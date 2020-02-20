Supreme Court

The First Amendment Right To Encourage Illegal Immigration

What’s at stake in United States v. Sineneng-Smith.

(Jeff Malet Photography/Newscom)

Federal law makes it a felony for any person "for the purpose of commercial advantage or financial gain" to encourage or induce an undocumented alien to illegally enter or remain in the United States. On February 25, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case, United States v. Sineneng-Smith, which asks whether that sweeping prohibition should be struck down as an unconstitutional infringement on protected speech.

It should. Applied on its face, the federal prohibition against encouraging illegal immigration for financial gain criminalizes a wide range of lawful speech. For example, let's say that a self-described advocate of open borders writes a book urging civil disobedience in the face of what that author sees as America's unjust immigration regime. The book explicitly advises all undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States, to speak out, and to fight for their rights.

Would the sale of such a book encourage the unlawful presence of undocumented immigrants for financial gain? Clearly it would. But the First Amendment would just as clearly protect the author's liberty to write and sell such a book without facing federal charges.

Here's another example of how the law at issue criminalizes constitutionally protected speech. As the lawyers for Evelyn Sineneng-Smith point out in their brief to the Supreme Court, "the government admits telling a district court that it could use the encouragement provision to prosecute an immigration attorney for advising an undocumented client to stay in the country, and notably does not disavow that position in its brief."

Needless to say, there are plenty of good reasons why an immigration attorney might offer such legal advice. Perhaps the undocumented client has a compelling case and the lawyer believes there's a strong chance of persuading federal authorities to alter the client's legal status. The law at issue, however, makes it illegal for the lawyer to speak and act professionally in such matters.

Sineneng-Smith, the operator of an immigration consulting firm in San Jose, California, was convicted in 2010 on multiple counts of violating the law. Her position is that the law is unconstitutional on its face, not merely that it is unconstitutional as applied to her.

As the Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized, the Constitution frowns upon "overbroad laws that chill speech within the First Amendment's vast and privileged sphere." The overbroad law at the center of U.S. v. Sineneng-Smith fits that description.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

  1. Ra's al Gore
    February.20.2020 at 2:47 pm

    Hold on while I microwave a bag of popcorn.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      February.20.2020 at 3:48 pm

      Why? The Constitution gives Congress the power to regulate migrants, set rules for naturalization, and defend the US border from invasion.

      Not controversial at all as it’s clearly listed in the US Constitution.

  2. John
    February.20.2020 at 2:51 pm

    The law does not mean, was not intended to apply and never has been applied to the absurd examples given in this article. It applies to people who aid and abet the crime of illegal immigration by financially profiting from aliens coming here illegally. That doesn’t mean publishing a book. If it did, writing a book about the glories of being a prostitute and encouraging other women to follow would violate pandering statutes.

    Just because it is possible to think of absurdly broad and unconstitutional interpretation of a law doesn’t make the law unconstitutional. It makes those specific applications of the law unconstitutional.

    1. Kwix
      February.20.2020 at 3:09 pm

      The law does not mean, was not intended to apply and never has been applied to the absurd examples given in this article.

      So you’re saying there is not really a case being petitioned to the SCOTUS?

      1. John
        February.20.2020 at 3:15 pm

        No. I am saying even if this case is analogous to writing a book, it just means this application is unconstitutional not that the entire law is unconstitutional.

    2. Sidd Finch v2.01
      February.20.2020 at 3:10 pm

      “the government admits telling a district court that it could use the encouragement provision to prosecute an immigration attorney for advising an undocumented client to stay in the country, and notably does not disavow that position in its brief.”

      What are the rules on advising clients to break the law?

      1. John
        February.20.2020 at 3:15 pm

        You can’t ethically do it. And if you assist them you become a party to a conspiracy.

        1. Sidd Finch v2.01
          February.20.2020 at 3:18 pm

          So there’s nothing unusual about this?

          1. John
            February.20.2020 at 3:23 pm

            Not really. She is aiding and abetting a crime.

