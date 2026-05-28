Brickbat: Color Blind

In Volusia County, Florida, Lindsey Isaacs was arrested and charged with eight felony counts, including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and reckless driving, after investigators wrongly accused her of causing a crash that killed three people. Investigators found maroon paint on the struck vehicle, while a witness said the suspect's vehicle was maroon and provided a partial license plate number that did not match Isaacs' vehicle, a black Dodge Durango with no visible damage. Nonetheless, investigators identified Isaacs as the suspect because Flock Safety license plate readers placed her in the area at the time. She spent 13 days in jail before prosecutors finally dropped all charges, after Isaacs' attorney used time-distance analysis to prove she could not have been at the scene at the time of the crash. Authorities eventually charged another woman, Alisa Lee Montalvo, whom they say was driving a maroon Dodge Durango.