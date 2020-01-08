Iran

Trump's Soleimani Strike Turns Democratic Hawks into Doves and Republican Doves into Hawks

Whether or not politicians care about congressional oversight seems to hinge on who is in power.

|

jmpphotos049784
(Jeff Malet Photography/Newscom)

President Donald Trump's decision to carry out a targeted assassination of Iran's top military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, has resurrected a much-needed debate about America's use of military power in the world. After two decades of occupying and bombing large swaths of the Middle East, most American politicians now treat war-making like any other government action: how they feel about it depends on who's in the White House, not who it hurts.

It was just nine years ago that the House of Representatives voted on a War Powers resolution to limit former President Barack Obama's military actions in Libya, which he pursued without congressional oversight. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D–Calif.) announced yesterday that she would similarly move to rebuff Trump this week. (It's worth noting, however, that the resolution may be on hold in the wake of Iran's attack on two bases holding U.S. military personnel early on Wednesday.) Writing to House Democrats, she said that the resolution "reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days."

Yet when it came to Obama, Pelosi departed from bipartisan consensus and voted in favor of military intervention without approval from Congress.

There are differences, of course, between the two conflicts. The White House wrote in 2011 that U.S. efforts in Libya "do not involve sustained fighting or active exchanges of fire with hostile forces, nor do they involve U.S. ground troops." That amounts to little more than semantics. The deposition and subsequent killing of Col. Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 sparked chaos in North Africa and the Libyan Civil War, which is still ongoing. (Obama would go on to call his failure to plan for that the "worst mistake" of his presidency.) 

In other words, the major difference between Gaddafi and Soleimani is Trump.

There is a long list of Republican culprits here, as well. The House GOP voted overwhelmingly in 2011 to admonish Obama for participating in NATO combat operations in Libya without congressional approval, despite the fact that Gaddafi had ordered the downing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988, which was flying from Frankfurt to Detroit and carrying both American civilians and American government officials. Republicans did not consider that fact—nor Gaddafi's slaughter of Libyan civilians during a popular uprising in 2011—justification enough for waging war without congressional consent. Yet, conservatives thus far have overwhelmingly supported the assassination of Soleimani.

"As a father, this isn't complicated: The United States took out an evil terrorist who killed thousands of people so he couldn't kill more people," Rep. Steve Scalise (R–La.), the second-ranking member of the House's Republican minority, tweeted. "Amazing how many on the far left will cover for a terrorist rather than give credit to @realDonaldTrump." 

Did Scalise vote to rein in Obama's military interference in Libya in 2011? Reader, he did. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R–Calif.) placed some blame on Adam Schiff (D–Calif.), the head of the House Intelligence Committee, telling Fox and Friends that, had the congressman not been so focused on impeachment, he might've been able to protect the U.S. from Iranian aggression. "The world is safer today because this president took action," McCarthy said. "I don't think it's a place for them to play politics."

McCarthy also voted with the majority of his Republican colleagues in 2011 to admonish Obama for waging war without congressional approval. 

Speaking of Schiff: the Democrat recently called for open hearings on Trump's airstrike. "The president has put us on a path where we may be at war with Iran," he told The Washington Post. "That requires the Congress to fully engage."

Schiff sided with the Obama administration in 2011.

Are you sensing a pattern here?

While ideological inconsistency is the norm, there are a few notable exceptions. Just 10 House Republicans sided with Obama in 2011. Of that cohort, only two are still serving: Reps. Louie Gohmert (R–Texas) and David Schweikert (R–Ariz.). Neither member has released a statement in response to Trump's actions.

Forty-five House Democrats in 2011 voted against their party and in favor of constitutionality, pushing back against Obama's lack of restraint in Libya. That resolution, although it was non-binding, declared "that the President shall not deploy, establish, or maintain the presence of units and members of the United States Armed Forces on the ground in Libya." It also requested that Obama give Congress more information on the administration's military objectives and provide lawmakers with reasons for why the president chose to circumvent them.

Rep. Dave Lipinski (D–Ill.), a pro-life Democrat, formally expressed his desire for congressional oversight and will likely do so again in this week's vote. Reps. Dave Loebsack (D–Iowa), Paul Tonko (D–N.Y.), and Peter DeFazio (D–Ore.) also voted to constrain Obama's actions in Libya. DeFazio told the East Oregonian this week that "there is still time to stop this risky escalation, but Congress must assert its constitutionally-granted war powers immediately to do so."

