Reason Roundup

Victims or Criminals? Cops Can't Decide When It Comes to Teens Selling Sex

Plus: trade vote today, woman sues DEA for seizing cash belonging to her dad with dementia, and more...

|

ipurestockx985590
(Ingram Publishing/Newscom)

Wisconsin's efforts to stop "human trafficking" largely target people selling sex, including those who are underage. A third of police surveyed in the state said they don't differentiate between human trafficking and prostitution in crime incident reports. More than half said they have enforced prostitution laws against minors, treating them as perps rather than victims.

Under federal law, anyone under age 18 who engages in prostitution is defined as a victim of sex trafficking, regardless of whether an actual trafficker exists. But all over the country, cops continue to arrest teens for activity the law says they're incapable of consenting to—and which most people assume law enforcement is out to save such groups from.

A new analysis of sex-trafficking arrest data from the Wisconsin Department of Justice found that from 2014 and 2018, some 24 different police agencies representing 16 counties reported arresting children for prostitution while making zero arrests for sex trafficking. (Remember this next time someone argues that the way to save people from sexual exploitation is simply to send in more cops.) In addition, a third of the state's police agencies admitted that they don't differentiate between prostitution and human trafficking when filling out crime data reports or entering incidents in agency records.

From 2014 to 2017, the report says, Wisconsin police agencies opened 118 human trafficking investigations, "with an additional 139 incidents that were either prostitution or human trafficking (entered by agencies that do not differentiate between the two offenses). Twenty-two agencies answered 'I don't know' whether their agency had any cases with a sex trafficking offense code and skipped the incident count question." Results for 2018 showed a similar lack of differentiation.

Fifty-eight percent "of chief and sheriff respondents reported that their agencies enforce prostitution laws against juveniles," says the report. "An additional 25% reported it would depend on the circumstances whether they would do so." That's a full 83 percent of police respondents who said they or their colleagues would arrest juveniles for prostitution.

You can read the full report in all its horrifying detail here.

It would be nice to at least think that Wisconsin's "anti-trafficking" efforts are an anomaly. But the vast majority of sex policing across the country (including that done by Homeland Security, the FBI, and federal immigration agents) comes at the expense of those engaging in prostitution, regardless of whether they're doing it by choice, regardless of how old they are, and regardless of how much the political rhetoric declares that saving them is the priority.

FREE MARKETS

The Senate votes today on a new North American trade deal. "The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is expected to pass with overwhelming bipartisan support," reports Sabrina Rodriguez at Politico. "Senators began formal consideration of the pact on Wednesday afternoon."

Some previous Reason coverage of the agreement:

FREE MINDS

A woman is suing after the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than $80,000 in cash from her for no good reason. Rebecca Brown says that the money belonged to her father, who has dementia, and that she was putting it in a bank account for him. "Brown said she was never told she or her father were under suspicion of committing any crime and neither has been charged with anything," reports The Washington Post. "A search of her bag turned up no drugs or other contraband. Neither she or her father appear to have criminal records that might raise suspicions."

QUICK HITS

Advertisement

NEXT: Inclusion in Texas Gang Membership Database Limits Gun Rights, Might Violate Due Process

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.16.2020 at 9:57 am

    “So calling somebody a ‘Boomer’ and considering them for a position would be actionable?”

    This whole generation is out of order!

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.16.2020 at 10:00 am

      Hello.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    January.16.2020 at 9:58 am

    New hemp regulations would create a nightmare for U.S. farmers.

    Bureaucracy gives an inch on hemp and the people want to take a mile.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    January.16.2020 at 9:59 am

    Two Houston police officers have been indicted after killing a couple during a drug raid.

    Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the exception that proves the rule.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    January.16.2020 at 10:00 am

    Virginia is very close to ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment…

    This is about getting free tampons in the men’s room, right?

    1. Nardz
      January.16.2020 at 10:43 am

      Didn’t their governor just declare martial law?

  5. Jerryskids
    January.16.2020 at 10:00 am

    Victims or criminals? Why not both? Teen prostitutes are obviously guilty of trafficking themselves, how hard can it be to understand this simple concept?

    1. John
      January.16.2020 at 10:17 am

      God forbid the law ever adopt a rational and consistent position. If the rule is that men who go to under age hookers are committing a crime because underage people can’t meaningfully consent to such a thing, then the underage hookers can’t be guilty of a crime because they lack the requisite intent as a matter of law.

      Prostitution is a specific intent crime. You can’t accidentally sell yourself for sex.

