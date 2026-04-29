The Volokh Conspiracy

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Free Speech

Free Speech Unmuted: "Defamacast" and More: How American Defamation Law Works

Jane and I lay out the structure of American defamation law, using the recent lawsuits brought by FBI Director Kash Patel as a launching point. Special bonus: Almost no discussion of New York Times v. Sullivan (an important case but one that listeners have doubtless heard much about elsewhere).

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And check out our past episodes: