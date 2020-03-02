Chris Matthews, MSNBC's Least Woke Host, Retires Amid #MeToo Allegations

Long-running MSNBC primetime host Chris Matthews announced his retirement during his show's opening on Monday night—implicitly due to allegations of sexual harassment recently revisited by critics and purported victims, as well as scrutiny over his questioning of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and wariness of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.).

"After conversations with MSNBC, I decided tonight would be my last Hardball," said Matthews. "Compliments on a woman's appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were never okay. Not then and certainly not today. And for making such comments in the past, I'm sorry."

Chris Matthews announces — on a Monday — he's retiring and that today's "Hardball" will be the last. "After my conversation with NBC, I decided tonight will be my last Hardball. I'll tell you why. The younger generations are ready to take the reigns." pic.twitter.com/Y3HV9Qy35l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2020

His resignation followed days of criticism from various corners of the internet: from female journalists taking note of his alleged history of making sexist remarks toward female guests, from those in Warren's camp who thought his recent questioning of her was too sharp, and from Sanders supporters who took umbrage with a World War II analogy that was unflattering toward their candidate.

On Saturday, GQ's Laura Bassett noted that Matthews "has a pattern of making comments about women's appearances in demeaning ways," and listed several of the accusations: calling co-worker Erin Burnett a "knockout," saying Sarah Palin was "very attractive," and allegedly making sexually-charged comments about female guests on his show—including Bassett, who claimed that he once told a makeup artist to keep putting makeup on her because "I'll fall in love with her."

"This tendency to objectify women in his orbit has bled into his treatment of female politicians and candidates," she wrote.

There's enough here for a reasonable person to be perturbed, and Matthews himself admitted that he said things he should not have said. Even so, the sudden resignation shows the punitive power of a #MeToo movement that has often failed to draw important distinctions between genuinely disturbing behavior and mere boorishness.

Moreover, the other two recent criticisms of Matthews—his handling of Warren, and a comment about Sanders—were incredibly overblown. Indeed, the Warren episode is a great example of why some people are justifiably concerned that #MeToo overreach will render important and necessary conversations between men and women impossible.

After the South Carolina debate, Matthews grilled Warren over her contention that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, had told a pregnant female employee to "kill it." Bloomberg denied making this remark, and Matthews pressed Warren to state whether she thought he was lying. Here was how Bassett framed this exchange:

MSNBC host Chris Matthews, whose long history of sexist comments and behavior have somehow not yet gotten him fired, tested the boundaries of his own misogyny again on Wednesday night. After the tenth Democratic presidential debate, the Hardball anchor grilled Elizabeth Warren about one of her lines of attack against Mike Bloomberg during the debate: that a pregnant female employee accused Bloomberg of telling her to "kill it." "You believe he's lying?" Matthews asked Warren of Bloomberg's denial. "I believe the woman, which means he's not telling the truth," said Warren, who recently had to defend her own credible story of pregnancy discrimination. "And why would he lie?" Matthews said. "Just to protect himself?" "Yeah, and why would she lie?" Warren responded pointedly.