The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Climate Change

Previewing Suncor Energy v. Boulder County

A Federalist Society forum on the first big case of OT 2026.

|

Earlier today I participated in a Federalist Society Forum on the major climate change case on the docket for OT 2026: Suncor Energy v. Boulder County, a case I previewed here.

Joining me in the discussion were West Virginia Solicitor General Michael Williams and O.H. Skinner of the Alliance for Consumers. Annie Donaldson Talley of Luther Strange & Associates  moderated. Video below.

 

For those interested, here are my prior posts on this subject: