My New Boston Globe Article on Trump's Bogus Election Fraud Claims

The Boston Globe just published my article [gift link] on Trump's election fraud speech from last night. Here is an excerpt:

In a speech Thursday night, President Trump claimed there have been serious breaches of election security and repeated his assertions that the 2020 election was compromised. As in the past, these remarks are utterly indefensible. And they are likely part of an illegal effort to federalize control over the upcoming midterm elections, so as to tilt the results in his party's favor. Hopefully, America's courts and federal system will continue to stymie him.

Trump claimed in his speech that some 278,000 non-citizens illegally registered to vote . There is no real evidence to support this, and even he didn't claim proof there was any significant actual illegal non-citizen voting. Decades of efforts to find such evidence — including by the right-wing Heritage Foundation — have turned up no more than a few dozen cases, over a span of several decades…

These claims are intended to bolster Trump's long-standing assertions that the 2020 election was somehow "stolen" from him. Overwhelming evidence shows the contrary. In 2020-21, Trump and his political allies filed 64 court cases challenging the results in six key swing states. As detailed in "Lost, Not Stolen," a review of these cases conducted by prominent Republican lawyers, election law specialists, and former federal judges, none of these decisions found significant evidence of voter fraud…

If some combination of Democrats and foreign powers had managed to "steal" the 2020 election while Trump was in the White House, and avoid detection in the process, one wonders why they didn't do it again in 2024, when a Democratic president was in power and in control of the Justice Department and the intelligence community. The fact that no such thing happened then is yet further evidence that it didn't happen in 2020.

The real purpose of Trump's ongoing lies about the 2020 election and election security may be to bolster his efforts to "nationalize" control of the 2026 midterm elections, so that he can skew results in his party's favor…

Fortunately, Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution gives states primary responsibility for election administration, subject to override by congressional legislation. No current federal law gives Trump the authority he seeks. Numerous federal courts — including in cases presided over by Republican-appointed judges — have rejected his attempts to change voter ID rules by executive order and take control of state voter rolls. Courts should similarly rule against any potential efforts to use federal law enforcement agencies or — worse still — troops, to seize control of polling sites and ballots…

America's decentralized system of election administration has downsides, as well as virtues. But, as leading election law scholar Richard L. Hasen notes, it provides valuable protection against "a president hell-bent, like Trump, on election subversion." Hasen, previously an advocate of election law centralization, adds that this has led him to reconsider.…