Chris Matthews, MSNBC's Least Woke Host, Retires Amid #MeToo Allegations

"Compliments on a woman's appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were never okay."

(Screenshot via MSNBC)

Long-running MSNBC primetime host Chris Matthews announced his retirement during his show's opening on Monday night—implicitly due to allegations of sexual harassment recently revisited by critics and purported victims, as well as scrutiny over his questioning of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and wariness of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.).

"After conversations with MSNBC, I decided tonight would be my last Hardball," said Matthews. "Compliments on a woman's appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were never okay. Not then and certainly not today. And for making such comments in the past, I'm sorry."

His resignation followed days of criticism from various corners of the internet: from female journalists taking note of his alleged history of making sexist remarks toward female guests, from those in Warren's camp who thought his recent questioning of her was too sharp, and from Sanders supporters who took umbrage with a World War II analogy that was unflattering toward their candidate.

On Saturday, GQ's Laura Bassett noted that Matthews "has a pattern of making comments about women's appearances in demeaning ways," and listed several of the accusations: calling co-worker Erin Burnett a "knockout," saying Sarah Palin was "very attractive," and allegedly making sexually-charged comments about female guests on his show—including Bassett, who claimed that he once told a makeup artist to keep putting makeup on her because "I'll fall in love with her."

"This tendency to objectify women in his orbit has bled into his treatment of female politicians and candidates," she wrote.

There's enough here for a reasonable person to be perturbed, and Matthews himself admitted that he said things he should not have said. Even so, the sudden resignation shows the punitive power of a #MeToo movement that has often failed to draw important distinctions between genuinely disturbing behavior and mere boorishness.

Moreover, the other two recent criticisms of Matthews—his handling of Warren, and a comment about Sanders—were incredibly overblown. Indeed, the Warren episode is a great example of why some people are justifiably concerned that #MeToo overreach will render important and necessary conversations between men and women impossible.

After the South Carolina debate, Matthews grilled Warren over her contention that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, had told a pregnant female employee to "kill it." Bloomberg denied making this remark, and Matthews pressed Warren to state whether she thought he was lying. Here was how Bassett framed this exchange:

MSNBC host Chris Matthews, whose long history of sexist comments and behavior have somehow not yet gotten him fired, tested the boundaries of his own misogyny again on Wednesday night. After the tenth Democratic presidential debate, the Hardball anchor grilled Elizabeth Warren about one of her lines of attack against Mike Bloomberg during the debate: that a pregnant female employee accused Bloomberg of telling her to "kill it."

"You believe he's lying?" Matthews asked Warren of Bloomberg's denial.

"I believe the woman, which means he's not telling the truth," said Warren, who recently had to defend her own credible story of pregnancy discrimination.

"And why would he lie?" Matthews said. "Just to protect himself?"

"Yeah, and why would she lie?" Warren responded pointedly.

"I just wanna make sure you're clear about this," Matthews said. Right there on America's purportedly liberal network, the anchor spoke to a 70-year-old United States senator who is running for president—and a renowned Harvard Law professor, no less—like she couldn't possibly understand her own words, as if she were a child choosing between a snack now or dessert later.

Bassett implied that it was a misogynistic act and a betrayal of liberal values to scrutinize Warren here. But this is nonsense: Warren's credibility is very much an issue. She has a long history of misrepresenting her family's situation. And when her surrogates accused Sanders of privately warning Warren that a woman couldn't win the presidency, CNN implicitly took her side and failed to press the issue with her. Rather than being criticized, Matthews should be applauded for actually forcing Warren to stand by her smears.

Anyone who suggests that harshly scrutinizing Warren is a form of sexism—on the same spectrum of behavior as commenting about women's appearances—is undermining the #MeToo movement's more praiseworthy goals. They are conflating sexual harassment with the sometimes uncomfortable but vitally important job of forcing politicians to own what they say. It's not sexist to make Warren explain in detail what she believes, and the candidate is more than capable of holding her own in such situations.

The Sanders incident, while not framed as a harassment issue, was similarly silly. Matthews had stated on air that Sanders's victory in the Nevada caucus called to mind Nazi Germany's sudden and decisive victory over France in 1940. Matthews was thus accused of likening Sanders supporters to Nazis, but obviously his analogy was merely referencing one side's overwhelming advantage over an opponent, and had nothing to do with the ideology of the Third Reich.

Matthews has a had a long career, and it may or may not have been the right day for him to retire. But at a time when his flaws are on full display, it's also worth remembering his positive attributes. Matthews was one of the more principled anti-interventionists on television: a Democrat with an independent streak who often seemed to intuitively grasp the appeal of Donald Trump better than his cable news colleagues. And he was not afraid to call out incompetence on his own side, recently lamenting—correctly—that the Iowa caucus debacle made it look like the Democratic Party was incapable of organizing even a "three-car funeral." Alas, as the entire left-of-center media quickly pivots to woke cultural signaling, there was no longer room for someone like him.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. icannotread
    March.2.2020 at 9:28 pm

    Not a fan of Matthews, but I feel for the guy. This is absolutely absurd.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.2.2020 at 9:32 pm

      Lefties always think they are immune to the mob. They are always wrong.

      Fuck the mob.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      March.2.2020 at 10:15 pm

      I guess we each reacted differently. For myself, I have a tingle running up my leg.

