FDA

Hey FDA! There's a Massive Blood Shortage. Let Gay and Bisexual Men Give Blood Already.

The agency should relax the yearlong deferral period.

|

krtphotoslive804289
(Harry Lynch/TNS/Newscom)

There's been a steady stream of roadblocks facing the U.S. as it seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19, but perhaps none quite as absurd as the hindrances posed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Its stringent regulations are, in theory, meant to protect the public, but its rules sometimes get in the way when people most need help.

The American Red Cross recently declared an "urgent" shortage of blood donations with thousands of blood drives canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Yet the FDA still prohibits men who have sex with men (MSM) from donating if they don't abstain from that behavior for at least a year—a regulation that makes little sense nowadays.

While the rule is antiquated, its implementation in December 2015 was actually seen as a step up; the FDA previously enforced a lifetime ban on blood donations from MSM. That caution certainly made sense in the early 1980s, when the AIDS crisis was scientifically confusing and testing had not yet advanced far enough to screen for HIV antibodies. But now it's 2020, and medical capabilities have advanced quite a bit: Every donation, whether it comes from a gay man or not, is tested for a full range of potential diseases, including syphilis, hepatitis, human T-lymphotropic virus, and, yes, HIV.

So why the ban?

People who have been newly infected with HIV may initially test negative for the virus. But current methods can find those antibodies within nine to 11 days after infection, making the yearlong deferral period confusing.

"At this time, FDA's recommendations regarding blood donor deferral for men who have sex with men have not changed, but we are actively considering the situation as the outbreak progresses," a spokesperson for the agency tells Reason.

Their website notes that, in 2010, the HHS Advisory Committee for Blood Safety and Availability decided the lifetime ban was "suboptimal." After years of studies, the group concluded that one year of MSM celibacy was appropriate to deter risk, though that figure might have less to do with data and much more to do with mirroring the same arbitrary yearlong deferral periods instituted by several countries abroad. 

"The selection of a donation deferral time period of 12-months is not based in science but appears to be modeled after other countries' choices and fears," wrote the American Public Health Association in June 2015.

Indeed, the one-size-fits-all policy perpetuates a fundamental and unscientific misconception around gay men, their sex lives, and how HIV is spread. Though it's true that MSM are more likely to contract HIV than heterosexual males, the FDA's current process does not penalize straight males or females who engage in risky practices. A gay male who hasn't had any sexual contact in six months will be barred from donating blood, while a man who has had casual sex with multiple partners over the last year or month or week will sail through screening.

Taking that into account, the FDA should depart from its illogical risk assessment process in favor of one that actually assesses risk properly.

Consider the process in Italy, which, in 2001, enshrined a procedure that analyzes factors on an individual basis instead of establishing blanket bans based on orientation. A no-risk result receives no deferral, a risk result receives four months, and a high-risk result is turned away indefinitely.

A similar system in the U.S. would likewise open doors for other donor groups who are senselessly and unscientifically prohibited from donating, including anyone who has ever had sex for money or anyone who has ever injected drugs that were not prescribed to them. Both groups receive lifetime deferrals, regardless of testing capabilities that screen for hepatitis and HIV.

Citing increased demand for donors, several senatorsincluding erstwhile Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) and current contender Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.)are asking the FDA to contemplate changing their process. "In light of this shortage, we urge you to swiftly update blood donor deferral policies in favor of ones that are grounded in science, are based on individual risk factors, do not unfairly single out one group of individuals, and allow all healthy Americans to donate," they wrote.

Paramount to this discussion is the safety of the blood supply—endangering that is certainly not worth sparing any one group's hurt feelings. Calls to remove deferrals entirely for those who may be risk-prone make little sense. But current testing capabilities do support relaxing MSM to a three-month deferral rate, which may even increase compliance among individuals who would otherwise lie in the face of ridiculous waiting periods. Those who remain skeptical of this proposal can look to the U.K., which instituted a three-month deferral for those individuals and saw no increase in HIV-infected blood.

"FDA is aware there has been a significant reduction in blood and plasma donations around the country," a spokesperson said. "The agency is working with the blood banking and source plasma industries to encourage healthy people who wish to help to donate blood. People who donate blood are like those people working in a critical infrastructure industry."

That's true. But many gay men are perfectly healthy. I'd venture to say that large numbers would be interested in helping reduce these shortages during this crisis, should they be subject to an evaluation process driven by science, not stereotype.

Advertisement

NEXT: FDA Approves Emergency Use of Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine to Treat COVID-19

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. loveconstitution1789
    March.30.2020 at 4:29 pm

    Nope.

    Homosexuality by gay men is very high risk behavior.

    Fucking someone in the ass has higher risks than vaginal sex for biological reasons.
    Anal Sex Safety: Everything You Need to Know

    Boomers mostly having Hep C because of bad medical practices is definitely what we want to go for here for a whole new generation who get some disease from high risk blood.

    1. Kevin Smith
      March.30.2020 at 4:39 pm

      But engaging in heterosexual anal sex is perfectly fine, that’s why they done screen for it, right?

      1. loveconstitution1789
        March.30.2020 at 4:44 pm

        Us Libertarians should not really care about personal sexual proclivities as long as they dont hurt others.

        Blood from gay men is high risk and some poor patient shouldn’t have to endure a life of who knows what if something slips through the blood screen.

        1. Kevin Smith
          March.30.2020 at 4:52 pm

          That’s my point, if you are going to single out risky sexual behavior why give those engaging in risky heterosexual behavior a pass? If a man gets HIV from a woman (or vice versa) does that somehow make it more likely to show up in a blood screen?

      2. Virologist
        March.30.2020 at 4:44 pm

        Some of the reasons for deferral are listed here:

        Anyone who has ever used needles to take drugs, steroids, or any substance not prescribed by a doctor
        Men who have had sexual contact with other men in the past 12 months
        Anyone with a positive test for HIV (AIDS virus)
        Men and women who have ever engaged in sex for money or drugs
        Anyone who has had babesiosis or Chagas disease
        Anyone who has taken Tegison for psoriasis
        Anyone who has risk factors for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) or who has a blood relative with CJD
        Anyone who has risk factors for vCJD, including:
        Anyone who spent three months or more in the United Kingdom from 1980 through 1996
        Anyone who received a blood transfusion in the United Kingdom or France from 1980 to the present
        Anyone who has spent five years in Europe from 1980 to the present.
        http://www.aabb.org/tm/donation/Pages/donatefaqs.aspx

      3. Cristal-nacht
        March.30.2020 at 4:46 pm

        Yea. Much higher occurrence of it in gay men.

        1. Kevin Smith
          March.30.2020 at 4:51 pm

          You seem to have missed my point, if the purpose was due to anal sex being risky then the question should be about anal sex, regardless of partner. But as written is excludes any and all risky sexual behavior for heterosexuals, despite there being just as a great a risk there

  2. Virologist
    March.30.2020 at 4:33 pm

    Actually blood supplies are currently stable. Due to increased awareness of the potential shortage and the massive reduction in surgical cases going ahead, blood is being used less than usual.
    Whilst I agree that the current time period of deferral for gay men is too high, any reduction should be based on the science of infectious disease modelling and not be a political decision.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.30.2020 at 4:42 pm

      I am getting pinged like crazy by the American red Cross to give blood. They are offering $20 Amazon cards.

      I’m O- blood though, so there must be some kind of shortage or they wouldn’t be hitting me up more than normal.

      Maybe a whole bunch of new patients are dire need of O- blood, as my mutant powers to donate to any other blood type have a weakness that I can only receive my own kind.

      1. Virologist
        March.30.2020 at 4:47 pm

        O Neg is always in short supply.
        We ordered blood like crazy due to anticipating a drop off in donors. Most of our donors are from high schools.
        Currently we are sitting on a large supply of blood and as of today don’t need more donors. However, blood has a shelf-life of 35 days. So once surgery starts again post quarantine more blood will be required then.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          March.30.2020 at 4:50 pm

          The medical staff always tell me that high school kids love to give blood. It gets them out of class.

          Good enough incentive as any.

          I was debating on giving blood quicker than normal but there might be a bloodletting soon. I might need every drop I have in use on a moments notice.

  3. Don't look at me!
    March.30.2020 at 4:35 pm

    How do they know if you are gay or not?

    1. some guy
      March.30.2020 at 4:38 pm

      Gaydar, where available.

      Otherwise they ask you and if you tell them you’re gay, then they know you’re gay.

    2. Virologist
      March.30.2020 at 4:42 pm

      It’s a questionnaire covering a whole variety of topics including sexual history. Whilst testing is carried out it’s not perfect and so lifestyle factors and self-deferral are some of the best ways to ensure a safe blood supply. Currently the chance of contracting HIV is less than that of being struck by lightning. But it does happen and using Coronavirus as an excuse to change it isn’t the right way forward.

      1. Virologist
        March.30.2020 at 4:50 pm

        FYI this is what happens when you fuck it up:
        https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contaminated_blood_scandal_in_the_United_Kingdom

    3. loveconstitution1789
      March.30.2020 at 4:47 pm

      They ask you in the screening.

      You can lie but if you’re found out, it’s a crime in some jurisdictions and it opens you personally to civil action for knowingly spreading a deadly disease.

Please to post comments