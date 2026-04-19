Upcoming Speaking Engagements in Spain and Italy

I will be giving multiple talks in these two countries in late April and May.

In late April and May, I will be doing multiple speaking engagements in Spain and Italy. Several of these events are open to the public, to varying degrees. I look forward to potentially meeting readers in those two countries!

Below is the list of the events, along with relevant links (listed times are in the local time zone). I will update with additional relevant information, if it becomes available.

April 24, 7:40-8:30 PM, LibertyCon Europe 2026 (sponsored by European Students for Liberty), Madrid, Spain: "The Nationalist Threat to Economic Liberty." Panel on "Economic Freedom: Challenges and Perspectives." Registration and other information about this conference here. I think this event is only open to registered participants in the conference, and invited speakers.

April 26, 4:30-5:15 PM, LibertyCon Europe 2026 (sponsored by European Students for Liberty), Madrid, Spain: "Free Trade: Liberation from Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs." Registration and other information about this conference here. I think this event is only open to registered participants in the conference, and invited speakers. But registration is easy.

May 12, 11::00 AM-1 PM, Unitelma Sapienza University of Rome, Rome, Italy: "Threats to Liberal Democracy in the United States - And How to Counter Them." This is primarily an online event. You can watch it here.

May 14-15, Common Core of European Administrative Law (COCEAL), Workshop on Welfare Rights, Bocconi University, Milan, Italy: "Constitutional Welfare Rights in the United States." This is an ongoing workshop continuing over two days. I am afraid it is open only to invited participants.

May 18, 6-7 PM, Bruno Leoni Institute, Residenza Vignale, Milan, Italy: "The Legal Battle Against Trump's Tariffs." This event, sponsored by Italy's leading libertarian/classical liberal think tank, is open to the public.