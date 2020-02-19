Election 2020

America's Two Major Political Parties Are Melting Down. But the Two-Party System Remains Strong.

Instead of destroying the political gatekeepers, we've merely handed the keys to the populists.

Meltdown
(Tampa Bay Times/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

It is tempting to point and laugh—or at least chuckle a little bit—at the current, sad state of America's two largest political parties.

One has been consumed by a cult of personality built around a man who holds few of the ideological principles that, until recently, defined Republicanism. The other, if current odds are to believed, is heading towards a presidential nominating convention that will either crown a self-described socialist (who is not an actual member of the party) or descend into total chaos.

At this moment, national polls suggest that the most viable alternative to Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) promised revolution is the insurgent candidacy of another outsider: former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who may accurately be called a DINO—that's "Democrat-in-name-only," to repurpose a tea party era slur from the other side of the aisle.

Bloomberg is a billionaire—you know, the class of people whom Democrats have spent the last several years demagoguing against—with a history of supporting racist police tactics, donating to Republicans, and being downright Trumpian in his disregard for the rule of law, as New York Times columnist Ross Douthat highlighted last week.

Nothing is settled yet, of course, but it seems increasingly likely that the two-party system will produce a 2020 presidential general election featuring a rich Democrat-turned-Republican from New York City who admires authoritarians and has a long history of making disparaging remarks towards women running against a super-rich Republican-turned-Democrat from New York City who admires authoritarians and has a long history of making disparaging remarks towards women.

Or we could have the socialist who says having choices is overrated.

So, yes, it is easy to throw one's hands up and laugh at this selection of candidates. It is easier still to laugh at the failures of the supposed mainstream candidates who were supposed to stop them—the Marco Rubios, Ted Cruzes, Joe Bidens, and Elizabeth Warrens of the political world, all of whom spent years working their way through their respective party's system only to be bigfooted out of the way by a populist authoritarian of one variety or another.

If you're a libertarian, independent, or anyone else who operates outside and around the two major parties, this might seem like good news; like the two-party system is finally losing its grip on American politics.

But don't mistake the collapse of America's two preeminent political parties for the collapse of the two-party system itself. The latter is certainly welcome. But the former could easily lead us into a nightmare scenario where populism rules both parties and alternatives remain effectively sidelined by structural barriers erected during a previous era.

To understand why, it helps to first understand what's happened to the Republican and Democratic parties in the past few years. As political scientists from Yale, Marquette, and elsewhere have been noting for a while, both major parties are relatively weak right now—that is, the party structures have less influence over their presidential nominating processes than they historically have.

There are many examples of how political parties have become more small-d democratic in recent decades, but perhaps the most relevant is the way that the large-d Democratic Party changed its rules after 2016. This year, Democratic Party insiders who play a role at the party's convention (colloquially referred to as "superdelegates") will not be allowed to vote on the first ballot in Milwaukee.

In other words, having just watched a political outsider hijack the Republican Party, and having narrowly escaped Sanders' surprise insurrection against Hillary Clinton—which was prevented, in part, by the influence of the superdelegates—the Democratic Party decided that the right thing to do was….make it easier for an outsider candidate to smash his way into the party.

Not being a partisan, I don't have much interest whether the internal apparatus of the Republican Party or Democratic Party is strong or weak. As Reason editor at large Nick Gillespie has approvingly noted, Trump and Sanders are burning the traditional Republican and Democratic establishments to the ground. Good riddance to them.

But what I'd hope to see from the hollowing out of the two major parties is the creation of an environment where a greater set of political ideas can flourish. That, so far at least, has not happened.

Even though both parties are weakening internally, they remain externally strong. Thanks to decades of self-serving rulemaking, the two major parties will continue to have a stranglehold on power long after they've been hollowed out by the populists.

Just look at what happened when populism in the form of Trumpism invaded the GOP. The result has been a more bizarre form of political conformity, in which allegiance to Trump's views and defense of his personal interests come before all else. Principled Republicans have mostly been forced out of the party or sidelined to a significant degree.

There's no reason to think the outcome of a populist takeover of the Democratic Party would be much different. And that, I suspect, is part of the reason why longtime establishment figures on the left, like James Carville, are freaking out about the prospect of a Sanders nomination.

Upending the two-party system has not created fertile ground for a greater range of political viewpoints to compete in elections. Instead of destroying the political gatekeepers, we've merely handed the keys to the populists.

There's been no groundswell of support for, say, reforming ballot access laws to let third parties have a more fair shot. The practical and structural barriers to the creation of new and different political parties remain roughly as sturdy as ever, and the media continues to cover politics as a two-way, zero-sum game, which only reinforces the idea that the only factions who matter are the ones currently controlling Team Red or Team Blue.

Indeed, if the two-party system itself was collapsing, Bloomberg would have entered the race as an independent. He's flirted with that idea for years. But when he finally decided to toss his hat into the ring, it made more sense—even for the 9th richest man in the world—to try to hijack the name, branding, and built-in advantages of one of the existing major parties.

When it comes to policymaking, the populist takeover doesn't seem to be accomplishing much good. Trump's version of the Republican Party has jettisoned whatever fiscal conservativism it might have possessed and has become increasingly hostile to the free movement of goods and people around the world. A Democratic Party with Sanders at the helm would try to run deficits to even higher highs and might be even more hostile to trade.

And no populist administration is going to tackle the entitlement programs that are the biggest driver of America's long-term budget issues, because doing so would be quite unpopular.

Instead of a broadening of political perspectives, we're already running full speed into a 2020 election cycle that will recycle the same tired arguments that force voters into a binary choice—"if you don't vote for Trump, you're helping elect Sanders!" The only difference is that both choices might be populist authoritarians this time around.

In short, whether Trump or Bloomberg have an "R" or a "D" next to their names hardly matters—all that matters, it seems, is that they have one of those letters.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. sarcasmic
    February.19.2020 at 1:12 pm

    “I may be going to hell in a bucket, babe
    But at least I’m enjoying the ride, at least I’ll enjoy the ride.…”

  2. Quo Usque Tandem
    February.19.2020 at 1:16 pm

    Total chaos for $200 please.

  3. John
    February.19.2020 at 1:17 pm

    Just look at what happened when populism in the form of Trumpism invaded the GOP. The result has been a more bizarre form of political conformity, in which allegiance to Trump’s views and defense of his personal interests come before all else. Principled Republicans have mostly been forced out of the party or sidelined to a significant degree.

    If by “principled” you mean Republicans who wanted to help the deep state overturn the election, sure. Otherwise, that statement is dumb even by Boehm’s admittedly low standards. There isn’t a single Trump policy that isn’t in line with what the Republican Party’s beliefs have been for the last 70 years. At most Trump represents a mild repudiation of the sort of globalist neocon views of the Bush family. But those views were outside of the GOP mainstream for most of the party’s history and Trump’s repudiation of those positions have been more rhetorical than anything else. We are after over three years of Trump being in office still in NATO and still in Afghanistan and Iraq aren’t we?

    The claim that Trump is some kind of radical is by far the most stupid one made by his critics.

    1. Idle Hands
      February.19.2020 at 1:31 pm

      This article is dribble.

    2. Last of the Shitlords
      February.19.2020 at 1:34 pm

      Trump’s written policy listings are actually unremarkable in terms of their relative extremism. Only being problematic to the corrupt establishment of both parties. And the ‘social democrats’ Of course.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.19.2020 at 1:19 pm

    Here’s what matters for us Koch / Reason libertarians. The GOP has been taken over by alt-right white nationalists, while the Democrats are rapidly moving toward Charles Koch’s immigration position. So whether the Dems nominate Bloomberg or Bernie or Warren, the choice in November is clear.

    #VoteDemocratForOpenBorders
    #ImmigrationAboveAll

    1. Last of the Shitlords
      February.19.2020 at 1:36 pm

      Actually we have been taken over by alt-right black nationalists. Lead by our master, Dr. Ben Carson. And Dr. Carson has prescribed a big dose of Donald Trump for all of us.

      So take your medicine. The doctor knows what ails you.

  5. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    February.19.2020 at 1:20 pm

    This should be seen as a good thing for libertarians. The more time the 2 major parties spend eating their own the less time they spend governing.

    Devolving into purely political machines that exist purely to oppose the “other guy” has resulted in less expansion of government. For instance, the Democrats have spent the last 6 months REEEEEing about the Ukraine instead of legislating, this is a very good thing. I’m not sure why a libertarian would want either major party to actually function in any real way.

    1. John
      February.19.2020 at 1:22 pm

      If the parties are weak and susceptible to a takeover, then what is to stop Libertarians from getting in on the action? Nothing except for the fact that Libertarians seem to think that appealing to actual voters is beneath them.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        February.19.2020 at 1:37 pm

        I think it’s moreso that most actual libertarians (perhaps we have a big-L small-l distinction here) have far better things to be doing with their time than governing. It sucks, but I can’t blame them; holding political office sounds like a nightmare.

        I also think there are parts of the ideology that just aren’t ever going to appeal to the masses. A big part of what we believe in is personal responsibility, and that’s anathema to many people. There are a lot of people who want to live at someone else’s expense, and they’ll never vote libertarian regardless of how weak the other parties are.

