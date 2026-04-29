Edited Version of Louisiana v. Callais

I've finished reviewing the Supreme Court's 92-page decision in Louisiana v. Callais (rhymes with waylay). I've distilled it down to about 16 pages for the 2026 Barnett/Blackman supplement. My focus here was on the ConLaw aspects of the case, so much of the history of Section 2, the 1982 amendments, and Gingles is trimmed. I also did not include the lengthy and complicated procedural posture. I'm not sure that it will matter too much as the Court found the application of the "updated" standard to be easy.

I'll have more to say about the case in another post.