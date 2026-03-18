Harlan Virtual Supreme Court Round of 8

The Harlan Institute is currently hosting the Fourteenth Annual Virtual Supreme Court Competition. This competition offers teams of two high school students the opportunity to research cutting-edge constitutional law, write persuasive appellate briefs, argue against other students through video chats, and try to persuade a panel of esteemed attorneys during oral argument that their side is correct. This year, in honor of America's 250th Anniversary, the competition will focus on the case of Patriots v. Loyalists.

Eight teams of high school students presented oral arguments in the Round of 8. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. My sincere thanks two Elizabeth Steeves (Yale) and Shemaiah DeJorge (Georgetown) for helping to judge the rounds. The top four teams announce to the championship round at the National Archives.

Match #1: Team #24266

Match #2: Team #24346

Match #3: Team #24347

Match #4: Team #24348

Match #5: Team #24358

Match #6: Team #24627

Match #7: Team #24627

Match #8: Team #24629