Unitelma Sapienza University Talk and Interview About "Threats to Liberal Democracy in the United States - And How To Counter Them"

Videos of my presentation and interview on this topic at a major Italian university.

Earlier this week, I did a talk at Unitelma Sapienza University in Rome on "Threats to Liberal Democracy in the United States - And How to Counter Them." The talk was followed by commentary from three Italian scholars: Prof. Carla Bassu (University of Sassari), Prof. Giovanna Tieghi (University of Padua), and Prof. Andrea Fiorentino (Unitelma Sapienza), and my response. Prof. Pier Luigi Petrillo (Unitelma Sapienza) moderated. I also did an interview on related topics for Unitelma Sapienza's "Leaders' Talk" program. The interview was conducted by Prof. Petrillo and Prof. Fiorentino.

The talk and the interview covered a lot of ground, including what we mean by "liberal democracy," abuse of emergency powers, the perils of nationalism, threats to freedom of speech, immigration, tariffs, and more. I also discussed the relevance of many of these issues to European nations, as well as the US. Below are links to the videos for both events. First the talk:

And now the interview:

Many thanks to Prof. Petrillo and others at Unitelma Sapienza for organizing these two events!