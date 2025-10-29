Calling Teacher "Bully," "Lunatic," "Woke," "God Complex," and "White Savior" Is Opinion and Thus Not Defamation

Yesterday's Wisconsin Court of Appeals decision in MacCudden v. Johnson (Justice Joseph Donald, joined by Justice Maxine White), involved a former high school English teacher (MacCudden); at the time of the statements, she had resigned from the school district, but hadn't updated her LinkedIn profile.

Johnson received a screenshot from a friend of a portion of MacCudden's LinkedIn profile, which Johnson subsequently posted on social media. Johnson's post included the portion of MacCudden's LinkedIn profile which stated that she worked as a "Social Justice Coordinator" circled in red and Johnson wrote, "[w]hy the hell am I paying for a 'Social Justice Coordinator' in my school district?" Johnson further stated, "[t]his is just what @mtschools needs; more woke, white women w/ a god complex. Thank you, white savior." Later, Johnson added, "[i]f [MacCudden] really wants to promote equity, perhaps she should forfeit her job to a person of color?" Johnson also replied to a social media user that: Teachers who educate are paid a fraction of what these DEI "specialists" earn. Parents know these woke lunatics are bullies. They are bullying you into silence and compliance. Good teachers should earn more, get support & feel safe. Partner with us and let's put kids first.

The court concluded that these statements weren't actionable defamation:

First, Johnson refers to MacCudden as a "bully." The term "bully" is a subjective assessment that cannot be proven as true or false. Johnson's statements do not allege any specific act of bullying or a specific victim that could be proved or disproved at trial. Second, the term "lunatic" is also a subjective assessment that cannot be proven true or false. Johnson's statement referring to MacCudden as a lunatic is her opinion. Third, the terms "god complex," "woke," and "white savior" are vague and do not have a clear meaning or definition. For example, some Americans define "wokeness" as "being informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices;" other Americans use it to mean "being overly politically correct and policing others' words." We are not persuaded that the terms are definitive enough to allow a jury to determine whether these terms are true or false. In addition, the statement that "[i]f [MacCudden] really wants to promote equity, perhaps she should forfeit her job to a person of color?" is not actionable. This is a statement about what Johnson believes that MacCudden should do in the future, not about what she has done in the past. Thus, it is not a statement of fact that can be proven or disproven. The circuit court found that some of Johnson's statements … "impl[ied] the allegation of undisclosed defamatory facts," namely that MacCudden "abuses her position of power over students" and is "unfit[ ] to teach." … [W]e are not convinced that a reasonable person reading Johnson's statements would have understood her to be implying that MacCudden abused her position of power or was unfit to teach. Johnson was not commenting on MacCudden's teaching record or qualifications. Further, Johnson did not indicate that she had any personal experience with MacCudden or was basing her statements on anything other than what she disclosed from her LinkedIn profile….

Judge Pedro Colón dissented: