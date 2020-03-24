Coronavirus

The Most Libertarian Congressman Wants To Send People Checks. Here's Why.

"Americans need fast, direct relief," says Justin Amash.

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Lawmakers on Tuesday continued to finalize a COVID-19 stimulus bill that will attempt to revive an economy that has been clobbered by the global pandemic. Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.), arguably the most libertarian member of Congress, released his own idea for an economic relief program. It consisted of just one thing: checks for all Americans.

The latest draft of the stimulus bill does include one such payment, though it's means-tested and exempts those who pass certain income thresholds from qualifying. It also includes a slew of other complex provisions, including half a trillion dollars for corporate loan guarantees, along with loan guarantees for small businesses and expanded unemployment insurance.

"Provide $1,250 per adult and $500 per child for each of the next three months, unless the lockdowns end sooner," said Amash.

The means-tested method of doling out dollars has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle. Although the final draft of the stimulus may resolve the debate, the recent GOP proposal would fund the checks via tax credits—"recovery rebates"—based on an individual's or family's 2018 tax return. 

"Relying on 2018 or 2019 income for a 2020 crisis is deeply misguided; many people who were doing fine are now in crisis," tweeted conservative writer David French of The Dispatch.

In the latest Senate version of the stimulus bill, those checks would not only phase out by income, but they would also phase in by income. Those who did not make enough to owe income tax would receive $600, and those made less than $2,500 on his or her 2018 tax return would receive nothing at all. In other words, someone making $75,000 a year receives a check for $1,200, while someone who was a college student and without a job in 2018 wouldn't get anything—a condition that stumped both Republicans and Democrats.

There are reasonable objections to be made to sending checks to the wealthy—or to anyone unscathed by the current crisis. Amash noted that Congress could "consider recouping payments made to high-income households" at a later date. It's an idea that might appeal to those on the political left, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.), the self-proclaimed democratic socialist.

Amash also criticized the proposed $500 billion fund that the current stimulus bill would set aside for corporate loans, a program that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would oversee.

"Neither Congress nor the Treasury secretary should be picking winners and losers. Corporate welfare is not only unjust but also reflects government conceit," said Amash. "Only consumers, not politicians, can appropriately determine which companies deserve to succeed."

"The government can't know how to serve everyone's needs; that can be decided only by millions of people making individual choices," Amash argued. "The best way to serve everyone is for the government to allow the people to make decisions without interference to the greatest extent possible."

  1. loveconstitution1789
    March.24.2020 at 4:48 pm

    The Most Libertarian Congressman Wants To Send People Checks. Here’s Why.

    I wonder why this supposed “Most Libertarian Congressman” is not registered Libertarian?

    1. Eddy
      March.24.2020 at 4:50 pm

      Out of loyalty to the Republican Party, of course.

      /sarc

  2. loveconstitution1789
    March.24.2020 at 4:49 pm

    I think it’s funny that unreason is scared to write “The Most Libertarian Politician” because that would probably be President Trump.

    1. eyeroller
      March.24.2020 at 5:01 pm

      Yes, it’s great how he vetoes all those big spending bills.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        March.24.2020 at 5:10 pm

        The guy vote no on a bunch of bad House Bills.

        While I applaud that, Amash ruined most good will by agreeing to side with lunatics to Impeach Trump.

        Remember folks, Democrats and their Propagandists here at unreason were all in with the Impeachment during the time when COVID19 was getting out of the Commies grip in China.

        Trump should mention this every hour on the hour until the election.

  3. Eddy
    March.24.2020 at 4:49 pm

    “Americans need fast, direct relief”

    You mean Alka-Seltzer?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.24.2020 at 4:56 pm

      Plop plop….fizz fizz…oh what a relief it is.

  4. sarcasmic
    March.24.2020 at 4:59 pm

    Poll: What would you buy with $1200?

    I’d buy an AR10.

    1. sarcasmic
      March.24.2020 at 5:06 pm

      I suppose that comment is a bit callous. I’m not in any danger of losing a paycheck, so for me a check is a bonus.

      Now that I think about it, if this does go through, and I have neighbors who aren’t getting a paycheck, I might make some large dinners. Give them one less thing to worry about.

      Or I might buy a gun.

      hmmmmmmmmmm

      1. sarcasmic
        March.24.2020 at 5:11 pm

        Seriously guys. Make dinner for your strapped neighbors so you don’t have to shoot them when they crawl through your window.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      March.24.2020 at 5:12 pm

      I’m tearing up my check.

      I think I will mail the scraps to some staff member at unreason.

  5. Ken Shultz
    March.24.2020 at 5:12 pm

    “The latest draft of the stimulus bill does include one such payment, though it’s means-tested and exempts those who pass certain income thresholds from qualifying. It also includes a slew of other complex provisions, including half a trillion dollars for corporate loan guarantees, along with loan guarantees for small businesses and expanded unemployment insurance.”

    President Trump’s package, where people were exempted from payroll taxes through December of 2020, was vastly superior because not only did it let consumers keep what they earn without creating a moral hazard to go on unemployment and not work, it also created more of an incentive for employers to keep workers working without needing to match their taxes themselves–as employer’s are also required to pay payroll taxes.

    And, yes, if you create or extend new unemployment benefits, you will create a moral hazard situation in which people will not go out and look for a job so long as they can depend on unemployment insurance.

    I would prefer there were no loan guarantees. Plenty of lenders would agree to better terms or refinance business loans so as to keep those borrowers solvent and to avoid having toxic assets on their balance sheets. Knowing that so many businesses have access to federal financing, they are much less likely to come to terms on refinancing those loans, not when they can help a borrower with the paperwork to make sure they get government financing in lieu of renegotiating the terms of the loan. That being said, loan guarantees are vastly superior to grants–and no money whatsoever should be sent to the states if it can be avoided.

    If they can put stipulations on access to loan guarantees that no funds made available as part of this package can be used for stock buybacks by private corporations, then they can also add a stipulation that no part of this package should be used by states to pay pension obligations. The purpose of this bailout isn’t to make otherwise low margin companies rich through stock buybacks–and it isn’t to finance the outrageous pension obligations silly states like California pay their bureaucrats either.

  6. loveconstitution1789
    March.24.2020 at 5:15 pm

    Did Congress send out checks for some Stimulus bullshit back in 2009? I don’t think I got one but if I did I donated it to veteran’s groups.

Please to post comments