The "Free Market" is More Popular than "Capitalism"

Illustration: Lex Villena; Joe Sohm

A recent Echelon Insights poll finds that the "free market economy" is more popular than "capitalism." 53% of respondents say they have a "very" or "somewhat" favorable view of the former, while only 12% have an very or somewhat unfavorable view. By contrast, "capitalism" is viewed very or somewhat favorably by 49%, while the two unfavorable categories combine for 29% (more than the double percentage for "free market economy").

Other polls show similar results. For example, a recent Gallup survey finds 54% have a positive view of "capitalism," but 81% say the same of "free enterprise." A December 2025 Napolitan News Service poll conducted by prominent conservative pollster Scott Rasmussen found 64% of respondents have a favorable view of the "free market," but only 53% say that of "capitalism." A Reason-Rupe poll reached a similar result back in 2015. In Echelon and some other polls, "capitalism" polls unusually badly among younger people, while "free market" mostly does not.

Such variation in responses based on question wording isn't surprising. It occurs with respect to many issues. In a world of widespread political ignorance, many people don't have carefully thought out views on a variety of issues, and can easily be influenced by the way questions are worded. Many are also confused in other ways. Rasmussen's poll even found that 48% of those who have favorable opinion of "socialism" also have a favorable opinion of "capitalism"! Yet rejection of capitalism is a central element of socialist ideology. If capitalism works well, that strongly implies socialism does not (and vice versa).

It is not entirely surprising that "free market" generates more favorable reactions than "capitalism." The former has positive intuitive associations with freedom and choice. The latter has associations with "capital" and "capitalists," which words make many of us think of greedy, selfish business interests and rich people. It is no accident that "capitalism" was first used and popularized by nineteenth century socialists!

In a better world, people's reactions to ideas should not be so susceptible to variations in wording. But in the world we actually live in, libertarians and other free market advocates (notice I did not say "capitalism advocates"!) should take note. As much as possible, we should use "free market" and similar wording (e.g. - "free enterprise"), while abjuring "capitalism." I myself have largely been following that practice for many years. I urge others to do the same.