space on the internet now.

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.17.2020 at 9:59 am

        stop wasting energy on capital letters and punctuation

        1. Earth Skeptic
          April.17.2020 at 10:01 am

          flatten the curve

        2. Still Curmudgeoned (Nunya)
          April.17.2020 at 10:09 am

          Every time you leave out an Oxford comma I cut off an angel’s wings.

          1. Sevo
            April.17.2020 at 10:14 am

            Signthepetitiontogetwelshfiredandhireacompetentmanager.

  7. Don't look at me!
    April.17.2020 at 9:34 am

    So did Trump do the right thing or is he now not a dictator?

    1. Idle Hands
      April.17.2020 at 9:39 am

      It’s a problem he’s not taking charge. But it would also be a problem if he took charge.

    2. Troglodyte Rex
      April.17.2020 at 9:40 am

      Trump all but told the D governors they are on the hook for their idiocy.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        April.17.2020 at 9:43 am

        LOL Andrew Cuomo has handled this like a pro.

        1. Troglodyte Rex
          April.17.2020 at 9:51 am

          Yeah, accusing hospital staff of pilfering safety items, calling it the Chinese Virus, then accusing the President of being a racist. Dago is a real pro all right.

    3. De Oppresso Liber
      April.17.2020 at 10:54 am

      He is more right now than he was when he declared himself all powerful. Still a moron, but at least he’s correct on this point.

      Trumpies lack of indignation at the president declaring himself all powerful has been noted, however.

  8. Rich
    April.17.2020 at 9:34 am

    We don’t need no stinkin’ line spaces!

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.17.2020 at 9:42 am

      But your comment and my comment are now to close together violating my governors orders. The ensuing fines are going to wipe out my stimulus check!

      1. Nardz
        April.17.2020 at 9:56 am

        Now thats funny

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:36 am

    …these private-public partnerships against COVID-19 involve “data sets long considered so personal and sensitive—capable of revealing how smartphone users spent their days, and with whom—that many government officials shied away from their use out of fear of public backlash.” … You’ll notice the tech industry didn’t seem to have anything to fear from a backlash.

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.17.2020 at 9:36 am

    “Production last week was down by about 25 percent amid numerous plant closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks among employees.” There’s an easy fix for this: open our borders and welcome new employees who will replace the sick ones. #OpenBordersWillFixEverything

    1. Idle Hands
      April.17.2020 at 9:38 am

      How has trump not brought you in on his open america committee? Most basic way to open is tear down the walls.

    2. DH
      April.17.2020 at 10:03 am

      Genius, so we use the immigrants as our replacement for meat and it comes pre-seasoned. Fajitas anyone?

      1. Still Curmudgeoned (Nunya)
        April.17.2020 at 10:11 am

        I said yesterday the only thing I’m missing in this whole thing is good Mexican food. When it is over I think I’m going to eat it everyday for a week.

  11. Rich
    April.17.2020 at 9:37 am

    Just days after claiming he had total authority to tell state leaders how to handle lifting business and gathering restrictions, Trump reportedly told governors in a phone call yesterday, “you are going to call your own shots.” This was the standard talking point on CNN and MSNBC yesterday. Somehow these operatives don’t understand English.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:39 am

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement released almost 700 people from detention facilities yesterday, amid concerns over COVID-19 spread. … Keeping immigrants detained doesn’t seem to be as grave a concern as the health of the agents these days.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 9:43 am

      Naturally, they all tested negative before being released.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        April.17.2020 at 10:02 am

        Negative for documentation?

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:40 am

    How Airbnb hosts are handling rentals during the pandemic. … Illegally, would be my bet.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 9:44 am

      The only thing to handle is cancellations.

  14. Rich
    April.17.2020 at 9:41 am

    Lawmakers do matter. But their role must be … disseminating information, making citizens feel safe Sounds non-essential.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 9:45 am

      Nothing makes you feel safer than being forced to do something at the point of a gun.

