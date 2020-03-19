Coronavirus

Can Our Shuttered Auto Plants Make Ventilators for Coronavirus Patients? And Will the Government Let Them?

GM’s CEO is offering to help. She shouldn't wait for the feds to figure out what to do.

Mary Barra, General Motors chairman and CEO (Tanya Moutzalias/TNS/Newscom)

Can GM and Ford convert their shuttering auto plants into ventilator factories—and can they do it in enough time to make a difference fighting the coronavirus? We may find out.

We have a shortage of beds and equipment in American hospitals, and those who have read the reporting of Reason's Eric Boehm over the years know one big reason why: Government regulations, heavily influenced by hospitals trying to stop competitors, restrict hospitals' ability to add more capacity via "Certificate of Need" laws. Now the spread of the coronavirus threatens to outpace the number of hospital beds and ventilators that America has available.

On Wednesday, Ford, GM, and Fiat all announced together they were closing their auto plants until at least the end of March. Now GM CEO Mary Barra has reportedly told the White House that her company might be able to use its excess factory space to build more ventilators. Bloomberg reports that Barra is already in talks to figure out how this might be done.

My advice to Barra (not that she needs it): Don't wait for the federal government to get its act together. The CEO of Ventec Life Systems, Chris Kiple, told NPR yesterday that his company intends to ramp up production of ventilators fivefold but it will take about 90 days. The interview makes it clear that the process of procuring parts and building ventilators is not a simple one. Waiting for a federal government that has been dithering and obstructive in its responses will simply add unnecessary steps and increase the amount of time it will take for GM to transition. Even now, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health at the Centers of Disease Control is saying it will take at least 45 to 90 days to approve a new production facility to manufacture more masks.

Assuming, that is, that GM's help is actually needed. Don't take this article as a screed yelling for GM to get to work making ventilators for America. But if the company is better positioned to work directly with hospitals, evaluate the demand, connect to supply chains, and draw in the appropriate talent, it should be free to do so.

Some coverage of these possible manufacturing shifts compares them to the military efforts in World War II to help build Jeeps and tanks. Let's resist that comparison. The federal government is supposed to oversee war efforts and call the shots on what equipment is needed based on its own military strategies and goals. This, by contrast, is a civilian public health crisis that relies heavily on analysis and expertise from the private medical sector. In the United States, federal bureaucracies have been sluggish in testing and in evaluating needs, and thus have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus.

The feds may be able to contribute with money and other resources. But let's not have GM (and other companies) sitting on their hands waiting for the White House to decide what to do. America has plenty of skilled leaders. They don't need to wait for permission.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. De Oppresso Liber
    March.19.2020 at 1:06 pm

    “Even now, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health at the Centers of Disease Control is saying it will take at least 45 to 90 days to approve a new production facility to manufacture more masks.”

    Fuckin’ OSHA within the CDC?! Like a bureaucrat Russian doll. Get the regs out of the way and get those factories working. Easy way for Trump to garner some goodwill and potentially save lives and jobs.

    1. BYODB
      March.19.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Not listen to OHSA?! Why, do you want factory workers to die?!

      Not that I disagree that OHSA can be onerous, short sighted, and is generally a drag on industry. I’d be curious to find out if you’re also in favor of off-shore oil platforms ignoring OHSA, though, or if you’re just in favor of the government ignoring it’s own regulations.

      I’d guess during the BP spill you’d have said something entirely different about OHSA regulation. So would most everyone else, so you’re probably not alone in your inconsistency.

      The government is a nesting doll of regulation, but it’s also pretty true that government has no interest in regulating itself.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        March.19.2020 at 1:38 pm

        I’ve had to deal with OSHA and other safety regulators quite a bit. My company makes chemical manufacturing equipment for use with flammable solvents. Prior to this venture, I consulted for companies building facilities for processing plant extracts with flammable solvents. I had one client have a major employee incident that resulted in very serious burns. They ignored the hiring and training requirements and put an unqualified person in the position of lab tech, in a lab that contained various flammable solvents and instruments to heat those solvents. They should have followed the OSHA-compliant hiring and training program we had established for them.

        I follow fire codes even when I know I’m not going to be inspected. I take extra precautions that are not explicitly required when I identify a unique risk. I am not saying that all OSHA action is good or bad.

        Like many regulatory agencies, some of what they do is good and some of the regulations are sound and save lives. Other regulations are burdensome and do not save lives.

        Sometimes individual regulators will become an obstacle to progress just to feel that little rush one gets when one has arbitrary power over someone else.

        1. BYODB
          March.19.2020 at 1:44 pm

          Of course, it seems like NIOSH isn’t the same organization which is interesting. It seems we both conflated the two.

  2. Fats of Fury
    March.19.2020 at 1:07 pm

    They can’t even make cars properly. Leave it to them you’ll get two toned ventilators with vinyl tops, fins and 2 miles to the breath.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      March.19.2020 at 1:15 pm

      Just make the ventilators in the truck side of the factory.

  3. BYODB
    March.19.2020 at 1:11 pm

    Last I checked the factory equipment to make a car can’t just be told to make something else like a ventilator. These are not Star Trek replicators, after all. Hell, they aren’t even 3D printers.

    So really, what we’re talking about is using the same building but buying entirely new fabrication equipment. Right? How many robot arm welders do you need to make a face mask, exactly?

    1. BYODB
      March.19.2020 at 1:17 pm

      I assume these auto-makers are floating these ideas as a scheme to get more ‘stimulus’ cash more than anything. Yeah, they’ll be happy to buy all new equipment and make face masks as long as the Fed is the one buying all the equipment then paying them for the product.

      Because lets be honest. The cash they can probably get from the market for these items might be high now, but by the time they can get everything up and running they’ll probably lose money. Hence the government cash, which everyone is more than happy to waste.

  4. I'm Not Sure
    March.19.2020 at 1:25 pm

    On Wednesday, Ford, GM, and Fiat all announced together they were closing their auto plants until at least the end of March.

    Let’s see- it’s March 19th today. How many days to re-tool an auto manufacturing plant into a ventilator plant and back again to making cars?

    So- not the end of March, then?

