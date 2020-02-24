Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Assault Conviction Is a Well-Deserved Win for #MeToo

The disgraced film maker is headed to prison.

|

(Ron Smits/London Ent / SplashNews)

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was convicted on two counts of sexual assault Monday—though a jury found him not guilty of predatory sexual assault, which could have sent him to prison for life.

Still, Weinstein is expected to serve between 5 and 25 years in prison. He is currently in jail on Rikers Island, awaiting sentencing on March 11. This development should be understood as a tremendous victory for the #MeToo movement and a well-deserved form of justice for Weinstein's many victims who told their stories in the media, in public, and eventually, in court.

"This is a new landscape for survivors of sexual assault," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement to the press. "These heroic women broke their silence to hold Harvey Weinstein accountable, and a generation of sexual assault survivors heard their every word."

It's important to remember that Weinstein was ultimately brought down by careful, impeccably-reported journalism involving on-the-record sources and tons of corroborating information. This was nothing like the evidence-deficient smear campaigns that have characterized some of the other prominent #MeToo stories. And the verdict against Weinstein was ultimately read, not in the court of public opinion, but in an actual court room. This is precisely how serious accusations of criminal wrongdoing should be handled: with judges and juries, due process for the accused, and convictions based on evidence.

It took a long time to bring Weinstein to justice, but the process ultimately succeeded—and for that we should all be thankful.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.24.2020 at 5:01 pm

    I suppose I’m in the minority, but I don’t see how a produce trading sex for casting or producing is rape. I do boring tedious things in exchange for pay; pay me enough, I’m sure I’d trade awful sex.

    This is not like Roman Polanksi drugging and raping a 13 year old, or Bill Clinton getting sex from an intern. This was adults making a deal.

    Now maybe he did actually rape unwilling wannabes, I don’t know. If he did, he’s a rapist for sure. But the casting couch has been a joke since probably Shakespeare if not earlier.

    1. John
      February.24.2020 at 5:07 pm

      It isn’t rape. I think you are right about that. But if I am not mistaken Weinstein did a lot more and worse than told women to give it up if they wanted a part. He straight up physically assaulted and raped women.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      February.24.2020 at 5:09 pm

      Yeah, that’s what got me about this whole thing. Seemed like a pretty standard prostitution setup, except he’s paying in professional advancement rather than in cash. The primary difference being that the ones paid in cash have no problem admitting that they’re whores.

      If he actually forced someone into having sex with him then he deserves all of this, but “blow me and I’ll get you a promotion” doesn’t seem prison-worthy to me.

      1. John
        February.24.2020 at 5:14 pm

        It seems that is what he did or at least what the witnesses said he did

        During the many weeks of trial, the prosecution methodically elicited graphic testimony from several accusers, including Haleyi, who said Weinstein invited her to his SoHo home after she had worked on one of his television productions.

        After she arrived, Weinstein backed her into a bedroom, held her down on the bed and forced himself on her orally, yanking out her tampon, Haleyi told jurors.

        A onetime aspiring actress, Mann said that soon after meeting Weinstein she entered into an “extremely degrading” relationship with him that never included intercourse until, she alleged, he raped her in 2013.

        She described Weinstein as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character: He was charming in public but often showed terrifying anger when they were alone, Mann said.

        At one point, she started sobbing uncontrollably on the stand, prompting the judge to end testimony early for the day.

        Weinstein was charged with assaulting Haleyi and Mann, but prosecutors bolstered their case by calling several other accusers as witnesses.

        One of these women, “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, told jurors Weinstein came into her apartment one winter night in 1993 or 1994 and raped her.

        Though the accusation was too old to be charged as a separate crime, prosecutors offered it to show Weinstein was a repeat sexual offender.

        Three other women – costume designer Dawn Dunning, model Tarale Wulff and actress Lauren Young – testified that they were enticed into meeting Weinstein for professional reasons and then groped or raped.

        http://freebeacon.com/uncategorized/dem-megadonor-gun-control-activist-harvey-weinstein-convicted-on-rape-charges/

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          February.24.2020 at 5:18 pm

          Well I stand corrected then, not standard prostitution.

          He’s an actual rapist, I hope karma finds him in prison.

        2. Geraje Guzba
          February.24.2020 at 5:28 pm

          You know what I call a story told about a man pinning down a menstruating woman, ripping out her tampon, and eating her pussy out?

          Reasonable fucking doubt.

          1. John
            February.24.2020 at 5:32 pm

            I didn’t hear her testify and I don’t know the circumstances around the incident. So, I can’t judge her credibility. But, people are depraved. I have no doubt there are men who are into that out there. I wouldn’t dismiss her story as impossible.

            1. Geraje Guzba
              February.24.2020 at 5:36 pm

              If only “not impossible” was the standard for a criminal prosecution.

              At the end of the day, Weinstein was convicted based on nothing more than the stories told … by actresses.

              Weinstein may be a depraved piece of shit, but if a good story without any physical or contemporaneous evidence is enough to convict a man, then no man is safe from prosecution.

              1. John
                February.24.2020 at 5:40 pm

                Yes he was. That is called witness testimony. You can be convicted based on that alone if the jury believes the witnesses. In this case they did. I am not in a position to question that.