        2. Gray_Jay
          February.20.2020 at 4:06 pm

          Can’t you advise them what the laws are, what the likely timeframes and enforcement mechanisms are, what conduct the law proscribes and allows? And let the client fill in the gaps about what they can do that’s illegal, but that they likely won’t get caught or deported for? Similar to the great scene in “Bonfire of the Vanities,” where the bond trader’s ‘criminal’ defense lawyer is letting him know what the law is and isn’t on hypothetically recording himself?

          I haven’t read the briefs, so I don’t know what conduct the lawyer mentioned got up to, and whether it met the criteria for conspiracy to commit a Federal felony or not.

      2. Mickey Rat
        February.20.2020 at 3:22 pm

        Yes, I am fairly certain lawyers do not have free speech protections for advising their clients to break laws. I am not sure how you can come up with a rationale for why immigration law would be an exception.

      3. loveconstitution1789
        February.20.2020 at 3:51 pm

        Commiefornia State Bar Rules of Professional Conduct

        Rule 1.2.1
        (a)A lawyer shall not counsel a client to engage, or assist a client in conduct that the lawyer knows* is criminal, fraudulent,* or a violation of any law, rule, or ruling of a tribunal.*
        (b)Notwithstanding paragraph (a), a lawyer may:
        (1)discuss the legal consequences of any proposed course of conduct with a client; and
        (2)counsel or assist a client to make a good faith effort to determine the validity, scope, meaning, or application of a law, rule, or ruling of a tribunal.

    3. $park¥ is the Worst
      February.20.2020 at 3:20 pm

      Ms. Sineneng-Smith was separately charged under 8 U.S.C. § 1324(a)(1)(A)(iv) with “encouraging” or “in-ducing” the two workers to reside in this country. Pet.2 Ms. Sineneng-Smith moved to dismiss the encouragement counts under the First and Fifth Amendments. The government argued inter alia that Ms. Sineneng-Smith had encouraged or induced the workers to stay in the country by “counsel[ing] [them] on the[ir] paths to citizenship.” JA33. Denying the mo- tion, the district court reasoned that “[b]y suggesting to the aliens that the applications … would allow them to eventually obtain legal permanent residency in the United States … [she] encouraged the aliens to remain in the country within the meaning of § 1324(a)(1)(A)(iv).” Pet. App. 73a. The court acknowl- edged that she was prosecuted for holding out “[t]he promise of a path of legal permanent residency,” which the court believed “was plainly powerful encourage- ment to those aliens to set up a life in the United States.” Id. 74a (emphasis added).

      1. John
        February.20.2020 at 3:26 pm

        Change immigration to robbery and get back to me. She ran a business that taught people and encouraged them to break the law. You think that is okay because you don’t like the law. Good for you.

        1. $park¥ is the Worst
          February.20.2020 at 3:30 pm

          John
          February.20.2020 at 2:51 pm
          The law does not mean, was not intended to apply and never has been applied to the absurd examples given in this article.

          1. Sidd Finch v2.01
            February.20.2020 at 3:34 pm

            For example, let’s say that a self-described advocate of open borders writes a book urging civil disobedience in the face of what that author sees as America’s unjust immigration regime.

        2. Rossami
          February.20.2020 at 3:38 pm

          By that logic, the Anarchist’s Cookbook and the Poor Man’s James Bond could both be banned as teaching about all sorts of crimes. Yet even the FBI (hardly bastions for the defense of the 1st Amendment) have said that those constitute protected speech.

          Teaching people how to and encouraging them to break laws is clearly allowed under the First Amendment right up to the point of “imminent incitement”. Neither the books nor an attorney’s advice cross that line.

          1. Sidd Finch v2.01
            February.20.2020 at 3:50 pm

            The authors weren’t standing over someone’s shoulder telling them how to build a bomb they knew would be used to kill people.

          2. Nardz
            February.20.2020 at 3:56 pm

            How is the lawyer’s advice not imminent incitement?

    4. JFree
      February.20.2020 at 3:28 pm

      Agree and disagree in this case. She’s an immigration lawyer who oversold what she could do and what the law was to a couple of illegals. But she didn’t actually commit fraud on any paperwork – and the evidence re what she said to those illegals is of the he-said-she-said variety (and govt itself offered them a huge inducement to lie by giving them permission to stay if they testified).

