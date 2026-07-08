Video of National Constitution Center Conference on "2026 Supreme Court Review: Key Decisions, Executive Power, Civil Discourse"

NCC

Yesterday, the National Constitution Center held a conference on the 2025-26 Supreme Court term and the many important cases decided therein. The video of the event is now available and I embed it below. Each of the three panelists featured a VC blogger: Keith Whittington on the first panel about key cases, myself on the second one about executive power, and Jonathan Adler on the third, focused on civil discourse. Thus, this is a must-watch event for all loyal VC readers!

My panel runs from about 48:00 to 1:35:00. I spoke about the tariff case (which I helped litigate), broader issues related to executive power, and judicial review of invocations of emergency powers, among other issues. The other panelists included numerous prominent legal scholars and commentators (full list here). Here's the video: