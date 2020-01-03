Reason Roundup

Does Trump's Strike Against Iran Mean We Are Going to War?

Plus: State Department tells Americans to leave Iraq, the return of freedom fries?, and more...

|

zumaamericastwentysix222232
(Ali Parsian/Ropi/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Ready or not, here we go again. I'm pretty sure we just celebrated the start of the year 2020. But it's a bit hard to tell, with so many American leaders and TV pundits talking like it's 2003.

Following Thursday's U.S. attack on Iranian authorities in Iraq—a strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani—the same psychopathic warmongers who lied us into the Iraq War have been gleefully spewing their old nonsense, with some minor updates.

They will greet us as liberators? Yep!

An "imminent threat" negated normal channels of action? Yep!

 

Someone must be punished and damn the consequences: VENGEANCE IS OURS! Yep, yep, yep.

Cable news producers have even been dusting off Karl Rove and other Bush-era prevaricators to manufacture consent for a new generation of U.S. war in the middle east.

And we're about this close to bringing back Freedom Fries.

The hawks keep reminding everyone that Soleimani was "evil," and suggesting that this justifies just taking him out from on high as he arrived in Iraq for a diplomatic visit…and that anyone less than thrilled with last night's actions just loves the terrorists or hates Donald Trump too much to appreciate it.

It should go without saying, but it's possible to be against the actions of Soleimani and the forces he led and still believe that the Trump administration is handling this the wrong way. It's possible to think Soleimani deserves some nasty fate while still believing that the U.S. shouldn't just go around assassinating foreign leaders we don't like. And it's absolutely possible—albeit apparently not for a lot of empathy-deficient toads in the government and media—to believe that the lives of the American troops and others who are now in greater danger are worth more than the fleeting satisfaction of vengeance or of feeling like you've won a news cycle.

The Pentagon has said the point of the attack was to deter "future Iranian attack plans." Because if there's one thing that pacifies terrorist cells and prevents acts of aggression against Americans, it's killing their leaders…

But the repercussions of this reckless act—and post-kill preening—will probably be huge.

Taking out Soleimani in the way we did is not like drone striking terrorists at their secret hideout or killing the leader of some rogue militia. The Quds Force Soleimani commanded may have been engaged in unconventional warfare, but they're also an official part of the Iranian Armed Forces, not some stateless terrorist cell. And Soleimani wasn't just some Osama bin Laden–like death prophet; he was a high-ranking figure in Iran's government.

Killing Soleimani in this way is akin to another country taking out Vice President Mike Pence or a member of Trump's cabinet while he attended a public event or was traveling to some state function. And the public nature of the attack, magnified by the administration's foolish brags about it afterward, will leave Iran with little politically feasible choice but to hit back in a big, public way.

On Friday morning, the U.S. State Department warned Americans in Iraq to leave immediately.

Some suggest that because the strike on Soleimani took place in Iraq and the American military is allowed to be in Iraq, everything is legally sound. Even if you accept that, there's a big difference between allowed and should.

"Iran is a state with significant capacity to make mischief in its neighborhood," and "the death of Soleimani does not wish the Quds Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or Islamic Republic of Iran out of existence," points out Daniel Drezner. "An awful lot of Iranians and other Shiites will want to retaliate. Standard international relations theory suggests that decapitating a key leader would not fundamentally affect that state's capacity to act."

Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has promised that a "harsh retaliation is waiting." Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called Soleimani's killing "an act of state terrorism and violation of Iraq's sovereignty."

A lot of Democrats are now distancing themselves from this mess, but they have to answer for the fact that they overwhelming voted against a measure to deny the Trump administration money for offensive attacks in Iran.

QUICK HITS

  • Former Reason Foundation staffer Lauren Krisai—now an analyst at the Justice Action Network—rounds up the decade's best criminal justice stories, in what winds up an utterly depressing but thoroughly impressive list.
  • The European Union won't grant patents to robots.
  • Bill de Blasio is the worst, part approximately infinity:

NEXT: New York Cop Finally Quits—More Than a Year After He Broke Into a Woman's Home and Threatened Her

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    January.3.2020 at 9:37 am

    Soleimani was an active enemy combatant, more dangerous than evil men such as Bin Laden & Baghdadi & who operated without regard for the law of war

    Not entirely onboard with the strike but perhaps it will warn actors in the region that using proxies isn’t always an effective firewall.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.3.2020 at 9:55 am

      Hello.