  15. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.17.2020 at 9:41 am

    More bad economic news. Charles Koch current net worth: $51.4 billion Completely unacceptable. In fact it was already unacceptable when he was hovering around $60 billion. But barely above $50 billion? Nobody who’s worked as hard as Mr. Koch should have to suffer like this. #VoteBidenToHelpCharlesKoch

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:42 am

    Instacart will start delivering prescriptions from Costco pharmacies. … Will this be like half my fries being gone by the time the Postmates driver shows up?

  17. Troglodyte Rex
    April.17.2020 at 9:42 am

    Interesting those big (minority concentrated) cities had a 1/5 to 1/3 reduction in their prisoner populations. Makes me think they are frivolously arresting citizens for their own jollies.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 9:47 am

      They are all dead!

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:43 am

    …Trump reportedly told governors in a phone call yesterday, “you are going to call your own shots.” … Trump is ordering governors to do their job?

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 9:47 am

      A true authoritarian monster!

  19. Nardz
    April.17.2020 at 9:44 am

    “”Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to revamp our electoral system so that it permanently becomes more inclusive and becomes easier for the American people to access,” Holder told Time magazine.” http://www.zerohedge.com/political/eric-holder-sees-coronavirus-opportunity-redesign-us-election-system

    1. Rich
      April.17.2020 at 9:49 am

      “expanded no-excuse absentee vote-at-home measures.” Indeed, just check this box [ ] to opt out of having your votes automatically cast for you from here on out.

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.17.2020 at 10:01 am

        no excuse = “ if you don’t vote, we will vote for you”

        1. Earth Skeptic
          April.17.2020 at 10:03 am

          Worked for the vote harvesters in California.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      April.17.2020 at 10:58 am

      OK, Steve, if you won’t fill out your ballot in front of us in your living room for the $100, then we will threaten to break your leg if you don’t vote the way we want you to. Screw the secret ballot; we have elections to rig.

  20. Nardz
    April.17.2020 at 9:44 am

    Interesting perspective. http://www.zerohedge.com/health/no-we-are-not-all-together

    1. Rich
      April.17.2020 at 9:55 am

      It would be interesting to see a “rebuttal”, but one suspects it would be essentially “I’m not going to dignify that with a response.”

      1. Nardz
        April.17.2020 at 9:58 am

        It’s not the cleanest article, but I think he gets the groupings pretty on point

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:45 am

    Virginia and Kentucky saw small protests yesterday over social distancing and stay-at-home orders. … But they barely share a border!

  22. Nardz
    April.17.2020 at 9:45 am

    No surprise. http://www.zerohedge.com/health/conflict-interest-facebook-fact-checker-worked-wuhan-biolab-ruled-out-virus-leak-while

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    April.17.2020 at 9:46 am

    Google is tweaking its videoconferencing options in good ways to compete with Zoom. … Are we talking about Hangouts here?

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 10:03 am

      What is important is how many people are twerking while video conferencing

  24. Nardz
    April.17.2020 at 9:46 am

    Again, no surprise. http://www.zerohedge.com/political/twitter-outlaws-political-satire-public-disobedience-fresh-bans-conservative-influencers

  25. Nardz
    April.17.2020 at 9:47 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wuhan-coronavirus-death-toll-revised-50-higher-remdesivir-trial-revives-hopes-miracle

  26. Nardz
    April.17.2020 at 9:47 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/health/covid-19-man-made-virus-hiv-discoverer-says-could-only-have-been-created-lab

  27. JesseAz
    April.17.2020 at 10:04 am

    Once again… Anyone else miss Harsayni? https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/04/welcome-to-the-real-russia-scandal/ Amazing how we’ve just stopped paying attention to just how corruptive Crossfire Hurricane was. What has come out in the last week: 1) FBI knew Russians were pushing misinformation to Steele, but still used it as the basis for their FISA warrants. 2) The warrants extended to search and seizure of any location Page had worked at. 3) The interview Papadopolous had with a CI actually shows Papadopolous fervently pushing back on the CI inferring Russia wanted Trump to win. 4) One of Steele’s Russian assets actually said he wanted Hillary to win, while giving Steele possible misinformation. 5) FBI had plenty of exculpatory information on Page and didn’t list it in FISA. 6) All of this information was known to Mueller and was absent from his report.

