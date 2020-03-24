Coronavirus

F.D.A. Relaxes Rules To Allow for More Ventilators, Finally

Restrictions have been loosened to help ramp up production.

Biomedical equipment specialist Dean Edwards conducts depot-level maintenance on a ventilator at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Penn. (U.S. ARMY/UPI/Newscom)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is easing up on some regulations so that ventilators can be manufactured and implemented more quickly to respond to the spread of COVID-19.

In new guidance issued on Monday, the FDA said that it will practice "enforcement discretion" by allowing manufacturers of ventilators to allow for some modifications of hardware, software, and materials. This allows manufacturers more flexibility in response to supply shortages that could keep them from ramping up production.

The new guidance will also allow for the quicker addition of new production lines and alternative production locations, meaning that if other companies that have space to install production lines of their own (GM, for example, has offered unused space in its shuttered plants) those companies are free to do so. Of course, non-medical manufacturers have massive logistical challenges and it may still take months for them to actually be in a position to make ventilators. The FDA's temporary "discretion" will only remove some bureaucratic barriers.

The FDA is also temporarily easing up on regulations about where ventilators can be used, allowing ventilators that are authorized for use in one environment to be used in others. For example, a ventilator that is approved only for home use may now also be used in a health care facility. Devices used to help people with sleep apnea may now be legally modified to help people with COVID-19-related respiratory problems.

These are all welcome actions but they should have happened much sooner. There was ample warning that COVID-19 was coming to America. New York City, which has become a massive viral epicenter, is now worried about running out of sufficient ventilators.

Today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) complained that the White House hasn't used the Defense Production Act to mandate the manufacture of new ventilators.

But the Defense Production Act isn't a silver bullet. It could take months for new supply lines to develop (though I do have some faith that rapid innovation could occur). Executive fiat can only do so much.

Cuomo should be demanding to know why it took so long for the FDA to get out of the way.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.24.2020 at 1:48 pm

    Cuomo is more likely to wonder why he is not actually in charge instead of shouting advice from the sidelines.

  2. Rich
    March.24.2020 at 1:49 pm

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is easing up on some regulations so that ventilators can be manufactured and implemented more quickly

    , at the cost of killing people with those shitty ventilators!

  3. Jerryskids
    March.24.2020 at 1:58 pm

    I’m getting a kick out of Cuomo whining about Trump failing to use his vast powers to send aid to New York without recognizing that Trump’s vast powers to help New York are also Trump’s vast powers to tell Cuomo to fuck off.

    “Lord, why did you never once answer my prayers?”
    “But I did answer your prayers – I said ‘No.’ “

    1. Longtobefree
      March.24.2020 at 2:14 pm

      And occasionally, I said “HELL NO!”.

  4. Star1988
    March.24.2020 at 2:24 pm

    Who are they going to get to operate 40,000 ventilators? They are not CPAP machines where you throw a mask over the face and walk away for 8 hours.

    Patients on ventilators need to be intubated, sedated, and often, suctioned every few minutes to get rid of the excretions coming up from their lungs! And the settings need to be constantly monitored and adjusted to prevent serious lung damage. Tiny increases in pressure can destroy alveoli.

    They are being talked about in the press like some kind of magical cure-all wonder drug. While they can give terrific results when run by trained, experienced professionals, I don’t see how just throwing out another 40,000, with nobody to run them, is going to lead to statistically meaningful results.

  5. Cynical Asshole
    March.24.2020 at 2:24 pm

    When the only thing a bureaucracy can do to help is to get out of the way, one has to start to wonder what the point of keeping that bureaucracy around is.