      In the whole context of things? Yeh, the Americans saw an opportunity and took their shot.

      “Trump administration is handling this the wrong way.”

      This should be Reason’s new tagline.

      Trump: We want out of Syria!
      Reason: You’re going the wrong way!
      Trump: We just took out the worst guy in the world.
      Reason: You’re going the wrong way!

    2. ThomasD
      January.3.2020 at 11:01 am

      Facts which ENB reduces to someone “we don’t like.”

      Mean gurrl arguments being sooo effective.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    January.3.2020 at 9:39 am

    Because if there’s one thing that pacifies terrorist cells and prevents acts of aggression against Americans, it’s killing their leaders…

    Ah-HA! So you admit he’s a terrorist leader. THE DEFENSE RESTS.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    January.3.2020 at 9:41 am

    The president repeatedly predicted years ago that his predecessor would attack Iran in order to get re-elected.

    But unlike Obama, this president follows through with his dog wagging!

    1. Eric
      January.3.2020 at 9:59 am

      Here’s your primer for the upcoming commentary we’ll see today:
      When a Republican uses force, it’s measured, resolute and fuckin pure balls-out-Murica.
      When a Democrat uses force it’s too little/too much, ineffective, irresponsible, and makes us less secure.
      If you find yourself confused by the statements of supposed libertarians on a libertarian website’s commentary section, please refer to the primer above.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.3.2020 at 10:06 am

        Cry more you sad fucking kiddie porn posting pedo.

        1. Eric
          January.3.2020 at 10:24 am

          Well. At least you’re back to accusing me of being Shrike, per usual.

          Btw. Yesterday was a bad one for you honey. Hopefully your shrink can get your meds in balance. Trump’s dick isn’t gonna fellate itself, and Reason needs it’s #1 troll at peak performance.

          1. bignose
            January.3.2020 at 10:29 am

            Given that he’s devoted so much of the last decade to being a cunt on the internet, I’d say most days are bad days for Tulpa. What a shame.

            1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
              January.3.2020 at 10:33 am

              Aww I made Eric’s sock puppet cry!!!

              Cry more about me Eric!!!

              1. Eric
                January.3.2020 at 10:38 am

                pssst. your projecting again cupcake. go get a tissue and rejoin us once you’ve composed yourself.

                1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
                  January.3.2020 at 10:42 am

                  Lololl and you’re Tony again Tony!!!

                  Cry more!!!

                  1. Eric
                    January.3.2020 at 10:44 am

                    I told you to wipe those tears and compose yourself before returning darling. I’ll wait.

                    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
                      January.3.2020 at 10:51 am

                      I’m not your prom date Tony ahahhahahaahahah

                    2. CDSchrader
                      January.3.2020 at 10:52 am

                      Lol

                    3. Eric
                      January.3.2020 at 10:58 am

                      I admit, that one was good. See what you’re capable of when at the top of your game?

                    4. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
                      January.3.2020 at 11:04 am

                      I’ll take the compliment and the win and say have a nice day Tones!!?

              2. bignose
                January.3.2020 at 10:39 am

                I mean, you admitted last night that even you don’t believe the sockpuppet shit that makes up 90% of all of your comments. So what’s the point? Is attention from faceless strangers online really that valuable to you? Why is that?

                1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
                  January.3.2020 at 10:41 am

                  Well yeah, that’s why it’s so funny that you loser fucks get so bent out of shape about it. I’m invested literally zero, but here you are, crying as fuck and all butthurt lolol.

                  Now cry somewhere else for a minute Sparky.

                  1. bignose
                    January.3.2020 at 10:48 am

                    “I’m invested literally zero”

                    Sure thing, bud. That’s why you spend hours posting here every day. No investment at all.

                    What a sad fucking loser you are.

                    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
                      January.3.2020 at 10:50 am

                      And here you are still crying, proving my point ahahahahahahahah

                      Typing takes so long and is SOOOO HARRD AHAHAHAHAHAJAJ

                      HE WENT WITH THAT AHAHAHAHAHAHHA

          2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
            January.3.2020 at 10:35 am

            Hi Tony!!!

