Trump's Top Trade Official Says China Tariffs Didn't Harm Coronavirus Preparedness. Don't Buy His Spin.

Robert Lighthizer, head of the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, says tariffs aren't hurting America's response to the virus. He's also lifting those tariffs to help with the response.

(Imagine China/Newscom)

The Trump administration ignored the warnings of medical professionals who said hiking tariffs on Chinese imports would reduce America's ability to respond to a public health crisis—like the one the health care system is currently facing.

But amid the COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is still trying to defend the Trump administration's actions. After numerous news outlets (Reason among them) reported last week on the disastrous consequences of Trump's trade policy as it relates to the ongoing shortage of coronavirus-fighting medical equipment, Lighthizer took to the pages of The Wall Street Journal to defend the administration's actions. His arguments are misleading at best and, in the end, actually serve as an admission that Trump's anti-trade policies have indeed harmed America's preparedness for an outbreak.

First, Lighthizer points out that "the administration imposed no new tariffs on several key products needed to fight the virus like breathing masks, oxygen masks, ventilators, and nebulizers."

This is true. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about many other products. Hand sanitizer, patient monitors, thermometers, oxygen concentrators, medical protective clothing, sterile gloves, and more were targeted with tariffs in three phases since July 2018. Those tariffs were imposed despite repeated warnings from medical professionals that they would disrupt supply chains and erode the health care industry's ability to respond to a crisis, as Reason reported last week.

Unsurprisingly, American imports of those Chinese-made medical products fell by 16 percent between 2017 (the last full year before Trump's tariffs) and 2019.

Secondly, Lighthizer admits that "imports of certain other medical products from China have declined since tariffs were imposed," but argues that those declines have been offset by an increase in imports from other countries.

"The evidence that I presented does not show that," says Chad Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

It was Bown's research that served as the basis for the Journal piece to which Lighthizer was responding. What that research shows, in fact, is that American imports of products form the rest of the world (not counting China) increased by about 23 percent in 2017 (the last full year before the anti-China tariffs), and again by 23 percent in 2018. In other words, Bown explained in an email to Reason, America was buying more products from all sources before the tariffs—likely the product of having an aging population that was demanding more health care—but imports from non-China sources did not increase at a faster rate as Chinese imports declined.

"My read of the data is that imports from the rest of the world in the product categories hit with tariffs did not grow much faster than the products not hit with tariffs," Bown says. "And for his argument to hold up, that is the argument that would need to be made."

Even if you give Lighthizer the benefit of the doubt on this point—that is, let's pretend that imports from other parts of the world did offset the decrease in imports from China—Americans still end up as losers in the trade war.

"Even if we import the same amount now as before, we pay higher prices, and thus endure unnecessarily high costs of preventing and treating coronavirus," points out Don Boudreaux, a professor of economics at George Mason University.

Thirdly, Lighthizer argues that the whole thing has been blown out of proportion because "the U.S. Trade Representative granted immediate exclusions from [the China tariffs] for all critical medical products weeks ago."

In other words, he wants credit for undoing the very policies that he's also claiming didn't actually harm America's coronavirus response. If they didn't matter, one might wonder, why undo them?

The obvious answer is that the Trump administration knows full well that the tariffs were a barrier to importing medical equipment that would be critical to fighting the coronavirus. They know that because medical professionals literally told them so at public hearings about the China tariffs.

Removing the tariffs was the right thing to do, but Lighthizer and Trump don't get to take credit for choosing on March 10 to lift barriers that they were responsible for imposing in the first place, nor do they get credit for the fact that they left the tariffs in place until well after COVID-19 had reached American shores.

The Trump administration is now seeking public comments on those recent modifications to the China tariffs as they apply to medical equipment. It ought to be eye-opening to see what members of the health care industry and medical professionals have to say.

Hopefully, this time, Trump and Lighthizer will listen.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Mother's lament
    March.24.2020 at 10:28 am

    Boehm, do you feel any shame at all?

