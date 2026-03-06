Previewing Suncor Energy v. Boulder County

A Federalist Society forum on the first big case of OT 2026.

Earlier today I participated in a Federalist Society Forum on the major climate change case on the docket for OT 2026: Suncor Energy v. Boulder County, a case I previewed here.

Joining me in the discussion were West Virginia Solicitor General Michael Williams and O.H. Skinner of the Alliance for Consumers. Annie Donaldson Talley of Luther Strange & Associates moderated. Video below.

For those interested, here are my prior posts on this subject: