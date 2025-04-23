The Volokh Conspiracy
Free Speech Unmuted: Harvard vs. Trump: Free Speech and Government Grants
The Trump Administration has announced that it was freezing grants to Harvard, and demanding that Harvard change many of its policies and practices in order to get back in the Administration's good graces. President Trump has also suggested that Harvard might lose its tax-exempt status for "pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting 'Sickness.'" Would such a cutoff of funding or tax exemption benefits violate the First Amendment? Jane and I discuss.
