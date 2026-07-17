Pentagon Journalist Escort Requirement Can Continue Pending D.C. Circuit Decision

From yesterday's decision in N.Y. Times Co. v. U.S. Dep't of Defense, by Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson and Patricia Millett, which stayed a lower court order that had blocked the policy:

[O]n the record before us, [the government defendants-Appellants] are likely to succeed on their argument that [the] generally applicable escort requirement does not constitute a "sufficiently adverse action to give rise to an actionable First Amendment claim" of retaliation. [Plaintiffs-Appellees] have not argued that the escort requirement is not, in fact, generally applicable and applied across the board to all reporters. Nor have they argued that the policy is not being implemented evenhandedly. Neither have they contended that the policy has a distinctively adverse impact on them or their news reporting ability that is different from the policy's effect on all other covered reporters. In addition, neither Appellees nor the dissenting opinion cite a single case supporting their conclusion that this neutrally and evenhandedly applied, generally applicable policy with no demonstrated distinctive harmful impact on Appellees can, without more, constitute retaliation under the First Amendment. Finally, Appellees' claims that the escort requirement is unlawful for reasons other than retaliation have not been raised before us as a basis for denying the stay.

The court also set the case for expedited oral argument. Judge Bradley Garcia dissented:

In October 2025, the Department of Defense adopted a new, restrictive policy governing credentials for journalists at the Pentagon. The New York Times and its reporter Julian Barnes sued, and the district court issued an injunction. Within days, the Department announced a new policy that, among other things, required credentialed reporters to be escorted at all times while on Pentagon grounds. The Times and Barnes moved to compel compliance, arguing that the escort requirement ran afoul of the district court's order. The district court granted that motion. This court—based on my vote and Judge Walker's—granted the government's request for a limited stay pending appeal because the district court's original injunction "did not address" the later-imposed escort requirement and "the district court did not hold that the escort requirement independently violates" the Constitution. The district court has now assessed the lawfulness of the escort requirement. The Times and Barnes filed a separate lawsuit directly challenging the new policy. The district court preliminarily enjoined the policy's escort requirement after determining that "it was issued to retaliate against the plaintiffs for exercising their constitutional rights."