        1. John
          February.19.2020 at 1:40 pm

          That is true of a lot of people. The bottom line is that if you want to be an ideologue and keep your principles join the Church. There you can live in the world of ideals. If you want to live in the real world, you have to be willing to compromise and take on the hard problem of just how much you are willing to compromise your principles. No one is ever getting everything they want in the real world or in politics. Libertarians are ideologues and idealists and don’t like that.

  6. John
    February.19.2020 at 1:21 pm

    And Mike Bloomberg is the exact opposite of a populist.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.19.2020 at 1:26 pm

      Elitist, in every possible sense of the word
      Authoritarian, consistently

      1. John
        February.19.2020 at 1:29 pm

        Bloomberg is the most obnoxious major party candidate I have ever seen. I am stunned that anyone thinks he can get elected to anything outside of maybe Mayor of New York again by default.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      February.19.2020 at 1:58 pm

      Bloomberg is a pseudo-emperor.

  7. Idle Hands
    February.19.2020 at 1:28 pm

    I don’t believe the republicans can in any way be considered “melting down” they are arguably at one of the strongest positions at the state and federal level in their history. Also the two party system may remain strong but they are being run largely by political independents. The current defacto head of the the republicans is a former registered democrat who only first ran for public office 3 years ago. The current front runner of the democratic primary is a former independent socialist who literally just flipped parties to run in the primary and the odds on second favorite is a former republican.

    1. Idle Hands
      February.19.2020 at 1:31 pm

      I don’t particularly understand the point of this stupid fucking article.

      1. John
        February.19.2020 at 1:32 pm

        Neither did the author. He should have just wrote “Orange Man Bad”. It would have made just as much sense and would have at least had the virtue of brevity.

    2. John
      February.19.2020 at 1:31 pm

      The Republicans have an incumbent President who is producing huge turnouts for primaries where he is essentially unopposed. How Eric interprets that along with their overall strength in Congress and at the State and Local level to be melting down is a mystery known only to his rather dim mind.

      How do people write this shit?

      1. JFree
        February.19.2020 at 2:05 pm

        huge turnouts for primaries where he is essentially unopposed

        What planet are you on?
        2020 Iowa caucuses – 32,000 turnout v 187,000 turnout in 2016
        2020 NH primary – 152,000 turnout v 286,000 in 2016

        Yes he is unopposed. But if you think a 50+% reduction in turnout is a sign of increased strength for the R’s, then you are an idiot.

    3. chemjeff radical individualist
      February.19.2020 at 1:44 pm

      The Republican Party, considered as a party that stands for a particular platform, is absolutely melted down, because the new platform of the Republican Party is “whatever Trump tweets about”.

      Look at how easily Republicans fell in line with paid family leave, mandated by the federal government. Don’t forget that George H. W. Bush vetoed an UNPAID family leave bill. Clinton of course passed FMLA, but when Obama proposed the paid family leave idea in 2015, Republicans pitched a fit. Hell, paid family leave was on Hillary Clinton’s platform in 2016! But Trump proposes it, and the response from Republicans is a big meh.

      Look at guns. Obama could not get away with even saying the word ‘gun’ without Republicans accusing him of wanting to ban them. But Trump actually bans bump stocks – more gun control than what Obama ever accomplished – and the response is crickets.

      Can you honestly say that if, tomorrow, Trump were to say that “you know, abortion isn’t all that big of a deal anyway” (he USED to be pro-choice after all), that Republicans wouldn’t find a way to rationalize to themselves why they shouldn’t become pro-choice too? Just like they have rationalized away every other Trump excess?

      And based on what I’ve seen anyway, it would absolutely be the same with the Democrats if Sanders were to win. The center-left neoliberal types would be pushed aside and unwavering support for European-style social democracy would become the new litmus test for being a member of Team Blue.

      It’s cults of personalities all the way down.

      1. John
        February.19.2020 at 1:46 pm

        I am told they have meds for this kind of stuff. They are pretty powerful and have serious side effects, but they do help. You need to think about them.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          February.19.2020 at 1:48 pm

          Yeah, sure, Trump is the model of ideological consistency. LOL

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          February.19.2020 at 1:50 pm

          Do you really think Trump enjoys 95+% support among Republicans because of ideology alone?

          1. Idle Hands
            February.19.2020 at 2:03 pm

            You’re not making any sense at all. There are only two parties they are both filled with people with different ideologies that don’t actually agree or see eye to eye on anything and many, many many single issue voters.

          2. NOYB2
            February.19.2020 at 2:03 pm

            95% of Republicans support Trump because they recognize that he is very much preferable to Hillary, Sanders, Bloomberg, or Biden.

          3. John
            February.19.2020 at 2:04 pm

            Do you really think ideology is the only legitimate reason to support to politician? Actually you do because you are dumb as a fucking post. Think hard and maybe you can come up with all of the reasons someone would support a politician even though they didn’t agree with everything they did or said.

