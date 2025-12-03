Free Speech Unmuted: Defamation Law in the Age of AI with Lyrissa Lidsky

My cohost Jane Bambauer and I are joined by Prof. Lyrissa Lidsky (Florida), who is also a co-reporter for the American Law Institute's Restatement (Third) of Torts: Defamation and Privacy.

What happens when 1970s defamation law collides with the Internet, social media, and AI? Lyrissa, my cohost Jane Bambauer, and I discuss explains how the law of libel and slander is being rewritten for the digital age; why the old line between libel and slander no longer makes sense; how Section 230 upended defamation doctrine; the future of New York Times v. Sullivan and related First Amendment doctrines; Large Libel Models (when Large Language Models meet libel law); and more.

