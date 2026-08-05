VDARE's Libel Case Against N.Y. Times Thrown Out

From N.Y. trial court judge Lisa Headley in VDARE Found., Inc. v. N.Y. Times Co., decided July 20:

In this action, the plaintiff asserts claims for defamation arising from four articles. The plaintiff is seeking $700,000 in actual damages with punitive damages and costs.

First, in August 2019, the plaintiff alleges, inter alia, that the defendant, in a Times article "quoted the associate director of the Anti-Defamation League opining that while the term 'kritarch' has historically been used in a non-pejorative way to describe 'rule by judges,' more recently it has been 'co-opted' by extremists and taken on a different meaning." The plaintiff argues that it was false and defamatory to report that the term, "kritarchy" had "suddenly been transformed into an anti-Semitic code word."

Second, in September 2019, plaintiff alleges, inter alia, that the defendant published a story that referenced and included an underlined text hyperlink to the August 2019 article, and that it was defamatory to say that "a post on the plaintiff's website used an anti-Semitic reference."

Thirdly, in November 2019, plaintiff alleges, inter alia, that the defendant published an article about Stephen Miller, who cited "Peter Brimelow, the founder of the anti-immigration website VDARE, [who] believes that diversity has weakened the United States[.]" Further, the November article 2019 reported that "the SPLC 'has labeled VDARE a 'hate website' for its ties to white nationalists[.]" The plaintiffs asserts that such statements about VDARE were false and defamed it.

Lastly, in May 2020, the plaintiff alleges that the defendant published a wire article from Reuters, and defamed the plaintiff when it reported, inter alia, that VDARE is accused of "race hatred," "manipulating on-line readers by utilizing a 'bot-farm' of fake accounts," and violating VDARE's "501(c) status."