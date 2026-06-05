Youth Climate Plaintiffs Challenge Endangerment Repeal on Religious Liberty Grounds

I am quite skeptical of the lawfulness of the Environmental Protection Agency's rescission of the endangerment finding upon which EPA regulation of greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act is based. It is an aggressive move that stretches administrative law norms and challenges Supreme Court precedent.

While I am not convinced the endangerment rescission is lawful, I would hardly argue it is unconstitutional or impinges upon religious liberty. The folks at Our Children's Trust--the group behind the various kids climate suits--feels otherwise. They (along with Public Justice) have filed a challenge to the endangerment finding repeal making such claims.

Last month, in Venner v. EPA, OCT and Public Justice filed a motion to stay the repeal of the endangerment finding alleging the EPA's action violates the youth plaintiffs' "fundamental free exercise rights under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act" and their "rights to life and liberties under the Fifth Amendment."

Longtime readers know that I do not think much of the federal constitutional arguments advanced in the various kids climate cases. Even without recent decisions such as Dobbs I find the claims that the federal government's failure to control greenhouse gases is a constitutional violation to be outlandish. The idea that federal courts should superintend federal energy policy is hard to fathom--and would be quite hard to contain. Thus it should be no surprise that federal courts (with one exception) have consistently concluded that they lack jurisdiction over these efforts to constitutionalize climate policy--most recently on Wednesday in Lighthiser v. Trump.

The latest filing adds a new wrinkle in that it seeks to add religious liberty claims into the mix. Specifically, the claim is that a failure to mitigate climate change will burden the exercise of the plaintiffs' religious faith because rising temperatures will make it more difficult to practice their faiths. [I have posted excerpts from the brief below the jump.]

I find this argument to be quite creative, but I am also quite confident that it will go nowhere. (The petition's claim that the EPA completely failed to respond to comments raising these concerns, on the other hand, does raise a serious administrative law issue, but I have not looked to see if the claim is correct.])

As for the endangerment finding itself, I will have a brief essay in the summer issue of Regulation expanding on some of my concerns about the lawfulness of the EPA's move. Rest assured, neither the Fifth Amendment nor RFRA is not among them.

From the petitioners motion to stay the endangerment repeal in Venner v. EPA: