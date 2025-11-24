Upcoming Speaking Engagements in Mexico and Israel

I will be giving multiple talks in these two countries, in December.

This December, I will be doing multiple speaking engagements in Mexico and Israel. In the latter country, I will be serving as a visiting professor at the law faculty at Uriel Reichman University (the former IDC Herzliya). Unless otherwise noted, these events are open to the public.

I am potentially open to doing additional speaking engagements in Israel during my time there (Dec. 14-26).

Dec. 3, 12-1:30 PM, Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), Barcelo Hotel, Guadalajara, Mexico: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom" (tentative title), Panel on Migration in the 21st Century. Other panel participants will be Eileen Truax (journalist covering immigration issues), and Christopher Dominguez. More information about the FIL book fair available here.

Dec. 4, 3:15-4:30 PM, Law Faculty, University of Monterrey, Rm. A6-206, Monterrey, Mexico, : "Political Ignorance and Constitutional Design." This event is likely limited to University of Monterrey students and faculty. But I may be able to get a few other people admitted upon request.

Dec. 5, 3:15-4:30 PM, School of Social Sciences and Government, University of Monterrey, A6-106, Monterrey, Mexico: "Democracy and Political Ignorance." This event is likely limited to University of Monterrey students and faculty. But I may be able to get a few other people admitted upon request.

Dec. 15, 6:30-8:00 PM, Honors Workshop, Law Faculty, Uriel Reichman University, Herzliya, Israel: "The Presumptive Case for Organ Markets." This event is likely to be limited to participants in the Honors Workshop and Uriel Reichman University faculty. But I may be able to get a few other people admitted upon request.

Dec. 16, 4-5:30 PM, Safra Center for Ethics, Buchman Faculty of Law, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel: "Judicial Review of Emergency Powers."