  2. Earth Skeptic
    March.2.2020 at 9:28 pm

    Do womyn fear being judged attractive? Do they fear being judged unattractive? Do they fear that other womyn might be judged more or less attractive?

    Do they fear the very concept of attractiveness–and attraction–that might influence relationships?

    Do they fear that by not rejecting and denouncing attraction they might be in turn rejected and denounced by others who fear attraction?

    1. OrangeManBad
      March.2.2020 at 10:13 pm

      They fear that people will say what they are actually thinking. They have the ridiculous notion they can somehow undo millions of years of evolution. Only the weak and stupid will fall for it….and there’s no shortage of them.

  3. loveconstitution1789
    March.2.2020 at 9:30 pm

    I still tell women that they have a nice ass.

    Fuck them if they cannot take a compliment. The ugly ones are jealous that they dont get compliments.

  4. A Thinking Mind
    March.2.2020 at 9:30 pm

    On Saturday, GQ’s Laura Bassett noted that Matthews “has a pattern of making comments about women’s appearances in demeaning ways,” and listed several of the accusations: calling co-worker Erin Burnett a “knockout,” saying Sarah Palin was “very attractive,” and allegedly making sexually-charged comments about female guests on his show—including Bassett, who claimed that he once told a makeup artist to keep putting makeup on her because “I’ll fall in love with her.”

    How can a monster like this walk free?!

  5. Nardz
    March.2.2020 at 9:31 pm

    Lol

  6. Nonstopdrivel
    March.2.2020 at 9:45 pm

    There’s enough here for a reasonable person to be perturbed

    That was all I needed to read to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that this piece was slapped together by Robbie Not-so-Suave. Has that wuss ever managed to achieve erection in his entire life?

    Have we seriously reached the the point in human history where women expect men to obtain consent prior to paying them compliments? Do they really want to live in a world where no man ever dares to say a nice thing about a member of the opposite sex for fear of being disgraced as a deviant? If so, then maybe the time has come for men to pull a reverse Lysistrata. If that ever happens, I have a feeling that men, unlike the women in the play by Aristophanes, will succeed in gaining the upper hand.

    1. DenverJ
      March.2.2020 at 9:47 pm

      You go first.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      March.2.2020 at 10:06 pm

      I tell women they have a nice ass if they do. I got fuck you money.

  7. DenverJ
    March.2.2020 at 9:45 pm

    Oh nos! He said a woman was attractive! Instead of you know horsefaced, or something. #MeTooAgainstBloomberg

    1. Fats of Fury
      March.2.2020 at 9:53 pm

      I just searched Google image for Laura Bassett. She is horsefaced. In fact she looks like a horse’s face drawn by Modigliani.

  8. Fats of Fury
    March.2.2020 at 9:45 pm

    The woman writes for GQ, the magazine that supposedly exists to make men more attactive? Or more gay? Feminists are full of shit. Why the hell are they dolling themselves up? If they don’t want to be noticed they should try the Rosa Klebb look..

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      March.2.2020 at 9:54 pm

      That woman buried not one, but three husbands, including a man 26 years her junior.

      1. Fats of Fury
        March.2.2020 at 9:58 pm

        Lotte Lenya you mean, Rosa was Lotta Lesbo.

  9. JesseAz
    March.2.2020 at 9:55 pm

    The thrill in his leg… is gone.

  10. Jerryskids
    March.2.2020 at 9:57 pm

    Jesus, I certainly have no respect for that tingly-legged piece of shit, but I saw his little speech and at the part where he talked about being replaced by the younger new folks with higher standards I was waiting for the savaging to begin but, nope, he wasn’t being sarcastic, he really meant it, he was sorry for being an old white guy that used to do old white guy things without realizing just how wrong it is to be an old white guy. Pathetic! The guy’s got no self-respect whatsoever with that sort of groveling to the mob.

    Have they found the body yet? I can only surmise he’s wandered off somewhere to commit suicide after that performance.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.2.2020 at 10:04 pm

      If the Lefties gave Brian Williams his job back, maybe Matthews can grovel enough to get some job.

      Anyone who thinks young writers in the media are talented should retire because they are retarded. We find spelling and grammar mistakes here at unreason. Let alone the horrible unsupported nonsense all the young writers post. Of course old writers are not much better.

  11. Eddy
    March.2.2020 at 9:58 pm

    Did he tell a female guest that she made a thrill go up his leg?

    No, that would have been too vulgar.

    As for Warren, supposedly she’s mad at Bloomberg for (allegedly) violating his employee’s “freedom of choice,” and Warren would have been equally outraged if Bloomberg was accused of saying “let the baby live.”

    But in practice, which side of the abortion debate promotes a policy outcome under which working women will be pressured to kill their children?

  12. loveconstitution1789
    March.2.2020 at 10:00 pm

    I can tell you that I have seen Matthews, so this Lefty media quest for reinforcement that he should have been fired and sympathy for such a dedicated Lefty Propagandist is just falling on deaf ears.

    Lefties eating their own. Bye bye suckers.

  13. Ken Shultz
    March.2.2020 at 10:10 pm

    Those comments could have been made by anybody’s father, uncle, or brother. If the left has become so intolerant that it can’t tolerate the boorish behaviour of average voters, then it has no chance of winning in 2020.

Please to post comments