    1. Idle Hands
      March.24.2020 at 10:29 am

      We are staring down the barrel of a great depression and 25% unemployment and this clown is talking about tariffs. Fuck him.

      1. Nardz
        March.24.2020 at 10:32 am

        He’s lucky The State exists. It literally keeps him alive

        1. Idle Hands
          March.24.2020 at 10:33 am

          He can phone in his articles while watching netflix. Why can’t everyone else?

          1. SQRLSY One
            March.24.2020 at 11:07 am

            How DARE Boehm not properly bow and worship the Trumptatorship?!?! He is a TRAITOR!!!

            UnReason simply cannot and will not understand that a trade war of all against all is THE BEST thing for everyone, all around!

            1. Idle Hands
              March.24.2020 at 11:11 am

              wow. I hope you have enough canned food and bullets for what’s coming. If you think tarriffs should be a pressing concern right now with what is happening you are an idiot. Tarriffs should be like 50th down the list.

    2. Mother's lament
      March.24.2020 at 10:47 am

      All of Boehm’s articles on this are based on Chad Bown’s Chinese Government handjob on the Peterson Institute for International Economics website.

      What Bown fails to mention, is that the Chinese are minor producers at best of most of the medical products mentioned in the article. Only if Trump had popped tariffs on the US and Germany would most of the products be affected.

      What we’re being fed here is CCP propaganda.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      March.24.2020 at 11:12 am

      Hack’s like Boehm don’t feel shame. Their livelihood depends on being Propagandists, so that’s what he does.

      What hack writers do feel is anger when this hysteria caused market downturn turns into an even bigger boom than before because are happy it was not that bad. Plus they need to restock consumed supplies.

      Then Trump gets reelected in spite of Propaganda efforts to destroy America and because he did not become Lincoln or FDR during a crisis.

      MAGA!

  2. Idle Hands
    March.24.2020 at 10:29 am

    are you for real dude?

  3. Don't look at me!
    March.24.2020 at 10:33 am

    Tariffs imploding!

  4. bs
    March.24.2020 at 10:38 am

    Reason claims open borders and “free” trade with corrupt dictatorships didn’t cause this pandemic. Don’t buy their spin.

  5. John
    March.24.2020 at 10:50 am

    So according to reason things that are lifesaving just don’t get imported if there is a tariff on them? People don’t just pay the tariff and import it anyway?

    Yeah that makes sense.

  6. Overt
    March.24.2020 at 10:56 am

    I am against tariffs, but the idea that these meager tariffs have had “disastrous consequences” is just straight up hyperbole.

    Boehm even concedes this through the article. He agrees that the items we are critically short of (masks, ventilators, etc) are not on subject to tariffs. So the pending disaster in our hospitals- not having enough ventilators- is not due to the Tariffs.

    So then he goes on to point out items that ARE subject to Tariffs. That includes hand sanitizer, thermometers, protective clothing, etc. Now I have read a lot about people trying to make hand sanitizer locally, but that is because we have had a doubling or tripling of demand. How is that shortage a “disastrous consequence” of Trump’s shitty tariffs? We might have 10% more hand sanitizer when we need 300% more. And is it a “Disaster” that we don’t have enough sanitizer in the first place, when washing hands is as effective? (Keep in mind that even 5 years ago, people were kvetching about sanitizer as contributing to drug resistant bacteria.)

    And of course Boehm realizes he can’t PROVE that the tariffs are the proximate cause of any critical shortages, so instead he falls back on “Americans are paying more.”

    Look, I agree. Tariffs suck, don’t do what we intend, make us pay more, and may have even contributed to somewhat less inventories. But nobody in their right mind could believe that without these tariffs we wouldn’t be critically short of all this shit. The Swine Flu drew down our strategic reserve of masks by some 80% back in 09 and nobody bothered to replace them. Tariffs didn’t cause that.

    If you want to make a snarky point about tariffs, do it. But to claim that these shortages are the “disastrous consequence” of tariffs is stealing quite a few bases.

    1. Hoot Smawley
      March.24.2020 at 11:02 am

      Now I have read a lot about people trying to make hand sanitizer locally, but that is because we have had a doubling or tripling of demand.

