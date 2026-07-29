The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History: July 29, 1942
7/29/1942: Supreme Court hears oral argument in Ex Parte Quirin.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
7/29/1942: Supreme Court hears oral argument in Ex Parte Quirin.
Celebrate your independence with a subscription to Reason magazine, your most trusted source of honest, insightful news and analysis.