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.3.2020 at 10:48 am

        Someone’s upset that the embassy attack didn’t turn into “Trump’s Benghazi”.

        1. Eric
          January.3.2020 at 11:00 am

          Not at all. I have a son who’s approaching draft age. I have no interest in him losing his future to an unnecessary war. I truly hope Trump knows what he’s doing here.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    January.3.2020 at 9:43 am

    The European Union won’t grant patents to robots.

    But they just developed a human with robot genitals that was going to corner the sex doll robo-market!

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    January.3.2020 at 9:44 am

    This is like watching mass incarceration happen in real time — this is exactly how it went down.

    He wants to look more presidential than 90’s-era Biden.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    January.3.2020 at 9:46 am

    An employment tribunal judge sitting in Norwich has ruled that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief and is therefore protected by law

    When the vegan is inevitably too malnourished to work you can find him a desk job where he doesn’t need to lift his arms.

  7. Nicole Richie
    January.3.2020 at 9:48 am

    It should go without saying, but it’s possible to be against the actions of Soleimani and the forces he led and still believe that the Trump administration is handling this the wrong way.

    It should also go without saying that this publication has been carrying water for Iranian terrorism for well over 20 years, and that when you raucously celebrated Obama’s killing of Bin Laden, Her Holiness’ killing of Gaddafi, and the extrajudicial assassination of an American citizen and his 16 year old American son overseas, you lost any credibility on this or any other issue. When the only middle eastern assassinations you object to are the ones that disrupt Iranian terror operations it’s hard to dodge the charge that you’re actually a terrorist sympathizer who doesn’t give a fuck about Islamic fundie terrorism except to the extent that you hate Donald Trump.

    1. sarcasmic
      January.3.2020 at 9:55 am

      When you argue with straw men you always win.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.3.2020 at 10:07 am

        Oh look sarc is bitchy and drunk again.

        1. Nicole Richie
          January.3.2020 at 10:17 am

          He’s not drunk, he just naturally operates on the level of a severely inebriated retard.

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
            January.3.2020 at 10:18 am

            Potato, Sparky, it’s all the same.

            1. sarcasmic
              January.3.2020 at 10:24 am

              Fuck you I ain’t no Sparky. Ke$ha sucks.

              1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
                January.3.2020 at 10:30 am

                ” I ain’t no Sparky”

                Is it too late to take back everything I’ve said about you?

        2. Overt
          January.3.2020 at 10:38 am

          “Oh look sarc is bitchy and drunk again.”

          Why do you say that? What Sarc said is true. “when [Reason] raucously celebrated Obama’s killing of Bin Laden, Her Holiness’ killing of Gaddafi, and the extrajudicial assassination of an American citizen and his 16 year old American son overseas.”

          That is a complete fabrication. A straw man.

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
            January.3.2020 at 10:40 am

            I say it because sarc is bitchy and drunk a lot and the odds are good.

          2. bignose
            January.3.2020 at 10:43 am

            Sarcasmic said something mean about Tulpa, and Tulpa’s still mad about it 10+ years later. Just a guess, but I’d bet money on it.

            1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
              January.3.2020 at 10:48 am

              AHAHHA your guess is as good as your sockpuppet hahaahahahahahha

              Cry about me more!!!

              1. bignose
                January.3.2020 at 10:57 am

                “lololol these losers can’t stop crying about me cause their jealous of how much fucking time I waste on this comment board posting nothing of value”

                That’s you. That’s what you sound like. And it’s sad.

                1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
                  January.3.2020 at 11:01 am

                  Ahahahaha look how butthurt you STILL ARE 10 years after I said something mean to you ahahahahahahj

                  Cry more!!!

                2. sarcasmic
                  January.3.2020 at 11:03 am

                  Just ignore it. It won’t go away, but responding only makes it worse.

                  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
                    January.3.2020 at 11:06 am

                    And you lose. Don’t forget you always always always lose. If you thought you had any chance at winning, you’d try.

                    But you don’t. So you quit. It’s like drinking for you, but in reverse.

            2. G. Shockley
              January.3.2020 at 11:00 am

              Sarcasmic said something mean about Tulpa, and Tulpa’s still mad about it 10+ years later.

              Looks like you inadvertently admitted why you’re following Tulpa around.

    2. Butler T. Reynolds
      January.3.2020 at 10:23 am

      Did you take your meds this morning? There’s Reason, then there’s the imaginary one you thought you read.

    3. Weigel's Cock Ring
      January.3.2020 at 10:50 am

      True fact: Lizzie’s nickname for her favorite dildo is “Barack”.

      (Shikha’s is “Osama”.)

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    January.3.2020 at 9:48 am

    The disruptors have largely become the new establishment, and unlike a decade ago, it doesn’t look like the new leaders will be displaced any time soon.

    Like the counterculture hippies of old now being professors and policymakers.

  9. TrickyVic (old school)
    January.3.2020 at 9:54 am

    “”The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?””

    The Commander in Chief does not need additional congressional authorization for this. The AUMF regarding Iraq covers it.

    1. John
      January.3.2020 at 10:05 am

      Iran is conducting a proxy war in Iraq. As part of that, its forces attacked the US embassy. The US responded by killing one of the leaders of those forces in Iraq. Somehow, according to the media it is the US who is the aggressor here. WTF?

      1. Eric
        January.3.2020 at 10:56 am

        Remind me. Did we target Soviet leadership during the Cold War? Did they target ours? There were a shit ton on both sides killed in proxy wars in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.
        But we never actually targeted the Soviets because the consequences of a war outweighed the feelz of revenge. Iran isn’t the existential threat that is the Soviet Union, but we’re playing a dangerous game with geopolitical ramifications that I sincerely hope Trump understands.

    2. Gray_Jay
      January.3.2020 at 10:32 am

      Where was this pearl clutching by Reason (other than Sullum) when Obama ordered the assassination of Bin Laden, which involved violating the sovereignty of a nuclear-armed country with US military personnel? We invaded Pakistan to kill him. Right next to their military academy and the homes of most of their senior government people. And officially without their permission, any briefing of Congress, or any thought given to whether this invasion might not only trigger war with Pakistan, but might inadvertently cause a full-blown war between the nuclear powers of Pakistan and India.

      It would be difficult to have a more proportionate, restrained response to the invasion and vandalism of the US embassy in Baghdad, than how the US retaliated last night. The leaders responsible were killed on Iraqi soil and no innocents were harmed. Hell, you have police operations in the US that don’t go this smoothly, or that punish only the guilty.

      1. TrickyVic (old school)
        January.3.2020 at 10:55 am

        That wasn’t Trump so they were cool with it.

  10. John
    January.3.2020 at 10:00 am

    Trump did exactly the right thing. Iran was hoping for Trump to either do nothing and be humiliated or launch strikes on Iran itself which the Mullahs hoped would stir some nationalism that would shore up its support among the Iranian people. Instead, Trump hit Iranian leaders in Iraq. This isn’t going to stir up any nationalist ferver in Iran since the Iranian population is tired of spending blood and treasure in Iraq. And it also let the Mullahs know that the US will go after them personally in response to attacks on US interests, which takes all of the fun out of attacking the great Satan.

    Trump managed to preserve US credibility without sparking a wider war with Iran.

    1. Rich
      January.3.2020 at 10:06 am

      without sparking a wider war with Iran.

      “All friends—& enemies—know that Jihad of Resistance will continue with more motivation & definite victory awaits the fighters on this blessed path. The loss of our dear General is bitter. The continuing fight & ultimate victory will be more bitter for the murderers & criminals.’

      1. John
        January.3.2020 at 10:12 am

        Talk is cheap. And they say that every day. Yeah, they want to kill us. Big fucking deal. They have been saying that for 40 years. The fact that they now know that we can and will kill any one of them whenever and wherever we want makes their talk ring a bit hollow.

        1. Rich
          January.3.2020 at 10:37 am

          Good observation. It’s rivers of blood all the way down!

    2. Tom Bombadil
      January.3.2020 at 10:28 am

      I know very little about this particular situation, its history, or the players. However, I know for sure that this Iranian Mister Salami fellow is a dumbass for gamboling around Iraq, especially right after an attack on the U.S. embassy there.

      1. Gray_Jay
        January.3.2020 at 10:37 am

        I was stunned to hear that he was in Baghdad. I cannot fathom the scope of their planned operation that would require his personal presence outside of Iran, along with a senior head of Lebanon Hezbollah and several high Iraqi militia leaders. They couldn’t meet in Iran?