  28. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.17.2020 at 10:04 am

    The awful Glenn Greenwald continues to spread right-wing lies about Biden’s so-called “cognitive decline.” Let me say again: I’ve been on cable hundreds of times. I’ve watched thousands of segments over the years. I’ve literally never seen one person — until Joe Biden — who has to read from notes to answer questions from a cable TV host. And even with that, he often gets lost Stop. Shaming. Biden’s. Stutter. #BidenIsAsSharpAsEver

  29. JesseAz
    April.17.2020 at 10:04 am

    What is Joe actually saying in this video? https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/we-have-no-idea-what-joe-biden-is-muttering-about-here-maybe-you-can-help-us-out/ I sat with a guy on, on a telephone and he’s telling me, he said, “I don’t always,” he said, “Look, I, I, I, I, I, I’m, I, I worked at the hospital.” And he said, “Then I, I got, I got myself a position where I got the virus so they quarantined me and, and they put me in the hospital, and I made it out and so I’m out [slurp]. But they don’t want me with my family. I’m on the third floor. I spent 15 minutes on the phone with them saying,’ he said, ‘I have a three-year-old and a four-year-old. They come to the door outside and they just knock on the door and say ‘Daddy, Daddy, can I see you Daddy, can I see you Daddy?’’” So we spent time going through it [slurp], I used to do with my kids when they were little and I couldn’t see them and we’d play games. I said, “Knock, make up a game, knock, knock on the door and say this is, you know [slurp].” [incomprehensible] This is practical things, the guy’s scared to death. And he’s worried about his children, he’s worried about his wie [sic]. I mean, these are practical things. And the president talks about this like, “OK, it’s gonna be OK. We’re gonna open… tomorrow. We’re gonna do this.” I mean, it just, I must tell you, it drives me crazy. I don’t know what he doesn’t understand.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 10:10 am

      Holy crap.

    2. Troglodyte Rex
      April.17.2020 at 10:25 am

      That would be sad to watch if Biden wasn’t such a piece of shit. Not figurative shit, mind you, but literal skin covered fecal matter.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        April.17.2020 at 10:53 am

        I honestly feel bad for the guy. He’s a piece of shit, but even he doesn’t deserve what his party is doing to him. He should be relaxing in his house in Delaware enjoying what he can of his life before dementia turns him into a diaper-shitting mess, not being propped up by a rudderless political party with more attitude than sense.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      April.17.2020 at 10:51 am

      Like I’ve said, the DNC should be charged with elder abuse for putting Biden in this situation. He doesn’t even know where he fucking is half the time.

      If he does win, I give it two years before the DNC gets some Secret Service agent to smother him with a pillow, and we get news reports about him “passing peacefully in his sleep”.

  30. JesseAz
    April.17.2020 at 10:05 am

    Pelosi has lost Chuck Todd… https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/04/16/nbcs-todd-pelosi-schumer-playing-fire-covid-19-paycheck-protection-relief/

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 10:11 am

      What does she care? She has a $30,000 freezer full of $2,000 worth of ice cream.

  31. Earth Skeptic
    April.17.2020 at 10:06 am

    “The bottom line: Lawmakers do matter. But their role must be less about declaring specific things on or off limits and more about disseminating information, making citizens feel safe, and working with local businesses to craft policies that benefit everyone.” Because nothing beats the wholesome goodness of government information, especially delivered by Lawmakers. Unless it is government money. WTF, ENB?

  32. Sevo
    April.17.2020 at 10:08 am

    “Two of the seven largest U.S. facilities—those with the capacity to process 5,000 beef cattle daily—are closed *because of the pandemic*,” No, they are closed because of the manufactured PANIC!~!

  33. Sevo
    April.17.2020 at 10:11 am

    IseereasonhasyettofigureoutthatspacesarepartofcompositionWAYTOGOWELSH!

    1. Sevo
      April.17.2020 at 10:11 am

      Firewelshandhiresomeonecompetent.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.17.2020 at 10:13 am

      Itsthenewnormal!