Rep. Justin Amash (I–Mich.), a Republican in 2011 and now an independent, is also expected to vote with most Democrats.

"When a president engages in war without congressional authorization and Congress does nothing to stop him, the two branches cut the American people out of the process, in violation of our Constitution's design," he tweeted. "This undermines both the liberty and the safety of the people."

NEXT: #TwitterLaw IRL @ #AALS2020

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rich
    January.8.2020 at 9:08 am

    Speaking of Schiff: the Democrat recently called for open hearings on Trump’s airstrike.

    Well, OK — but the FBI has to investigate his call for hearings.

  2. Commenter_XY
    January.8.2020 at 9:09 am

    I have no love for Team D (or Team R, for that matter), but I would like to see Congress more involved here. I have no quarrel with POTUS Trump authorizing the killing of the militia leader who was responsible for attacking our embassy. Soleimani was just an added bonus. And golly gee, there were 4 other IRGC generals there also.

    But here we have a country directly attacking our forces. This is a little different now. The Congress decides whether we go to war or not. Bush (both of them) went to Congress and received authorization. I personally think POTUS Trump should do the same, if he intends to attack Iran directly. My gut tells me that a POTUS probably has enough leeway for 2-3 ‘tit for tat’ incidents, but after that – make your case.

    1. John
      January.8.2020 at 9:13 am

      Pretty much that. If Trump wants to invade Iran or engage in some kind of sustained air campaign, he should go to Congress. He hasn’t as of yet done that. He did one strike in Iraq against the people who attacked our embassy.

      And let’s not forget Obama never went to Congress for authorization to bomb Libya for weeks and kill its leader. That was not a “war” but a “kinetic military action”. That is what he actually claimed.

      1. Jerryskids
        January.8.2020 at 9:36 am

        Well, keep in mind that Obama, at the time the self-acknowledged Smartest Man In The World, humbly admitted that his failure to plan for what might possibly come next was the biggest mistake of his Presidency. Donald Trump is being pre-emptively slammed for his failure to plan ahead despite the complete lack of evidence that he has in fact failed to plan ahead, so it’s not quite the same thing.

        (I would suggest that Trump’s securing of an “imminent threat” finding by the IC to head off a charge of unilateral Obamism is a pretty damn good indication that he did in fact plan ahead. I’m pretty sure the “imminent threat” thing is utter bullshit just like most of the rest of the IC’s bullshit, but it is a plausible CYA excuse.)

        1. John
          January.8.2020 at 9:39 am

          It is not feasible or advisable to expect the President to litigate every decision to defend US interests before Congress. A single air strike is not a war and is something well within the President’s power as Commander and Chief. If you disagree with that strike, the solution is to get a new President not decide the President must get permission from Congress before doing anything.

  3. John
    January.8.2020 at 9:09 am

    I don’t think you have to be hawk to say the US has a right to defend itself after its embassy is attacked. We killed the commander who was responsible for the attack. There is no reason to do anymore. And it appears that we won’t. I don’t think Iran’s symbolic missile attack on Iraqi dirt yesterday changes that.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      January.8.2020 at 9:25 am

      Even after Pearl Harbor was attacked, Congress acted swiftly to declare war.

      Defense against an imminent attack (or one that is in progress already) are obviously fair game for military engagement. Retaliatory strikes after the fact should be acted on by Congress. Period.

      1. John
        January.8.2020 at 9:31 am

        Retaliatory strikes after the fact should be acted on by Congress. Period.

        That is not what the Constitution says nor has it ever been interpreted to say that by any Congress, President or court. You are pulling that out of your ass because Orange Man bad.

        Congress acted swiftly but not immediately. By your argument the military had to stand down and engage in only defensive operations until Congress declared war. That is self evidently stupid and not what the Constitution means or has ever been held to mean.

      2. NotAnotherSkippy
        January.8.2020 at 9:32 am

        What’s good enough for DACA is good enough for… everything.

        That’s the cost of your pen and your phone.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          January.8.2020 at 9:33 am

          Obama really broke you, didn’t he?