                I will say this. Weinstein no doubt had the best defense team money could buy. Maybe it is the case that all of these women ganged up on him and lied about it. But, I find it hard to believe that if that were true his defense team couldn’t have created reasonable doubt with at least one juror and at least got a hung jury. Weinstein isn’t some college kid with a public defender. So, I am inclined to think he is guilty as hell here.

      2. A Thinking Mind
        February.24.2020 at 5:23 pm

        Because it’s holding a job ransom for doing something outside of the job requirements. Basically it’s extortion.

        The implication is that the women who are going to get work on a certain film project aren’t going to be chosen because of their talents or their dedication, but their willingness to sexually please the producer. It’s unrelated to their work responsibilities. Moreover, Hollywood is corruptly inbred enough that a single high-profile producer can potentially ruin a career through pure word-of-mouth. It’s not like my job where, if it’s shitty enough, I can just start shopping my resume around town. There’s a real possibility that if you’re unwilling to give a blowjob to the right man, you will never get a job in your chosen field.

        Yes, the man is a horrible scumbag who deserves to go to jail. It’s different that someone who actually chooses prostitution as a career because sexual acts are in the job description.

    3. Rhayader
      February.24.2020 at 5:41 pm

      “Having spent zero time reading into the actual allegations and evidence against Weinstein, it’s unclear to me why people think he’s guilty.”

  2. JesseAz
    February.24.2020 at 5:05 pm

    There are no wins in the Me Too movement. It is political grandstanding to elevate both fear and power for a gendered class. The male Me Too movement is basically laughed at, see Terry Crews. Also it encourages the same level of rape as campus title IX investigations.

    This is a win for the court system, not for Me Too.

    1. Ron
      February.24.2020 at 5:36 pm

      YES

  3. John
    February.24.2020 at 5:05 pm

    I didn’t pay much attention to this trial. Since they acquitted him on several of the worst counts, it appears he got a fair trial at least. If the jury was out to get him, they would have likely convicted him on the worst counts.

    Weinstein is a piece of garbage. But, all of Hollywood knew it and didn’t care or do anything about it. If Weinstein has one mitigating fact going for him, it is that Hollywood enabled and rewarded him so long that he forgot what he was doing was wrong or against the law.

    As bad as Weinstein is, I seriously doubt he is even in the top five of “most disgusting and depraved people in Hollywood. Top ten for sure but I doubt top five.

    1. Gray_Jay
      February.24.2020 at 5:17 pm

      “As bad as Weinstein is, I seriously doubt he is even in the top five of “most disgusting and depraved people in Hollywood. Top ten for sure but I doubt top five.”

      How many people in Hollywood went to Epstein’s little tropical getaway? Because it was impossible for powerful people in Hollywood and Washington to get anonymous sex from gorgeous willing partners at any hour of the day or night unless they went there, right? I’m fairly sure what went on there fell under the general term, ‘depraved.’

      I’m surprised they convicted Weinstein, TBH.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    February.24.2020 at 5:19 pm

    I’m seeing a lot of video going around the twittersphere today of people giving testimonials at awards shows and the like. Those people must be devastated today.

    Maybe they’ll speak on his behalf at his sentencing. I’d hate to think the only support he’ll receive from his former colleagues is a Polanski-ish standing ovation at some future Oscars.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.24.2020 at 5:29 pm

      Would never happen. They have nothing to gain by speaking up for him now.

  5. Longtobefree
    February.24.2020 at 5:19 pm

    Two out of five, and not the worst two.
    I would say he is headed for appeals court.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.24.2020 at 5:27 pm

    “It’s important to remember that Weinstein was ultimately brought down by careful, impeccably-reported journalism involving on-the-record sources and tons of corroborating information.”

    I think we all owe Shikha an apology.

  7. Jerryskids
    February.24.2020 at 5:30 pm

    This is precisely how serious accusations of criminal wrongdoing should be handled: with judges and juries, due process for the accused, and convictions based on evidence.

    So how was this a victory for #MeToo? My understanding is that the purpose of #MeToo was to show women that they weren’t alone, that they could stand up for themselves, that they didn’t have to submit to gross pigs forcing themselves on them – which they’ve been free to do all along. To the extent that #MeToo wants to expand the definition of rape to include regrettable sex, that’s not a good thing at all.

  8. SIV
    February.24.2020 at 5:35 pm

    I wasn’t on the jury but when the conviction is based on “the first time we had sex 10-15-20-25 years ago it was rape but then we had sex a bunch of times after that and it wasn’t because you have witnesses, emails, notes letters, texts documenting it so the DA told me not to include that as rape but that first time was definitely rape!” I’m gonna think I might of voted the other way no matter the judges instructions or how much pressure I got from the other 11 jurors.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      February.24.2020 at 5:42 pm

      I predict a successful appeal.

      1. John
        February.24.2020 at 5:45 pm

        I do too but not because the witnesses were unreliable. The problem is one of the jurors published a book on the evils of old men dating young women. And the judge overruled a defense motion to strike them. That is such an unbelievable error, it almost makes me think someone paid off the judge to make a reversible error and ensure any conviction is ultimately overturned.