    3. lap83
      April.17.2020 at 10:17 am

      ah, so I’m not the only one

  34. lap83
    April.17.2020 at 10:14 am

    “Meat processing plants around the country have been slowing or shutting down operations, and beef shortages could be coming soon” Those who thought “where’s the beef?” while reading this are approximately 1,000 times more likely to die of the Coronavirus

    1. lap83
      April.17.2020 at 10:15 am

      where’s the space?

  35. Rufus The Monocled
    April.17.2020 at 10:17 am

    We have to be authoritarian for your own good because we fucken follow and love science! Emotional fear = logic to pant shitters.

  36. Ken Shultz
    April.17.2020 at 10:26 am

    “Another issue for those in the pandemic-era beef business is that restaurants aren’t buying, which means many of the more expensive cuts of meat they depend on selling simply aren’t being purchased by anyone. “What’s selling? Freaking hamburger,” John Bormann, program sales manager for beef and pork processor JBS, told the Post. “All of a sudden 23 percent of the animal isn’t being bought because food service is gone.” It’s important that we keep our hyperbole and sarcasm detectors properly calibrated–and don’t take things too literally. Otherwise, people who know what they’re talking about will laugh at us or properly accuse us of being full of shit. Incidentally, the same thing happens when the press is covering President Trump. You’re supposed to be able to think critically and perceive hyperbole and sarcasm. People who can’t can’t do that may be on the autism spectrum somewhere. So . . . um . . . no, I seriously doubt it’s the case that not even the rendering plant wants their filet mignon cuts anymore–while the hamburger still gets eaten. They’re holding out for better prices, and maybe they’ll cut back on butchering whole cows until the price of the better cuts recovers. However, those cuts that were already made are almost certainly being sold, eventually, just not at the prices they were when all the restaurants were hopping. Yesterday, I was able to buy eight t-bone steaks for cheap, four for under $12–and that were on a two packages for-one deal. I doubt that’s because t-bones are being diverted from restaurants to your neighborhood grocer. My understanding is that your grocer orders how ever many sides of beef and breaks it down into various cuts in the back of the grocery. So, they probably aren’t ordering specific cuts that would otherwise go to a restaurant. More likely, it’s that the price of a head of cattle has gone down so far because restaurants aren’t buying the choice cuts–and that drop in the price of a whole head of cattle is translating into a cheap side of beef at my local grocery. If ranchers start holding back on selling their cows to market, OTBE, we should see prices start rising again. Change the year on the chart for Feeder Cattle (slaughtered cows) to 2020 at the following link, and it looks like the price was $135 in March and has dropped almost to $105 since. https://futures.tradingcharts.com/historical/FC/2020/0/continuous.html

    1. Ken Shultz
      April.17.2020 at 10:41 am

      In regards to the lock down being self-imposed, I could hardly agree more. And it isn’t just in the USA. It as more or less the same everywhere. The pattern first emerged in Wuhan, where the people started isolating themselves before the government would even admit there was a virus. In fact, the deserted streets of Wuhan was so embarrassing to the CCP, it’s what made them finally start to impose a crackdown–in an attempt to avoid embarrassment because of their inaction. Everywhere. South Korea, Italy, the United States: people in some countries isolated themselves voluntarily with more enthusiasm than others, but in all cases, people started isolating themselves before the government started imposing orders to do so. When a movie theater catches on fire, no one needs the government to tell them that it’s time to exit the building–people are perfectly capable of making tough judgments about the risks to their safety. The government was way behind the isolation curve with the lockdowns, and they’ll be behind the curve when it’s time for people to go back to work, too. The idea that Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom, or any other governor can make choices about what’s in your best interests–better than you can for yourself–is absurd and stupid. It’s absurd and stupid under normal circumstances, and extraordinary circumstances just make the idea that politicians know what’s better for us than we do for ourselves extraordinarily absurd and stupid.

      1. Ken Shultz
        April.17.2020 at 10:44 am

        Wasn’t supposed to be a response to anything. I think I was just distracted by the lack of spaces between paragraphs. We may be isolating ourselves, but our paragraphs will stubbornly refuse our efforts to enforce social distancing!