        I guess the Iraqi militia would not agree to meet in Iran.

  11. Rich
    January.3.2020 at 10:03 am

    Does Trump’s Strike Against Iran Mean We Are Going to War?

    Let me answer that question by posing another: Does Trump’s Strike Against Iran Mean Congress Is Going to Declare War?

    Less snarkily, Ima say “Yes”. 8-(

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      January.3.2020 at 10:16 am

      What Congress should do is impeach Trump over this gross violation of Presidential powers. Oh, wait.

    2. Tom Bombadil
      January.3.2020 at 10:30 am

      Why would the U.S. go to war with Iran? The fucker’s already dead.

      1. Rich
        January.3.2020 at 10:40 am

        Not this fucker.

  12. Marshal
    January.3.2020 at 10:04 am

    but it’s possible to be against the actions of Soleimani and the forces he led and still believe that the Trump administration is handling this the wrong way.

    It’s always amusing when people who insist this action must be just like Iraq then whine that others criticize them without allowance for nuanced positions. But we just can’t expect any better from you lot can we?

    the same psychopathic warmongers who lied us into the Iraq War have been gleefully spewing their old nonsense,

  13. buybuydandavis
    January.3.2020 at 10:04 am

    ENB went full pants-shitting #HateAmericaFirst hysterical on Twitter:
    https://twitter.com/ENBrown/status/1212928009688244224

    So the president acted like the self-serving sociopathic chickenshit that he is and opted to usher in countless Americans deaths rather than risk the first 2020 news cycle go a way he doesn’t want

    I’m not even mad at @realDonaldTrump, because of course he did. Lord knows there are no morals there. Utterly devastating how many assholes are falling in line to fellate him as the world burns though

    We deserve everything coming to us. Only wish there was a way to direct the worst of it toward all you preening psychopaths who clearly never opened a Bible in your goddamn lives, let alone had an independent moral thought

    Her performative moral outrage is mental illness or smirking cynicism.

    It’s not two tweets until her hysterical pearl clutching concern for American lives turns into a blanket condemnation that all Americans “deserve everything coming to us”, and a devout desire to see your political opponents get the worst of it.

    “preening psychopaths”

    Leftists Always Project.

    Someone actually concerned about liberty and justice might think it’s the murderous lead executioner of a totalitarian theocracy who deserved to get what was coming to him, good and hard.

    But that would get it the way of #HateAmericaFirst moral preening, and that’s Job One.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      January.3.2020 at 10:09 am

      Well, she’s a whore who is too gutless to actually sell her pussy, so you shouldn’t expect much of her opinions.

    2. Marshal
      January.3.2020 at 10:19 am

      you preening psychopaths who clearly never opened a Bible in your goddamn lives,

      Libertarians are certainly at their most persuasive when citing the Bible as justification. For maximum effect refer to the “sky-god” directly.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        January.3.2020 at 11:03 am

        It’s nothing more than a repeat of the “smug atheist” meme–the one where someone who doesn’t believe in the Bible tries using it as a cudgel to force actual believers to do or think what they want.

    3. Ra's al Gore
      January.3.2020 at 10:22 am

      Is there a specific MSNBC job she is going for right now or has she just spent enough time at Reason to make staying longer just career stagnation?

      1. Gray_Jay
        January.3.2020 at 10:42 am

        Americans “deserve everything coming to us” because of this?

        Huh. I never thought I’d read a Reason editor state that the impending deaths of Americans would be deserved. Inevitable, maybe, but deserved?

        It’s telling that writers like her still have employment there.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          January.3.2020 at 10:58 am

          The best part was her bringing the Bible into it.

          Lady, you’ve clearly never opened one yourself, because there’s authorized violence all throughout the text.

          –God repeatedly commands the Israelites to destroy their enemies, to the point of committing total genocide–not just men, but women, children and even the fucking livestock. When Saul backed out on one of these commands, his high priest launched a coup against his rule.
          –Jesus is quoted saying “I did not come to bring peace, but a sword,” declares that anyone who “loves the world hates me,” says that he’s come to turn family members against each other, and literally whips merchants right out of the temple.
          –The end of the book has all of God’s enemies being utterly annihilated and thrown into eternal torment in a lake of fire.