      1. Cyto
        January.16.2020 at 10:36 am

        This has been a consistently inconsistent and contradictory area of the law forever.

        We also have all those cases of teens being prosecuted as adults for child pornography or “contributing to the delinquency of a minor” for pictures they took of themselves.

        The law in the area of sex, and particularly young people and sex, is a perfectly clear example of why we use the metaphor of a boot stamping on a human face forever.

        1. John
          January.16.2020 at 10:45 am

          It is just an example of people not wanting to live with the consequences of their choices. I think there are good reasons to have an age of consent. Yes, it is a legal fiction in many ways because the age at which someone can meaningfully consent to sex varies with the person. You can never draw a perfect line. But you need to draw a clear line. Otherwise, people can end up committing crimes without knowing it.

          The price of that however is that minors can’t be sex offenders. They can’t consent to sex as a matter of law therefore they can never have the requisite intent to be a sex offender. That is a tough choice but it is the best of a set of imperfect alternatives.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    January.16.2020 at 10:01 am

    The House Committee on Energy and Commerce joins a number of congressional committees in looking at easing federal restrictions on marijuana.

    Careful, Energy. Next thing the stoners are going to want you not to overregulate it.

  7. Sevo
    January.16.2020 at 10:02 am

    “‘Amazing’: New embryo made of nearly extinct rhino species”
    […]
    “JOHANNESBURG — Researchers say they have successfully created another embryo of the nearly extinct northern white rhino in a global effort to keep the species alive. Just two animals remain, and both are female….”
    https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/amazing-embryo-made-extinct-rhino-species-68293602

    How much money have we spent trying to keep species from going extinct and why?

    1. I am the 0.000000013%
      January.16.2020 at 10:23 am

      I’d also like to know who’s money is being sent. If it’s one of our much maligned 1%ers I’ll be the first to support their efforts.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    January.16.2020 at 10:02 am

    A woman is suing after the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than $80,000 in cash from her for no good reason.

    They apparently didn’t seize enough if she still has some for a lawyer.

    1. Jerryskids
      January.16.2020 at 10:14 am

      “No good reason”? You must want the terrorists to win. Why do you hate America?

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.16.2020 at 10:23 am

      God bless the Institute for Justice.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    January.16.2020 at 10:03 am

    The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is expected to pass with overwhelming bipartisan support…

    Impeachment: NULLIFIED

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.16.2020 at 10:04 am

    It’s clear that Russia will attempt to pick our President this year like they did in 2016. When covering the election, journalists must be careful not to give a platform to Russian propaganda. The EIC of The Daily Beast explains:

    I hope my fellow editors will think hard — really hard, a lot harder than they did in 2016 — before publishing any material hacked by the Russians.

    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

    1. Jerryskids
      January.16.2020 at 10:09 am

      Not to worry, as Chris Cuomo has already explained that it is illegal to look at hacked materials such as what Wikileaks regularly releases.

      1. JesseAz
        January.16.2020 at 10:15 am

        Beat me. Damnit.

    2. JesseAz
      January.16.2020 at 10:12 am

      I thought CNN was quite clear when they told us in 2016 it was illegal for us to view hacked material, only journalists were allowed.

      1. Brian
        January.16.2020 at 10:55 am

        But do journalists still have a 1A right to tell us what’s in the hacked material?

    3. Ra's al Gore
      January.16.2020 at 10:22 am

      Battlespace prep. They want anything coming out about Hunter to be dismissed as “Russian meddling” out of hand.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    January.16.2020 at 10:04 am

    A third of police surveyed in the state said they don’t differentiate between human trafficking and prostitution in crime incident reports. More than half said they have enforced prostitution laws against minors, treating them as perps rather than victims.

    Everywhere a loose nail.

  12. Jerryskids
    January.16.2020 at 10:06 am

    is expected to pass with overwhelming bipartisan support

    An addendum to Reagan’s “most terrifying words in the English language”.

  13. JesseAz
    January.16.2020 at 10:07 am

    Impeachment is such a slam dunk of a case, democrats keep making up what was in the call.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/pelosi-pulls-a-schiff-deliberately-misquotes-ukraine-call-transcript-on-house-floor/

  14. JesseAz
    January.16.2020 at 10:09 am

    Fresh off Baileys defense of climate models, a takedown of the Hausfather paper making that claim with a discussion on data sets.

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/01/12/paper-praising-models-predictions-proves-they-greatly-exaggerate/

    Warning to chipper, actual science and not grade school concepts.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.16.2020 at 10:27 am

      Long story short, they stress the predictions of imminent disaster today, while pointing to earlier predictions, not stressed at the time, that weren’t so scary to make the whole enterprise look more accurate?

  15. JesseAz
    January.16.2020 at 10:10 am

    The show must go on no matter the outcome! Rep Quigley “And when this process is all over, the Committee on Intelligence will continue to investigate this president from all the issues relating to the Russia investigation, including money laundering.”

  16. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.16.2020 at 10:17 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch has already lost $330,000,000 this year.

    My conservative brother-in-law actually tried to argue the Drumpf economy was “fine” because his investment portfolio has been steadily gaining value the past 3 years. Well, even if that’s true, that’s not what Koch / Reason libertarians consider a healthy economy.

    We’re not concerned with middle- to upper-middle-class people. Instead, we seek to create an economy that works for the richest 100 people on the planet. And Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies have been a complete disaster by that standard.

    #BillionairesKnowBest
    #HowLongMustCharlesKochSuffer?

  17. Necron 99
    January.16.2020 at 10:18 am

    Still tReason is silent on the VA pro-gun rally and corresponding “state of emergency” declared by the governor.

    1. JesseAz
      January.16.2020 at 10:21 am

      Think they’ve gone ACLU lite on that freedom.

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.16.2020 at 11:00 am

      You see, this area has only been declared a 1st amendment zone for the rally. The 2nd amendment zone is a local jail cell.

      1. Necron 99
        January.16.2020 at 11:04 am

        It seems the governor is now putting up fences and locking down the capitol in preparation for people to express their first amendment rights (but not while exercising their second.) Looks right out of martial law and yet tReason is completely mum on this situation and the rights violations clearly displayed by this government. If this turns bad, and at this point I give it a 50/50 shot at doing so, it may just be the story of the century.

        My state, Texas, is likely 10-20 years from turning blue. I think VA is going to be used as a “how-to” or “how-not-to” road map to disarm the rural population of a state that was formerly free.

  18. Jerryskids
    January.16.2020 at 10:21 am

    Speaking of hacked materials, when the DNC claims the Russians have hacked Burisma’s e-mail accounts, is there anybody here who doubts that this is merely a pre-emptive claim that any dirt on Democrats forthcoming from any investigations on Burisma is merely part of a phony Russian disinformation campaign? It’s like your kid meeting you at the door when you come home and pointedly telling you he’s been in his room all day and therefore if there’s a broken window in the living room he can’t possibly know anything about it.

    1. John
      January.16.2020 at 10:25 am

      That is exactly what it is. Beyond that, anyone who claims to know that any intelligence service anywhere has hacked something and doesn’t have conclusive proof is almost certainly lying. The most guarded secret of any intelligence service is means and methods. Were the Russians able to hack into Burisma or the DNC or anywhere else, the last thing they would do is tell anyone they had. Once your enemy knows you are listening your ability to listen is no good anymore.

      1. Cyto
        January.16.2020 at 10:41 am

        the last thing they would do is tell anyone they had. Once your enemy knows you are listening your ability to listen is no good anymore.

        Clearly not true….. we were using Al Qaeda’s cell phones to track them and they told us all about it……

      2. Nardz
        January.16.2020 at 10:48 am

        http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vault_7

        But yea, let’s keep ignoring this

        1. John
          January.16.2020 at 10:52 am

          The CIA didn’t volunteer that information to the world. The idea that the Russians would if they were hacking the DNC was always absurd.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      January.16.2020 at 10:40 am

      Of course. Hello.

      All projection.

  19. John
    January.16.2020 at 10:21 am

    If you haven’t watched it, I highly recommend the Netflix mini series The Confession Killer. It is about Henry Lee Lucas. Lucas confessed to over 600 murders allowing cops from all over the country to clear unsolved cases. He was billed by the media as the worth serial killer in history. The only problem was that other than killing his mother when he was young and the two murders he was initially arrested for, he likely didn’t commit any of the murders he confessed to.

    The documentary is really well done. And I defy anyone to look at what happened to the DA in Waco who called bullshit on the Texas Rangers and their star serial killer to claim there is no such thing as a deep state and that the media doesn’t work hand in hand with it. The documentary tells a story so outrageous and unbelievable it could only be true because no one could ever make such a thing up.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      January.16.2020 at 10:32 am

      I watched one episode and got bored; thought it might just be serial killer porn. Maybe I need to watch the rest.

      1. John
        January.16.2020 at 10:36 am

        I felt the same way after watching the first episode. I thought this guy is just a loser and this is just murder porn. So, I didn’t watch the rest for about a month. Then one day I was bored and decided to give it another chance and watch the second episode. The second episode things start to get very interesting. And the last three are just unbelievable.