      2. John
        April.17.2020 at 10:46 am

        Ken you are starting to sound like a parody account of everything that is wrong with libertarians. Would most people isolate sure? But that wouldn’t help. It only takes one person to spread it to dozens of people. There is an old saying; communists believe man can be perfected by the government and libertarians believe man can be perfected by being left alone. If we just leave everyone alone they will all be just like you Ken. It takes a heart of stone not to laugh at some of the shit you come up with.

        1. Ken Shultz
          April.17.2020 at 11:00 am

          Right, we can’t have individuals making choices for themselves because freedom for individuals puts the whole group at risk.

          Congratulations, you’re now a progressive.

          Your qualitative preference for fear of infection isn’t more important than other individuals’ concern for their financial well-being, and using the coercive power of government to impose your qualitative preferences on people who don’t share them makes you nothing but a progressive elitist.

          You and Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo and all your other elitist progressive friends should go fuck your yourselves.

  37. John
    April.17.2020 at 10:47 am

    https://www.gilmorehealth.com/chinese-coronavirus-is-a-man-made-virus-according-to-luc-montagnier-the-man-who-discovered-hiv/ Now about all of you dumb asses who claim the Wuhan flu didn’t come out of a Chinese laboratory. Take it up with the guy who discovered HIV and is the world’s leading expert in retro viruses. I am taking his word that this virus is man made than your typical dumb ass yelling “but Ocaam’s razor” as if they even understand what the term means much less can apply it.

  38. Ra's al Gore
    April.17.2020 at 10:51 am

    https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/3/29/18241598/joe-biden-lucy-flores-touching-women-media-history-explained

    Vox: Lucy Flores isn’t alone. Joe Biden has a long history of touching women inappropriately.
    The media gave Biden a pass for years. It won’t in 2020.

    1. John
      April.17.2020 at 10:54 am

      The media seems to be very determined to do just that.

  39. Ra's al Gore
    April.17.2020 at 10:53 am

    The lockdown is killing people, too

    https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/04/16/the-lockdown-is-killing-people-too/

    There is emerging evidence that people could be dying as a result of the lockdown. It may be an indirect result – in the sense that the lockdown is not a sentient being that came to their homes and killed them – but it seems real nonetheless. Accident and Emergency chiefs in London are concerned that more people are dying of non-coronavirus-related illnesses than normal because they are reluctant to leave their homes and be a burden on their local hospital. They believe there has been a ‘sharp rise in the number of seriously ill people dying at home’. They report that dozens more people than normal are dying at home from cardiac arrests, for example, presumably because they do not want to impose upon our locked-down society and what is continually presented to us as a busy, stressed-out health service.

    The Royal College of GPs says it has noticed a ‘spike’ in the number of people dying at home from salvageable illnesses. Paramedics report that they are attending more house calls than normal where patients suffering from cardiac arrest are already dead – presumably because people are calling 999 far later than they normally would. Things have got so bad that the NHS has had to issue a statement encouraging gravely ill or very concerned people to continue seeking emergency care. ‘Anybody who needs urgent help – people experiencing heart failure, or expectant mums worried about their baby – should absolutely come forward and seek help from their local NHS’, it said.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.17.2020 at 10:55 am

      ‘There’s no direct evidence that the lockdowns are working’

      https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/04/17/theres-no-direct-evidence-that-the-lockdowns-are-working/

      Dr John A Lee on why we need to keep questioning the response to Covid-19.

      SPIKED
      17th April 2020
      ‘There’s no direct evidence that the lockdowns are working’
      Share
      TopicsPOLITICS SCIENCE & TECH UK WORLD
      The UK government has extended its lockdown for another three weeks. But could the shutdown of society be doing more harm than good? In fact, is there any evidence it is doing any good at all? Dr John A Lee, a recently retired professor of pathology and NHS consultant pathologist, has repeatedly called for a critical and dispassionate examination of the evidence in relation to Covid-19, raising questions about the government and its advisers’ interpretation of the data. spiked caught up with him to find out more.

      spiked: You have been a relatively lone voice in questioning mainstream assumptions about coronavirus. Why have you found it important to speak out?

