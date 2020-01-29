National School Choice Week

Watch Elizabeth Warren Lie About Her Son's Private School Education

Political hypocrisy on school choice needs to be exposed, says Reason Foundation's Corey DeAngelis.

Should politicians be held accountable for being hypocrites about education policy?

At least one leading Democratic presidential candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, wants to make it harder for parents to exercise school choice even though she sent one of her children to elite private schools.

When Warren delivered a speech at a campaign event in Atlanta last November, charter school supporters showed up to make their voices heard. Warren is an outspoken critic of charters, which are publicly funded schools that operate with more freedom (and less taxpayer money per pupil) than traditional K-12 institutions. The Massachusetts senator's education platform calls for ending federal funding of charters, increasing regulations for them, and making it more difficult to open new ones.

Sarah Carpenter, a grandmother and school choice activist who had traveled six hours from Memphis to attend the event, later confronted Warren backstage in a filmed exchange that went viral:

Carpenter: "I read that your children went to private schools."

Warren: "No, my children went to public schools."

The clip went viral because Warren wasn't telling the truth. Corey DeAngelis, the director of school choice at Reason Foundation (the nonprofit that publishes this website), had discovered through online sleuthing that Warren's son Alex, now 43, had attended Kirby Hall, an elite private school in Austin, Texas. It subsequently came out that Alex had also attended the Haverford School, a tony all-boys academy outside Philadelphia.

Yet Warren's educational platform would make it more difficult for low- and middle-income families to follow suit using charters, taxpayer-funded voucher programs, tuition tax credits, and a wide range of other options. On the campaign trail, though, she presents herself as a champion of public schools and counsels parents not to leave failing institutions. She addressed a gathering of members of the nation's largest teachers union, declaring:

If you think your public school is not working, then go help your public school…Go help get more resources for [your public school]. Volunteer at your public school. Help get the teachers and school bus drivers and cafeteria workers and the custodial staff and the support staff, help get them some support so they can do the work that needs to be done. You don't like the building? You think it's old and decaying? Then get out there and push to get a new one. 

In an interview with Reason's Nick Gillespie, DeAngelis discusses school choice hypocrisy on the part of Warren, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Obama Chief of Staff and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and others. Many critics of charters and vouchers oppose the use of tax dollars at private or religious educational institutions, he notes, but have no issue when public funds are used in the same way via Pell grants, veterans benefits, or in plans for universal preschool. "Why is it any different between pre-K and college?" asks DeAngelis. "It seems pretty inconsistent to me."

Reason is celebrating National School Choice Week. This story is part of a series that will be published over the course of the week highlighting different K-12 education options available to children and families.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.29.2020 at 1:05 pm

    One of my libertopia’s provisions is that you vote for contracts, not politicians, with the idea that voters can sue for contract violations. This includes not just the contract language itself, but all campaign pronouncements, promises, speeches, etc, from the day you file candidacy papers.

    Of course politicians would get around that by promising only platitudes and having “unaffiliated” flunkies make all pronouncements. But they’d slip up like this and get sued, with the punishment being loss of candidacy.

    1. Kevin Smith
      January.29.2020 at 1:36 pm

      Except this wasn’t a slip up, its a carefully calculated technical non-lie. Very on-brand for a politician

      Carpenter: “I read that your children went to private schools.”
      Incorrect. Only one child of Warren’s went to private school, so not “children”

      Warren: “No, my children went to public schools.”
      Correct. All of her children attended public school at some point in time.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        January.29.2020 at 2:17 pm

        If you look her up on sites like politifact, almost everything she says is a “half truth”

        The ones about being Native American, sending her “children” to public schools, and getting fired for being pregnant, are just outright lies. Case in point: “You said a woman couldn’t be President” And then she truly projects when she accuses him of calling her a liar.

        Then there’s the dissembling: “We’ve done the math and it’s good”

        1. sarcasmic
          January.29.2020 at 2:18 pm

          The best lies contain a grain of truth.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      January.29.2020 at 1:40 pm

      My libertopia: Hold an election and arrest anyone who shows up to run.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.29.2020 at 1:13 pm

    Look, Warren would be better than Drumpf or any Republican when it comes to the fundamental, non-negotiable principle of Koch / Reason libertarianism — open borders. Attacking her for mishearing a question is counterproductive. And, honestly, maybe a little sexist.

    #LibertariansForWarren

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      January.29.2020 at 2:18 pm

      OBL; get a new schtick, this one is dead.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.29.2020 at 1:39 pm

    Like Stalin and Mao, she means well.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      January.29.2020 at 2:07 pm

      Like Stalin and Mao, she means to be like Stalin and Mao.

    2. sarcasmic
      January.29.2020 at 2:14 pm

      “Even Hitler didn’t wake up going, ‘Let me do the most evil thing I can do today.’ I think he woke up in the morning and using a twisted, backwards logic, he set out to do what he thought was ‘good.’”

      -Will Smith

      I don’t usually think of the Fresh Prince as a paragon of wisdom, but he nailed on that one.

  4. Minadin
    January.29.2020 at 2:00 pm

    Old Joke, but . . .

    How can you tell when Elizabeth Warren is lying?

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      January.29.2020 at 2:20 pm

      …her mouth is open.

      Or maybe she’s just awake and formulating her next lie.

  5. Curly4
    January.29.2020 at 2:00 pm

    There are a couple of items to be remembered here. One is a politician tells lies, some tell small lies while others tells larger lies. The other is politicians will support something that they don’t believe in if they think that they can get a large voting block to support them. In most states public education teachers are under a union contract therefore to get the union’s support Warren would support the limiting of or eliminating charter schools which the unions don’t represent the teachers. The unions see the charter school as a challenge to their control of education which will also have negative affects on the union’s members’ and officer’s lifestyle.
    Lying to get the support of a union is one thing but to promise as the democrat candidates have to gain votes a promise that would cost trillions of dollars a year if implemented it totally another.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    January.29.2020 at 2:06 pm

    Elizabeth Warren…lied to me?

    My entire world has been thrown into upheaval. I just don’t know what to believe now…