          Seems Trump’s response was rather tame by comparison.

  14. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    January.3.2020 at 10:07 am

    I’m not sure why anyone would expect the killing of a general–for any army–to make all that much difference. One thing most armies have is a surplus of generals.

  15. sarcasmic
    January.3.2020 at 10:09 am

    How dare Reason criticize Trump! Dear Leader is to be praised for everything He does! If you disapprove of Trump then you support Obama and Hillary! Reason voted for Hillary! They’re Democrat shills! Love it or leave it you America haters! You hate America! Aaaauuughh!

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      January.3.2020 at 10:10 am

      Yep. Sarc got into the cough syrup again.

      1. CDSchrader
        January.3.2020 at 10:14 am

        Is that how he got his name? Because that’s not really sarcasm so much as a bag-of-cats crazy break with reality.

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          January.3.2020 at 10:15 am

          No idea. His sarcasm has always been pretty shitty IIBH.

        2. sarcasmic
          January.3.2020 at 10:23 am

          More like a parody of the conservatives calling themselves libertarians who plague this site like a bedbug infestation.

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
            January.3.2020 at 10:29 am

            Certainly time we’ll spent, arguing with the phantoms in your mind and whatnot.

    2. $park¥ is the Worst
      January.3.2020 at 10:13 am

      At least there won’t be any blowback.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.3.2020 at 10:15 am

        Lol and now you’re crying too ahahahahahaj

      2. sarcasmic
        January.3.2020 at 10:16 am

        There’s no such thing as blowback! Only Hillary voters believe in blowback! Blowback is not intended so it can’t possibly exist! America kills whomever we want and nobody retaliates! If you say there’s gonna be blowback then you voted for Hillary! Love it or leave it! Hillary voter! Aaaauuugghh!

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          January.3.2020 at 10:17 am

          Oh God he’s still drunk and making a fool of himself.

          Someone get your bitch please.

    3. John
      January.3.2020 at 10:15 am

      What would have had Trump do? The Iranians attacked the US embassy. That is an act of war. Should Trump have done nothing? Do you think it is a good idea to let the world know that they can attack US embassies and we will do nothing in response?

      If not nothing, then what? Attack Iran itself? Either explain what you think should happen or shut up. And don’t say “pull out of Iraq” because even if we did that, we still would have an embassy there and the embassy would still have to be defended.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.3.2020 at 10:17 am

        “Hey Hey, settle down over there guys” – how sarc would handle Iran

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          January.3.2020 at 10:22 am

          “Come on guys, it’s late and I have to ride my bike to work in the morning” – words sarc has actually said, just before Iran left him and started fucking a cop, who took over his place in their family and mooted sarcs entire existence

      2. sarcasmic
        January.3.2020 at 10:20 am

        How would you react if foreigners killed an American official while driving down the road?

        I’m not saying that the attack was right or wrong. I’m saying that it’s foolish to not expect this to escalate.

        1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
          January.3.2020 at 10:24 am

          “I’m not saying that the attack was right or wrong”

          “I’m just acting like a sarcastic bitch and strongly implying it was wrong, then pretending I didn’t”

          You sackless nothing, stop lying lololol

        2. John
          January.3.2020 at 10:29 am

          If the US sent a general to run militias in some country and those militias attacked say the Chinese embassy and the Chinese then whacked the general, my response would be such are the fortunes of war. You seem to be under the impression the guy was in Baghdad on vacation or something. He was there running militias waging a proxy war for control of Iraq and was in charge of the forces that attacked the US embassy.

          Again, what would you have had Trump do? Nothing? You think the President should just let anyone who wants to attack US embassies without any fear of reprisal?

          1. sarcasmic
            January.3.2020 at 10:37 am

            The embassy was not attacked by soldiers. It was attacked by protesters after a funeral for people killed by Americans.

            And pardon the fuck out of me if I don’t put much salt into the intelligence community. They are wrong as much as they are right.

            1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
              January.3.2020 at 10:38 am

              “It was attacked by protesters”

              Oh God…

              He actually…

              He can’t…

              Wow.

            2. John
              January.3.2020 at 10:40 am

              The embassy was not attacked by soldiers. It was attacked by protesters after a funeral for people killed by Americans.

