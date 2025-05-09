Free Speech Unmuted: Can AI Companies Be Sued For What AI Says?

The Volokh Conspiracy

A mother sues Character.AI, claiming that a conversation between her teenage son and a Character.AI chatbot led him to commit suicide. A conservative activist sues Meta, claiming that its AI generated false accusations about him. Jane and I analyze these cases, and more broadly, discuss lawsuits against AI companies, and possible First Amendment defenses to those lawsuits.

