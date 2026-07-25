Court Notes Apparent AI-Generated Errors in Court Reporter's Transcript

From the opinion Thursday in Williams v. State, by Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Felix, joined by Chief Judge Tavitas and Judge Bradford:

Although "[t]rial records are rarely if ever perfect," Ben-Yisrayl v. State, 753 N.E.2d 649, 662 (Ind. 2001), the Transcript in this case is far from the best.

The Transcript contains various types of errors. There are numerous typos that change the meaning of the testimony, question, or objection. See, e.g., Tr. Vol. II at 137:18, 144:10, 147:10; Tr. Vol. III at 6:13. In some instances, witnesses' and trial attorneys' names are reported incorrectly. Tr. Vol. II at 220:5; Tr. Vol. III at 142:15–20, 143:15, 162:4–5.

At one point in the Transcript, a motion, presumably made by the State, is attributed to the trial court. Tr. Vol. II at 107–08. At another point, an objection, presumably made by Williams, is attributed to the Bailiff. Tr. Vol. II at 177:15. At yet another point, the State's closing argument is attributed to the trial court. Tr. Vol. III at 228:1.