      Instead of just claiming that she is not guilty of fraud or that the govt simply hasn’t proven its case against her, she wants to claim the law itself is bunk. Which is bunk. IMO, the SC should rule in her favor – but on very very narrow grounds. And it should spank the hell out of the govt for abusive prosecution. And it should let the law stay as written.

      1. JFree
        February.20.2020 at 3:55 pm

        Seems like the real purpose behind the govt prosecution here was to a)turn immigration lawyers into enforcement agents of the state and b)to intimidate illegals into thinking that that’s what lawyers are so that they don’t ever go to a lawyer for help on anything.

        the latter is abhorrent. It’s essentially bringing back the pre-medieval practice of ‘outlaw’ – without the medieval protections re that

      2. Gray_Jay
        February.20.2020 at 4:11 pm

        “…(and govt itself offered them a huge inducement to lie by giving them permission to stay if they testified).”

        This sounds like the Federal government we all know and love.

        Yeah, this sounds about right.

        Is the paperwork she helped them with, something that should only have been completed while the aliens were on foreign soil, not US soil? I don’t know much about the particulars of immigration law, but I thought it was frowned upon to be in the country illegally while the paperwork to become a legal resident was working its tortured path through the system?

    5. mad.casual
      February.20.2020 at 3:28 pm

      I’m a little incredulous that a professional writer of English, in the age of fake news, has the gall to quote *a clause* that effectively equates to ‘for profit’ and extrapolate it to the rest of their machinations.

      Whether I agree with her position or not, I think Root’s doing Sineneng-Smith a disfavor.

    1. Sidd Finch v2.01
      February.20.2020 at 3:16 pm

      Can’t wait for you guys to find out about toilets. cc:Shikha

  4. John
    February.20.2020 at 3:20 pm

    Sineneng-Smith, the operator of an immigration consulting firm in San Jose, California, was convicted in 2010 on multiple counts of violating the law.

    I am going to set up a burglary consulting firm. I will train people in the art of burglary and teach them how to get away with it and encourage them to make it their hobby and or careers.

    If the government passes a law making my business a crime, is it a violation of the 1st Amendment? I don’t see how. My business is encouraging and training people to best commit crimes. This is no different. Reason pretends it isn’t because they refuse to accept that illegal immigration is a crime.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      February.20.2020 at 3:39 pm

      The government argued inter alia that Ms. Sineneng-Smith had encouraged or induced the workers to stay in the country by “counsel[ing] [them] on the[ir] paths to citizenship.”

      Given the above, a better analogy might be the government passing a law in which explaining burglary law to someone who then goes out and commits burglary and prosecuting the one for simply explaining the law.

      Or rather, since the violation of law in question is one of existing in violation of the law and not a specific act like burglary, it might similar a law making it illegal for a lawyer to give legal advise to a person violating bigamy laws

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        February.20.2020 at 3:45 pm

        Wow, not sure what happened there. It should read:
        it might be more similar to a law…

    2. Kwix
      February.20.2020 at 3:41 pm

      Jesus you are a tool.
      There are businesses that teach people how to deal cards and other forms of gambling. That’s perfectly legal whether or not the individual student chooses to exercise his knowledge at a legal casino or a backroom book.
      Likewise, the old tome “The Anarchist’s Cookbook” was literally a book about how to make illegal shit and use it. This book is STILL available for purchase because words DO NOT equal action.

      1. mad.casual
        February.20.2020 at 3:48 pm

        What book did Evelyn Sineneng-Smith publish?

    3. $park¥ is the Worst
      February.20.2020 at 3:41 pm

      I sure hope the government doesn’t decide that computer hacking is illegal. Nobody will ever be able to learn how to do penetration testing.

      1. mad.casual
        February.20.2020 at 3:54 pm

        Ever done any penetration testing $park¥?

        Did you just go hack a site without the owner’s consent or did you set up clear and explicit documentation of what was to be tested, how and when?