      Dr John A Lee: As a doctor and a scientist my entire career, I believe that medicine and science have improved life immeasurably over the past 200 years, and especially over the last 50 years. But in the particular mix of science, medicine and politics that we are seeing now, I am not absolutely sure that is the case. I think it is more important than ever to try and look at this issue in a clear way in order to make sure that we are really doing the right thing on the basis of the right ideas. And it isn’t clear to me at the moment that we are.

      spiked: What problems do you see in the way figures are currently being recorded and reported?

      Lee: The figures are just so unreliable. It’s very difficult to understand when you are looking at figures from different countries, and figures in isolation about things like death, what they really mean. And obviously, if we can’t understand what the figures mean, it is quite difficult to then know what we should do about them.

      ‘We are living in an era of global madness’
      PODCAST
      ‘We are living in an era of global madness’
      SPIKED
      These figures are then fed into models of the disease and the epidemic which are being used to influence and inform public policy. But those models are only as good as their input data and the assumptions they make. And there are so many unknowns which means the models’ outputs are really quite questionable. And given that we have now got ourselves into this situation, for a variety of reasons, getting ourselves out of it using the same models and predictions is even more questionable. So we are in a very difficult situation.

      For example, we are currently in lockdown for two reasons. One is that the initial figures suggested that we were dealing with a very highly virulent disease. The World Health Organisation initially suggested that the case-fatality rate – the proportion of people diagnosed with the disease who die – would be 3.4 per cent. This is a very high number which would have caused a huge number of deaths. But as we have had gradually more and more data coming in, those percentages have been falling. In many examples, more complete data are now suggesting case-fatality rates of 0.4 per cent. My guess is that it will end up between 0.5 and 0.1 per cent, and probably nearer to the lower end of that. So if the disease isn’t as virulent as was originally thought, the number of deaths will be correspondingly lower.

      We can reasonably question the assumptions of the models, for example. The accuracy of the models, and their predictions of how many people will be infected and die, depend on things like the transmissibility of the virus. But that isn’t something we know very accurately at the moment. It also depends on population susceptibility. The UK models, as I understand it, said that 60 to 80 per cent of the population would be infected by the virus in a short period of time. Whereas in fact some of the evidence from enclosed populations, such as the Diamond Princess cruise ship, suggests that only 15 per cent of the population may be susceptible. Maybe that is because the virus spreads in a different way than we thought. Maybe some people actually have immunity based on other coronaviruses that are already out there in the population.

    2. John
      April.17.2020 at 10:56 am

      Yes it is. And the debate we need to be having is whether the price of lifting it is worse than the price of keeping it. Every day the price of keeping it goes up. Sadly, we are not having that debate because everyone seems to be a Karen who thinks the entire world should be locked down forever in the name of safety or a fucking nut who is convinced the entire thing is an evil plot by the globalists and communists.

  40. Ken Shultz
    April.17.2020 at 10:55 am

    “China on Friday reported a 6.8% year-over-year contraction in its economy for the first three months of the year—the first quarterly decline in gross domestic product since official record-keeping began in 1992 and likely the first since Mao Zedong’s death in 1976, economists said.

    The fall was even steeper compared with the previous quarter: a 9.8% pullback as the coronavirus that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan spread across the country and around the world, delivering an economic blow unprecedented in modern times.”

    The political consequences of this may be severe.

    One of the problems with being an emperor is that there’s really no one else in the government to blame when things go wrong. I mean, Emperor Xi will try to blame lower level bureaucrats, have show trials, and execute them. Emperor Xi will try to blame other countries–especially the United States. In the end, however, the people will look to the emperor to solve their problems for them–and this problem doesn’t have a short term solution. If there is only one leader to blame for not having a short term solution, he gets all the blame. If local officials are corrupt and that’s why they all lost their jobs, then the emperor should have had them under his control. If President Trump and the United States are the reason there is no short term solution, then Emperor Xi was supposed to have fixed that problem, too.

    This is traditionally how emperors lose the Mandate of Heaven.

    President Trump might use this as an opportunity to negotiate an end to the tariffs with Emperor Xi. He should be much more willing to make concessions now than he was before the Chinese economy collapsed, and the Chinese economy isn’t likely to improve until the economies of the west and the United States improve. They’re an export driven economy!

Please to post comments