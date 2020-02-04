State of the Union

Trump Is Making Criminal Justice Reform a Theme of his Campaign

But he'll have to do more than coast on a few commendable pardons if he wants to prove he's serious.

|

trump-sotu
(Gripas Yuri/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Donald Trump once again touted his embrace of some criminal justice reforms at tonight's State of the Union speech, suggesting that it may be a theme in the early part of his re-election campaign.

"Our roaring economy has, for the first time ever, given many former prisoners the ability to get a great job and a fresh start," Trump said. "This second chance at life is made possible because we passed landmark criminal justice reform into law. Everybody said that criminal justice reform could not be done, but I got it done, and the people in this room got it done."

Trump was referring to the FIRST STEP Act, a modest but still significant criminal justice bill passed by Congress in late 2018, after months of political wrangling and lobbying by advocates to get the president on board.

The statements come after Trump's presidential campaign ran an ad during Sunday's Super Bowl featuring Alice Johnson, a grandmother who was formerly serving life in federal prison for drug conspiracy charges. In 2018, Trump commuted her sentence after reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian West traveled to the White House to lobby on Johnson's behalf.

The ad and Trump's statements are a notable turnabout for the president, who campaigned in 2016 on a tough-on-crime platform and then appointed Jeff Sessions, a notorious opponent of criminal justice reform, as attorney general.

The New York Times reported today that the ad was also an attempt by Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to make inroads with black voters as the 2020 election approaches.

But as The Washington Post reported this week, while Trump has soaked up the positive press he received for signing the FIRST STEP Act and commuting Johnson's sentence—he, in fact, argues he doesn't get enough credit for it—he has doled out precious few pardons, almost all of them in cases where someone managed to launch a personal appeal to him.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department's Office of the Pardon Attorney, which handles official clemency petitions and advises the White House on them, "has become a bureaucratic way station," the Post reports. The office currently has a backlog of nearly 13,000 petitions.

As I noted when Kardashian West visited the White House, "it's a not great state of affairs when you need a massive celebrity to get the attention of the president and fix gross injustices."

Reason's Jacob Sullum wrote this week that "Trump's concern about 'very unfair' drug sentences seems sincere, if intermittent and inconsistent":

So far Trump has commuted just six sentences, including Johnson's and one other drug offender's. But that is actually six times as many commutations as Obama approved during his first term. Trump could still do much more good with his clemency powers if he is re-elected and puts his mind to it. Whether he is inclined to do that is another question.

Trump also touted the passage of the FIRST STEP Act, as well as Alice Johnson's pardon, in 2019's State of the Union speech. If he wants to be able to brag that he actually reformed the criminal justice system, he'll have to do more than just play the hits once a year.

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Delroy
    February.4.2020 at 11:05 pm

    More “journalism” as reported through a TDS filter…

  2. A leftist
    February.4.2020 at 11:06 pm

    Trump appointed Barr and that’s the real shit not the bullshit that comes off the teleprompter.

    1. Mother's lament
      February.4.2020 at 11:57 pm

      When Trump does something good it makes these weasels madder than if he did something bad.

  3. Eddy
    February.4.2020 at 11:29 pm

    From the political standpoint, the Dems are out-competing the Reps on criminal justice reform by the simple device of being too crazy even for Republicans.

    In fact, the Dems are pushing the pendulum to the other extreme from excessive punitiveness. It’s like they miss the Seventies and that decade’s wonderful criminal justice reforms – you know, the reforms which provoked a punitive overreaction.

    If we go back to Seventies criminal-justice policies, will be go back to Seventies crime rates, too?

  4. Bender B. Rodriguez
    February.4.2020 at 11:32 pm

    That Super Bowl ad was pretty powerful. It made even my wife begrudgingly admit he had done at least one good thing.

    I hope he and his advisors really believe this cause is a winner, because all of a sudden, he looks like he’s taking the high road, while Pelosi tears up his speech on national TV.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      February.4.2020 at 11:58 pm

      Yeah, when that ad played during the Super Bowl, I said to my wife and kids, “That is some powerful shit.” Republicans might wish Trump’s handlers would muzzle him on Twitter and television, but whoever is running his reelection campaign is doing a masterful job. He is going to mop the floor with the Democrats.

  5. Mother's lament
    February.4.2020 at 11:55 pm

    Wow, Ciaramella is really mad that it’s Trump who’s doing this and not a Democrat.

  6. darkflame
    February.4.2020 at 11:56 pm

    I enjoyed the speech, especially the end with where he talked about the future. The idea of us going back into space, of looking forward technologically as a nation and with a goal to strive for, was something I think we need. All that being said though, Rush Limbaugh getting a medal for being a political radio host? Guy’s a big name, I give him that, and it’s not like I hate him, but I’m not really sure he’s done anything that’s specifically medal-worthy, reminded me a little bit of Obama getting the Nobel Peace Prize. And the last thing we need is to start a precedent of handing out medals like candy to reporters for tossing around political bias.

    That being said, the look on his face though when Trump announced that was nice, he was obviously not expecting it at all.

    1. Mother's lament
      February.5.2020 at 12:00 am

      Trump obnoxiously teabagged every leftist on earth by giving that to Limbaugh, and I laughed till my sides hurt.

Please to post comments