              That is complete bullshit and you know it. It was attacked by militias. It was orchestrated entirely by Iran and was an act of war. Just stop it. You didn’t believe that bullshit story when Obama claimed that Bengahzi was the result of a protest over 9-11. Don’t believe it now. It is what it is.

              1. sarcasmic
                January.3.2020 at 10:47 am

                Time will tell. But like I said I don’t have much faith in the Intelligence community. Seems to me like their task is more coming up with justifications than finding the truth.

                1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
                  January.3.2020 at 10:55 am

                  “Time will tell”

                  Oh oh, he’s sobering up! He realized he bought something Iran sold him!

              2. Rufus The Monocled
                January.3.2020 at 10:58 am

                Outlets are reporting it’s protestors. But color and tickle me skeptical after that bull shit those clowns Obama, Hilary and rice claimed Benghazi was an attack from protestors upset over a stupid video.

                1. Rufus The Monocled
                  January.3.2020 at 10:59 am

                  Rice.

                  Not ‘rice’.

                  Canaroli, jasmin or basmati?

            3. TrickyVic (old school)
              January.3.2020 at 11:03 am

              “”The embassy was not attacked by soldiers. It was attacked by protesters after a funeral for people killed by Americans. “”

              We’ve seen this before. Terrorist group gets people to protest at an embassy to provide cover for their attack. It’s basically using human shields. We really can’t fire into a crowd of protestors and win against anti-US propaganda that would result. It is also used to get sympathy for the terrorist because they are lumped in with the protestors. So the terrorist want the world to think it was just a bunch of protestors.

        3. Tom Bombadil
          January.3.2020 at 10:35 am

          ” I’m saying that it’s foolish to not expect this to escalate.”

          I certainly hope this doesn’t cause Iran to start funding terrorists and proxy wars.

      3. Ra's al Gore
        January.3.2020 at 10:27 am

        Trump should let them take the embassy like Carter did and then lose reelection like Carter did when his weakness is exposed every night by Ted Koppel.

        1. Gray_Jay
          January.3.2020 at 10:49 am

          I wonder if that was exactly the plan? (Or that the embassy guards would massacre the crowd, which would be almost as good.)

          Which leads to the question, did Soleimani have any help from Trump’s political enemies?

      4. Sometimes a Great Notion
        January.3.2020 at 11:01 am

        I’d start by stop carrying water for Saudi Arabia. We have entangled ourselves in their war for regional supremacy and now you want to cry foul that Iran attacked an embassy. We are engaged in a proxy war with them for Saudi Arabia’s sake in Yemen, and I can’t think of what we get out of that. Obviously global stability isn’t one of them. And I am not certain that Trump shouldn’t have killed this asshole but for god sakes do what you promised and get us the fuck out of the area already, Donald.

  16. Marshal
    January.3.2020 at 10:10 am

    “This strike was aimed at deterring future attack plans.” By the Pentagon’s own logic, if Iran retaliates, the strike mission failed its key goal. Remember that.

    Since Iran has been attacking us for decades the true test is whether future attacks are greater or lesser than they would otherwise be, not that they are greater than zero. But apparently we can’t expect Reasoners to apply their intelligence rather than grab whatever idiotic left wing commentary is available.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      January.3.2020 at 10:32 am

      Straw man, ENB. A policy of making their leadership pay for attacking the US is better in the long term than rolling over. Nobody has claimed taking out the last Bad Guy On Earth will usher in an age of peace.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
        January.3.2020 at 10:38 am

        You can tell when she’s been sitting around with a bunch of other prog idiots, she comes here selling their wares like we’re all as incurious as she is, expecting that shit to go over.

  17. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.3.2020 at 10:16 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $62.1 billion

    Reason.com’s benefactor had an absolutely dreadful 2019, increasing his wealth by a mere $2,650,000,000. I predict 2020 will be equally unproductive. Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies have resulted in the worst economy in living memory.

    #DrumpfRecession

  18. Butler T. Reynolds
    January.3.2020 at 10:27 am

    Republicans turn Iraq over to people more closely aligned with Iran, then get pissed at Iran. You can’t even call this blowback. It’s just just unending stupidity.

  19. buybuydandavis
    January.3.2020 at 10:28 am

    “Does Trump’s Strike Against Iran Mean We Are Going to War?”