        So give it another chance. Don’t judge it by the first hour. The one mistake they made was dragging his initial arrest and confession out too long. It should have been a four hour show with the first two hours combined and cut down into one hour.

    2. sarcasmic
      January.16.2020 at 10:34 am

      I took a class in college on documentaries. I found it fascinating. It showed different techniques that can be used to make something very convincing while being totally untrue. Some of the films we watched were ‘The Eternal Jew,’ ‘Nanook of the North,’ and ‘Rush to War.’ Since then I view all documentaries with extreme skepticism. I ask questions like “What did they omit? What did they embellish? What did they make up? What manipulative tools did they use?”

      I’m not saying that what you watched was right, wrong, or something in between. I’m saying that I don’t trust documentaries, especially when they have an obvious agenda.

      1. John
        January.16.2020 at 10:40 am

        The Waco DA ended up going to trial against the feds facing 80 years in prison and was acquitted on all charges. He then won the largest libel and slander verdict in US history against the TV station whom the DOJ leaked his alleged crimes to. He was a public figure and he still won a slander suit against the media. Think about that.

        And Lucas ended up on death row but was the only man whose death sentence George W. Bush commuted as governor. That is a fact and tells you everything you need to know about the validity of his confessions.

        You are right. No film is ever the full truth. And some films are downright lies. This one, however, is pretty truthful.

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        January.16.2020 at 10:43 am

        Who ever did the marketing for documentaries is a genius.

        They’ve convinced people that docs = truth.

        They’re just artistic narratives and twists of the truth and reality.

        See that jack ass Michael Moore.

        1. sarcasmic
          January.16.2020 at 10:46 am

          Joseph Goebbels?

        2. John
          January.16.2020 at 10:48 am

          Not every documentary is the type of garbage Moore makes. Some documentaries are the best record of the events we have. I don’t think it is fair at all to write off documentaries as fiction.

          1. sarcasmic
            January.16.2020 at 10:54 am

            I watched ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ recently. It’s a Peter Jackson documentary on WWI. It’s excellent. Highly recommended.

            The one you mentioned sounds to me like an argument made by the defense without the counterpoint from the prosecution. I haven’s seen it, which is why I said “sounds like,” however I did watch ‘Making a Murderer.’ First one anyway. While being convincing it also smelled like bullshit. So I’m mixed. Yeah, historical documentaries that aren’t pushing a political agenda can be great. But if there’s an agenda, be it politics or related to something criminal, I just don’t trust it.

            1. John
              January.16.2020 at 10:58 am

              This is totally different than making of a murder. And the argument didn’t come from his defense. The thing fell apart because the families of the victims whose murders Lucas was confessing to and the police were saying were now solved called bullshit. The families themselves started looking into it and found out that Lucas was known to be hundreds and in some cases thousands of miles away from the murders he was confessing to.

              The movie is not about Lucas and showing he was innocent. The movie is about how the Texas Rangers and police around the country used a nut who would confess to anything to close hard cases and avoid doing their jobs.

              1. sarcasmic
                January.16.2020 at 11:01 am

                I read about that guy. Hm. I may watch it. Then again maybe not. Watching police, real ones not ‘Bad Boys,’ tends to make me want to throw something at the tv or do an Elvis. I literally can’t watch Cops.

          2. Rufus The Monocled
            January.16.2020 at 11:05 am

            I agree but all documentarians have their own story to tell. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to not play fancy fast loose (whatever the saying is) with the truth or facts.

            I think Ken Burns is a little like that.

            As an aside, in his Civil War doc, did he mention what the Democrats did with Nixon’s negotiated victory deal with Vietnam? I didn’t see it.

            Just curious.

  20. Ken Shultz
    January.16.2020 at 10:25 am

    As the Trump administration starts implementing the safe third country agreements they reached with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, the lawsuits are coming out of the woodwork. The lastest from the ACLU includes this example:

    “Among them is the story of the lawsuit’s namesake, U.T., a gay man identified only by his initials, who fled from El Salvador after allegedly being threatened by an MS-13 gang member.

    Fearing he would be attacked or killed for his sexual orientation if he tried to live openly as a gay man in his home country, U.T. made the arduous journey to the U.S. border, passing through Guatemala, where he said he was subjected to homophobic harassment.