        Because you can take the exact same set of actions in either scenario and one is completely legal while the other can be considered a federal crime.

        1. $park¥ is the Worst
          February.20.2020 at 3:55 pm

          Thanks for making my point.

          1. mad.casual
            February.20.2020 at 4:06 pm

            Just being clear, your argument or point is that Sineneng-Smith is a professional immigration penetration tester?

            What if she weren’t acting on behalf of random Mexicans but on behalf of Russians or Iranians?

            Sounds very much to me like a general law that should stand and details that a court should be considering.

    4. $park¥ is the Worst
      February.20.2020 at 3:47 pm

      I am going to set up a burglary consulting firm.

      By the way, you do know that there are companies that currently do this, right?

      1. mad.casual
        February.20.2020 at 3:56 pm

        Mock burgle, yes. Actual burgle, (nominally) not without getting charged.

        Sineneng-Smith just happens to be an actual burglar who claims that her actions are protected free speech.

        1. $park¥ is the Worst
          February.20.2020 at 4:01 pm

          Sineneng-Smith just happens to be an actual burglar

          No she isn’t, she’s a consultant.

          1. mad.casual
            February.20.2020 at 4:10 pm

            No she isn’t, she’s a consultant.

            A consultant being rebuked (by the authority to which she allegedly consults) for giving bad advice.

            There may be an argument that a federal law preventing fraud is redundant or that a clause in the law forbidding something based on profit violates libertarian sensibilities, but the idea that a fraud is getting caught up in a legal battle for perpetrating fraud is a constitutional crisis is melodramatic.

    5. loveconstitution1789
      February.20.2020 at 4:01 pm

      John, this is NOT a good argument. There is no constitutional power to ban teaching people things.

      It is supposedly illegal to training people to “beat a polygraph machine”.

      Teaching people how to get into buildings is not illegal. So it’s all in what words you use to describe your business.

      The Bright Line test for crimes should be whether YOU participated in the crime. If Burglary is the crime, you either entered the property or not.

      With this immigration scam, these people are assiting illegals in getting over the border, getting documents to scam the US gov, and/or giving them aid or comfort.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        February.20.2020 at 4:05 pm

        Out of this state desire to PREVENT crimes the Constitution has been violated when states ban “burglary tools”, bomb making books, etc.

        Lock pick sets are used by locksmiths to open doors, so they clearly have a use.

        Bombs are not illegal under the 2nd Amendment.

        Teaching people how to make drugs should not be illegal either, since the state has no Constitutional authority to ban drugs or any other product.

    6. Gray_Jay
      February.20.2020 at 4:16 pm

      Is it a violation to teach people how to pick locks? Because there are a bunch of those videos on youtube.

      What crime is she encouraging and training them to commit? Are these clients of hers in another country, where she advises them how to commit and get away with the crime of illegal immigration? Or is she in the US, finds a client who has committed that crime, and is advising them how to comply with the law and become a legal resident from that point forward?

      Agreed that Root’s point in the article is stretching it, a lot.

  5. Leo Kovalensky II
    February.20.2020 at 3:29 pm

    So for you 2nd Amendment absolutists (I am one also, actually), explain how this law passes the muster of:
    “Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press”

    I don’t see a clause that specifically says they can regulate speech in the case of financial gain or in the case that your speech may encourage someone to break a law.

    1. Sidd Finch v2.01
      February.20.2020 at 3:37 pm

      I don’t see a clause that says you can’t threaten to kill people if they don’t give you money.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        February.20.2020 at 3:41 pm

        That’s correct. If we want a “clear and present danger” clause then we should have amended the Constitution to have one.

        But you wouldn’t equate credible threats of violence with what is essentially telling someone to trespass would you? Who is the victim in the case of the latter?

        1. Sidd Finch v2.01
          February.20.2020 at 3:48 pm

          But you wouldn’t equate credible threats of violence with what is essentially telling someone to trespass would you? Who is the victim in the case of the latter?

          Go fuck yourself with this bullshit.

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            February.20.2020 at 3:55 pm

            Haha. Is that your best argument?