            It scares the hell out of me that there are people in the world walking around as dumb as you appear to be.

        3. SQRLSY One
          February.19.2020 at 2:02 pm

          Hey John…

          Do you recall the awesome enchanter named “Tim”, in “Monty Python and the Search for the Holy Grail”? The one who could “summon fire without flint or tinder”? Well, you remind me of Tim… You are an enchanter who can summon persuasion without facts or logic!

      2. Sevo
        February.19.2020 at 1:47 pm

        Seek treatment; we’re tired of your TDS whining.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          February.19.2020 at 1:48 pm

          Ok boomer.

        2. SQRLSY One
          February.19.2020 at 2:04 pm

          Sevo… You capable of much besides infantile insults?

          Goo-goo-gah-hah, cootchy-cooooo!!! Do you feel better now, or do you need a warm ba-ba now?

      3. Idle Hands
        February.19.2020 at 2:01 pm

        It’s always been this way though. There have never been principles only principals.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          February.19.2020 at 2:12 pm

          No that’s not true actually. Look at what happened when W. Bush proposed Social Security reform, or immigration reform. His own party turned on him.

          Look at when Clinton supported NAFTA or supported welfare reform. Again his own party turned on him.

          Compare this to Trump. What has Trump done that his own party has turned on him for?

  8. awildseaking
    February.19.2020 at 1:34 pm

    Nothing ever changes. It’s the good old “Rs and Ds are the same argument” except you dropped those labels and just called everything populism.

    Feel free to continue describing national self-determinism as populism. It serves only to accelerate your downward spiral into further irrelevancy.

    1. John
      February.19.2020 at 1:41 pm

      “Populism” is anything that is popular that the speaker doesn’t like. Didn’t you know that?

    2. SQRLSY One
      February.19.2020 at 1:53 pm

      “National self-determinism”? Say what? One of the few things we are self-determining right now, in our choices between authoritarian shit sandwiches flavors “A” and “B”, is that the OTHER tribe should be blamed! We also (almost all) seem to agree with… “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax the fella behind the tree”! And debt and irresponsibility (and the size of Government Almighty) keep right on growing!

      This, while HUGE numbers of people ID themselves as “socially liberal, fiscally conservative”, yet will NOT vote libertarian!

      A damned good way of explaining this (which isn’t getting enough attention) is that people’s self-righteousness gets in the way of voting for smaller Government Almighty! The WRONG people must be PUNISHED, dammit!

      Leftists insist that people who make the “wrong” charity choices, MUST be punished! Government Almighty will make your charity choices for you, you skin-flint! And people who say politically incorrect things must ALSO be punished! So no, I can’t vote libertarian; libertarians are sadly lacking in self-righteousness about my pet peeves!

      Republican ditto, except their favorite self-righteousness issues (among others) are illegal sub-humans, and ferriners who “steal R. jerbs”, for lack of enough trade protectionism. My jerbs must be PROTECTED from free-choice buyers who might buy from the WRONG people!

  9. NOYB2
    February.19.2020 at 1:39 pm

    Boehm, do your homework: it’s call “Duverger’s law”.

    1. SQRLSY One
      February.19.2020 at 1:55 pm

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duverger%27s_law FYI for those too lazy to Google…

  10. Ska
    February.19.2020 at 1:51 pm

    I did enjoy reading the linked Carville interview for its incoherence and desperation.

  11. Rich
    February.19.2020 at 2:08 pm

    It is tempting to point and laugh—or at least chuckle a little bit—at the current, sad state of America’s two largest political parties.

  12. Rufus The Monocled
    February.19.2020 at 2:08 pm

    “And no populist administration is going to tackle the entitlement programs”

    Perhaps but that’s a problem across the Western world. And of all the people who is mostly to be entitled to it Trump seems to fit the description. Plus, hasn’t the number of people on food stamps gone down after it swelled under Obama?

    I keep hearing about Trump’s populism. If you focus on rhetoric, sure, populist. But I fail to see how this translates into actual policies.

    From where I sit, he’s done some really good things that I would think would please Reason particularly prison and tax reform as well as seems to be reigning in some aggressive agencies like the EPA. Never mind his non-interventionist military instincts.

    I guess you can play ‘they’re both bide’ game here but I think the GOP is more intact that the loony bin known as the DNC.

    It’s the same crap up here. Except we call our lunatic ideologues Liberals.

    And you should see the mess Justin is doing. It’s like a little boy shitting all over the carpet with a smile.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      February.19.2020 at 2:09 pm

      “And of all the people who is mostly to be entitled to it Trump seems to fit the description. ”

      Make that of all the people who would likely tackle entitlements it would be Trump.

      I made a a mess of that.

Please to post comments