    Once he arrived at the U.S. border, U.T. told rights groups, he was told he was being removed to Guatemala, where he said he fears he will face homophobic persecution.”

    https://www.newsweek.com/aclu-sues-trump-administration-safe-third-country-agreements-1482535

    It would be wrong for us to support these safe third country agreements on the basis of questioning the legitimacy of this man’s claims. Rather, we should look at the fact that for every person the ACLU digs up that has a legitimate claim for asylum, more than 90% of the rest that were flooding our border circa May of 2019 were for reasons that had nothing to do with persecution, which is why they were either denied an asylum hearing or had their claims rejected by a judge in the U.S. or never showed up to their hearing. The policies that thin those phony non-persecution asylum claims out of the system is of great benefit to people like this man, who appears to be fleeing genuine persecution.

    We should also remember that this man has not been denied asylum in the United States because of the safe third country agreement Trump negotiated with Guatemala. Rather, he is simply required to apply for asylum in Guatemala first. If Guatemala refuses to offer him asylum or he has reason to believe that he is likely to face persecution in Guatemala as well, he is entitled to apply for asylum in the United States. He just needs a ruling in Guatemala first or a basis to claim a legitimate fear of persecution in Guatemala before he is entitled to an asylum hearing in the U.S.

    1. Demosthenes of Athens
      January.16.2020 at 10:48 am

      I have been reliably informed that the US is a deeply homophobic and racist country. He’d better hang out in Guatemala where they’re just homophobic.

  21. sarcasmic
    January.16.2020 at 10:36 am

    A woman is suing after the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than $80,000 in cash from her for no good reason.

    The burden of proof is on the money. It needs to prove that it wasn’t acquired through illegal economic activity. If it cannot, then it is guilty.

    1. Aloysious
      January.16.2020 at 11:00 am

      Since the munny was found in the possession of a woman, clearly the munny is guilty of sex trafficking. Throw the evil stuff in jail.

  22. John
    January.16.2020 at 10:49 am

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/illegal-immigrant-crossings-fall-78-once-overcrowded-cells-are-empty

    Illegal immigrant crossings fall 78%. It looks like moral hazards don’t magically disappear when you are talking about immigrants. Amazing.

  23. Cyto
    January.16.2020 at 10:56 am

    I binge watched something really out of left field… Cheer, a documentary about the Navarro junior college cheer program. In addition to having a great story about an extremely driven coach and kids who have won many, many national championships, the team featured several “at risk” type teens.

    One dovetailed into the trafficking story. She was a runaway teen who “made bad decisions” and was getting a second chance to put her feet on the right path with this elite cheer program and the very demanding coach. As a part of her backstory and arc, she was dealing with someone publishing sexual pictures of her from when she was 16 in a twitter bullying campaign.

    The coach called in the police and they went after the publisher with potential felony child pornography charges. Of course, as our story above goes, she could easily have found an unsympathetic DA who came after her also.

    It was interesting that so many non-cheer topics came up – christian ideas of redemption, tough love, social acceptance, bullying, generic “tough background” stories made real (one kid was abandoned by her father in a trailer home as a middle schooler and lived alone for a long time, one was sexually abused, one was a runaway that presumably had prostitution in her background…)

    I was surprised that I got sucked in to it. It had many angles that were worth discussing after the show.

  24. Rich
    January.16.2020 at 11:01 am

    “If the decision makers are sitting around the table and they say, ‘we’ve got Candidate A who’s 35’ and ‘we’ve got Candidate B who’s 55 and is a Boomer’ — and is probably tired and you know, doesn’t have a lot of computer skills, I think that absolutely would be actionable. “

    “Actionable”, like in HATE SPEECH!!

  25. Cyto
    January.16.2020 at 11:05 am

    I came across the Cheer documentary because I watched the Rush documentary recommended by my fellow libertarian Rush fans.

    It is really good… well worth watching. They had footage of the band as teens and interviews with parents and friends from that time. Now I understand why they appealed to us so much. They are us. Complete nerds who also happen to be amazing and driven musicians.

    Money “nerd” quote from Gene Simmons… Kiss and Rush had been touring together for about 18 months and Gene says (paraphrasing) “I told them there are hot women everywhere.. you can get laid every night! What are you doing? And they’d just go back to their hotel rooms and read books. I thought they were gay.. but no… they just don’t like to be around people that much. They prefer to be by themselves and read.”

    I never would have guessed that they were that shy. Geddy and Alex just fake it for the fans. Peart couldn’t bring himself to do that much… just not comfortable around people. “I can’t pretend a stranger is a long awaited friend”

    So thanks for the recommendation. I ended up putting on 2112 and Exit Stage left and being transported back to another time when I was another person.

Please to post comments