          1. NotAnotherSkippy
            January.8.2020 at 9:39 am

            It’s easy not having any principles, isn’t it? That’s why you are physically incapable of understanding them.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      January.8.2020 at 9:32 am

      the US has a right to defend itself after its embassy is attacked.

      That’s not the point. The point is HOW this right is to be exercised. By unilateral executive action alone?

      1. John
        January.8.2020 at 9:36 am

        Yes it is the point you fucking retard. Defense and foreign affairs means more than firing a rifle when the mob comes over the wall.

        And for the last time, don’t respond to my posts. You are too stupid and dishonest to be involved in any conversation and especially any one involving anything legal or diplomatic. Your ignorance on these subjects makes me want to vomit. Just go away.

  4. Don't look at me!
    January.8.2020 at 9:22 am

    I think those who authorize war should be on the front lines.

  5. Leo Kovalensky II
    January.8.2020 at 9:23 am

    Killing Soleimani may have been the right move, it may not have been. Just like killing Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein may have been the right moves. The point is, that isn’t for the President to decide. Congress sets the parameters of whether or not we commit acts of war or not.

    Which is why the Trump administration scrambled to link Soleimani to 9/11 immediately after the attack. They are seeking the cover of the AUMF to cover this.

    1. John
      January.8.2020 at 9:29 am

      That is just completely wrong. The President is the CnC of the military and is in charge of foreign affairs. He has the power to act in defense of US interests. That includes using the military. What he doesn’t have the power to do is declare war. But not every military action constitutes a full on war as it is contemplated by the Constitution.

      By the logic you are giving, Roosevelt couldn’t have ordered US forces to attack Japanese forces after Pearl Harbor until he got a declaration of war. Hey, it may be a good idea to do something about the Japanese attack but that is not for the President to decide. That is how stupid your point here sounds.

      If Trump wants to do something beyond act in direct defense of US forces in Iraq and start some kind sustained campaign against Iran the way Obama did against Libya, he should go to Congress. But a single strike done in retaliation for an attack on a US embassy is absolutely within the powers of the President and does not require a declaration of war.

      I cannot hold your argument in enough contempt. It is pure stupidity and historic and legal ignorance wrapped in smug condescension and fake seriousness.

  6. chemjeff radical individualist
    January.8.2020 at 9:27 am

    Democratic Hawks into Doves

    Oh no. They’re still hawks. If you listen to what they’re saying, they are saying that they totes would have done the same thing, just not in the way Trump did it.

    They’re just as much on Team War as the Republicans are.

  7. Benitacanova
    January.8.2020 at 9:30 am

    “despite the fact that Gaddafi had ordered the downing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988, which was flying from Frankfurt to Detroit and carrying both American civilians and American government officials. Republicans did not consider that fact—nor Gaddafi’s slaughter of Libyan civilians during a popular uprising in 2011—justification enough for waging war without congressional consent. Yet, conservatives thus far have overwhelmingly supported the assassination of Soleimani.”

    Wait a sec, between 1988 and 2011 a lot of shit happened with Qaddafi, bringing him closer in alliance to the west. Soleimani, on the other hand, was responsible for attacks on our people the day before yesterday, essentially. The two situations are hardly comparable.

    1. John
      January.8.2020 at 9:33 am

      The two situations are completely different. Soleimani was an Iranian general conducting an irregular war against Iraq and American forces on Iraqi soil. He was killed in Iraq while conducting that war. Gaddafi was the lawful leader of Libya and was involved in a civil war in his own country. He was killed in Libya after the US conducted a sustained air campaign for the purpose of overthrowing the government of Libya. It takes an epic amount stupidity and mendaciousness to compare the two things.

      1. NotAnotherSkippy
        January.8.2020 at 9:38 am

        Reason conveniently forgets that Gaddafi’s resident was targeted and hit by Reagan. Given Reason’s orwellian shift to the left why do I find that omission unsurprising?

  8. NotAnotherSkippy
    January.8.2020 at 9:34 am

    Trump’s Syria withdrawal turned libertarians into hawks and the death of an iranian terrorist turns them inti doves.

  9. SIV
    January.8.2020 at 9:39 am

    Forget about “women and STEM”
    Teach those bitches some geography.

Please to post comments