    Unlikely, despite the hysterics.

    What US purpose would be served by trying to invade Iran? How would Iran invade us?

    Iran may attempt terrorist attacks, but they were doing that anyway. If they do, we’ll hit high value targets. Maybe their enrichment program. If we get really pissed off, we’ll take out Kharg Island, through which 90% of Iranian oil flows.

    Will Iran mine the Persian Gulf? Who cares? Not our problem. We’re energy independent in oil in 2020, and will increasingly be an energy exporter as far as the eye can see. Winning.

    ISIS was a special case of back to the cave loons occupying sections of Syria and Iraq over the will of the indigineous population. As a global citizen, we took them out, but we didn’t occupy.

    I think the Trump Doctrine is that the military is for destroying and degrading the enemy, not for occupation and nation building.

    Hit the US. Get hit back 10 times as hard. Deterrence.

    1. John
      January.3.2020 at 10:31 am

      Trump seems to use the military to kill people and break things rather than bring democracy to the world. The nerve of that guy. What kind of a nut does that?

    2. Rich
      January.3.2020 at 10:43 am

      What US purpose would be served by trying to invade Iran? How would Iran invade us?

      There are other forms of “war”.

  20. Tom Bombadil
    January.3.2020 at 10:40 am

    “Taking out Soleimani in the way we did is not like drone striking terrorists at their secret hideout or killing the leader of some rogue militia.”

    It was exactly like that.

  21. Tom Bombadil
    January.3.2020 at 10:42 am

    “if Iran retaliates, ”

    Prediction: In the next 48 hours, Trump tweets a gif of “Go ahead, make my day”.

    1. Rich
      January.3.2020 at 10:45 am

      “Bring ’em on.”

  22. DRM
    January.3.2020 at 10:44 am

    If Soleimani thought high-ranking people engaging in diplomatic missions in Iraq shouldn’t be attacked, he shouldn’t have attacked our ambassador’s diplomatic mission in Iraq.

    There was absolutely zero escalation here; it was a direct, justified, and proportionate response which had the added justice of directly striking the individual who chose to escalate in the first place. There’s probably never been a more correct, appropriate, and just exercise of US military power in all of history.

    As to what the Iranians do next, that’s entirely up to them.

    1. Rich
      January.3.2020 at 10:49 am

      Good observation.

      As to what the Iranians do next, that’s entirely up to them.

      Yep.

  23. Rufus The Monocled
    January.3.2020 at 10:53 am

    I don’t know. But people fearing blowback…have they paid any attention to the region for the last 50 years or so?

    It’s a game of proxy wars, clandestine operations, some overt armed conflicts and a shit load of dizzying political machinations it makes this claim look facile and naive.

    It’s the ultimate expression of ‘war by other means’.

    There’s a blow back for every blow back that’s ever been blown backed.

    As I posted elsewhere:

    The United States just took out a major tumorous cancer in modern Middle-Eastern politics. At the very least the calculus could be, ‘Well, we don’t like being caught up in all this mess but we’ve been there for decades and in the case of Iran, we did help orchestrate a coup in 1953. Consider this finishing the job. Moving forward let’s reassess’.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      January.3.2020 at 10:55 am

      By the way, the whacking of this degenerate is bigger than OBL.

  24. Weigel's Cock Ring
    January.3.2020 at 10:55 am

    This feminazi pig thinks we deserve to have our embassies attacked, that we have it coming. She said so on Twitter. A sentiment which no doubt is widely shared around here.

    This once great but now hateful and toxic outfit is where the employees obfuscate, dissemble, and outright lie. Twitter is always where they say what they really think.

  25. MiloMinderbinder
    January.3.2020 at 10:56 am

    The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?

    The answer is no, as he wasn’t the 2nd most powerful person in Iran. He was in Iraq.

  26. Earth Skeptic
    January.3.2020 at 10:56 am

    “Killing Soleimani in this way is akin to another country taking out Vice President Mike Pence or a member of Trump’s cabinet while he attended a public event or was traveling to some state function.”

    If instead of broader warfare, where lots of regular people get killed, maybe targeted assassination of politicians and generals would be an improvement. Hell, we could even migrate to champion combat between Supreme Leaders.

Please to post comments