      They have U.S. distilleries that have literally retooled just to produce hand-sanitizer. The auto companies have retooled to produce ventilators. Tariffs aren’t the problem. China withholding medical supplies and drugs wasn’t tariff-related either. It was just about a power play on their party.

      Boehm is an idiot.

    2. Overt
      March.24.2020 at 11:05 am

      And by the way, the reason I am so critical of these articles is because they are so fucking childish.

      Seriously, this article is just like when one of my kids gets pushed by their sibling. Sure, they shouldn’t have been pushed, but then they spend twenty minutes acting like they were shivved with a rusty nail. They don’t need to turn a minor infraction into a fucking peacekeeping intervention, and Eric doesn’t need to turn this one minor point into the cause of all suffering during one of the most exceptional natural disasters to hit the US in decades.

  7. Hoot Smawley
    March.24.2020 at 11:00 am

    I’ll be blunt. Once this pandemic’s curve is flattened and the economy is back on the road to recovery, I’m all in favor of doubling the tariffs on China and laying waste to their economy.

    Their government has shown with this behavior, throughout this crisis, that they’re our enemy and they at best do not care what damage they do to the rest of the world and even more often intentionally add to the damage with policy intended to undermine our economy and endanger the health of our citizens. They also cannot be trusted to abide by any trade agreements they signed.

    It’s not even about trade at this point…it’s beating an authoritarian bully down into the ground until they learn their place in the world order.

  8. SQRLSY One
    March.24.2020 at 11:12 am

    Meanwhile in the real world…
    https://reason.com/2019/04/22/trumps-washing-machine-tariffs-cleaned-out-consumers/
    Trump’s Washing Machine Tariffs Cleaned Out Consumers
    A new report finds the tariffs raised $82 million for the U.S. Treasury but ended up increasing costs for consumers by about $1.2 billion.
    PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK!!! DUH!!!
    Protect American washing-machine makers from Chinese competition? The FIRST thing that American washing-machine makers do, is jack UP their prices… AND the prices of dryers to boot, too! To SOAK the hell out of all of us consumers!!!
    From the above-linked Reason article about washing machines…
    “All told, those tariffs raised about $82 million for the U.S. Treasury but ended up increasing costs for consumers by about $1.2 billion during 2018 … (deleted). Although the trade policy did cause some manufacturers to shift production from overseas to the United States in an effort to avoid the new tariffs, the 1,800 jobs created by Trump’s washing machine tariffs cost consumers an estimated $820,000 per job.”
    Summary: Nickels and dimes to the USA treasury; boatloads of pain for consumers. USA jobs created? Yes, at GREAT expense! Putting these 1.8 K workers on a super-generous welfare program would have been WAY better for all the rest of us! Plus, you know the WORKERS don’t make super-huge bucks (no $820,000 per job for THEM); the goodies flow to the EXECUTIVES at the top of the washing-machine companies! The same ones who play golf with The Donald, and join him for gang-banging Stormy Daniels! Essentially at our expense!

    And now, it is our PATRIOT DUTY as China-haters, to die, for lack of medical supplies, so that fat-cat execs can get bigger bonuses here in the USA, and we can beat those yellow-skinned authoritarian bastards into the ground!

  9. BigGiveNotBigGov
    March.24.2020 at 11:12 am

    Most PPE’s, of which we are critically short, are just those kinds of simple manufactured goods for which China has such a huge comparative advantage to produce. Trump’s trade taxes were, of course, a “yuge” contributor to our critical shortage.

    It’s key though that we understand the truth about Trump’s tariffs, that they are nothing but a thinly veiled national sales tax regime. Progressives have long sought some type of VAT of veiled national sales tax in the USA, like so many other countries suffer. These opaque taxes allow them to better hide how much they steal.

    ‘Nationalist’ Is How a Republican Spells ‘Progressive.’
    ~ David French

  10. Cynical Asshole
    March.24.2020 at 11:13 am

    *pops popcorn*

    Here we go…

Please to post comments