            1. Sidd Finch v2.01
              February.20.2020 at 4:08 pm

              Your first paragraph demonstrated that you know exactly what my point was. Your second is bad-faith bullshit. Go fuck yourself.

        2. mad.casual
          February.20.2020 at 3:59 pm

          But you wouldn’t equate credible threats of violence with what is essentially telling someone to trespass would you? Who is the victim in the case of the latter?

          You mean besides the owner who’s property was trespassed upon *and* the guy who was legally advised to break the law? What you’re really asking is “Other than those two people who is the victim?”, right?

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            February.20.2020 at 4:04 pm

            You mean besides the owner who’s property was trespassed upon

            The majority of Americans didn’t ask the owner of the property in this case when they made the law. It’s highly likely that Evelyn Sineneng-Smith owned the property that the “illegals” were on at the time of her counseling. If she thought they were trespassing shouldn’t she have contacted her local law enforcement?

            Or are you arguing that collective property rights (citizens own the whole USA) are more important than private property rights (individuals own the land for which they have a deed)?

    2. loveconstitution1789
      February.20.2020 at 3:40 pm

      You forgot about how the 1st Amendment does NOT protect unpeaceful assembly.

      It also does not protect normally free speech when you are violating the rights of other people. It also does not protect normally protected speech when you are violating the enumerated powers of the US Government (regulate migrants and rule for naturalization).

      Article I, Section 8:
      To establish a uniform rule of naturalization, and uniform laws on the subject of bankruptcies throughout the United States;

      Art I, Section 9:
      The migration or importation of such persons as any of the states now existing shall think proper to admit, shall not be prohibited by the Congress prior to the year one thousand eight hundred and eight, but a tax or duty may be imposed on such importation, not exceeding ten dollars for each person.

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        February.20.2020 at 3:43 pm

        It also does not protect normally protected speech when you are violating the enumerated powers of the US Government (regulate migrants and rule for naturalization).

        Are you saying the rights of the government (chuckle) outweigh our rights in the bill of rights?

        And you’re still holding on to that claim of being a libertarian?

        1. loveconstitution1789
          February.20.2020 at 3:45 pm

          Poor leo. Still all butthurt that the US Constitution and Libertarian principles do not cater to your opinions.

          Its funny that you already lost so you’re trying to spin what I said into something you wanted me to claim.

          1. Leo Kovalensky II
            February.20.2020 at 3:55 pm

            It also does not protect normally protected speech when you are violating the enumerated powers of the US Government (regulate migrants and rule for naturalization).

            So you think that the enumerated powers outweigh individual rights sometimes? I don’t understand your position fully from the quote above. Please clarify.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              February.20.2020 at 4:07 pm

              Read what I said and stop putting your little stupid twist on the words, leo.

              We all know you cannot win the Constitutionality of Congress regulating migrants, naturalization, and national defense, so youre acting out again.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        February.20.2020 at 3:44 pm

        Additionally, the 2nd Amendment is a protection that hurts nobody nor the government.

        The protected 1st Amendment actions can hurt government officials in various ways but they are still protected.

        There is no 1st Amendment protection to aid and abet people in violating federal law that is constitutional.

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          February.20.2020 at 3:48 pm

          Are all these extra clauses that you’re applying in the part that says “Congress shall make no law” or are they covered somewhere else?

          Which part of the Constitution says that you can’t aid and abet someone through mere speech, or more specifically, that Congress has the authority to make those laws but not others limiting speech?

          1. loveconstitution1789
            February.20.2020 at 4:16 pm

            You should know that the 1st Amendment specifically says “Congress shall makes no law”…. while the other 9 Bill of Rights don’t caveat with “Congress shall…”.

            Of course the 14th Amendment makes all that moot since all federal protected rights now are the minimum protections states must have.

            Second, aiding and abetting involves physical action not simply speech.

            It’s why conspiracy crimes are such bullshit. If you never personally committed the crime, you’re culpable for simply talking about a crime? Bullshit.

            Talk all you want about violating US immigration law. Convince non-Americans to break US law. That is all protected speech, freedom of the Press, and peaceful assembly.

Please to post comments