Parental Rights Over Children's Religious Practice

From two interesting (and little-known) 1840s American cases that point in somewhat different directions.

[1.] In Commonwealth v. Armstrong, 1 Pa. L.J. Rep. 146 (Ct. Quarter Sess. Lycoming County 1842) (Lewis, J., apparently writing for three judges), the father threatened a Baptist minister with violence for baptizing the father's 17-year-old daughter (who had already been baptized Presbyterian, and whom the father had warned the minister not to baptize). The court concluded that the father had acted illegally, and ordered him to put up a $500 bond to assure his future good behavior. But because the decision of who should pay court costs was discretionary, the court concluded that it should evaluate the complainant minister's culpability as well:

If [the minister] has interfered with the lawful authority of the father over his own offspring, in its minority, and therefore provoked him in his excited feelings, to meditate the personal injury, and to make the threats complained of, it would be just that the [minister] should pay the costs which his own first wrongful act had occasioned.

And the court concluded the minister did act wrongly:

If [a father] should come to the conclusion that the attendance of his child upon the ministration of any particular religious instructor is not conducive to its welfare, he may prohibit such attendance, and confine it [the child] to such religious teachers as he believes will be most likely to give correct instruction and to secure its welfare here, and its eternal happiness in the world to come. He cannot force it to adopt opinions contrary to the dictates of its own conscience, but he has a right to its time and its attention during its minority, for the purpose of enabling him to make the effort incumbent on him as a father, of "training it up in the way it should go." He may not compel it, against its own convictions of right, to become a member of any religious denomination; but after it has been initiated, with its own free will, into the religious communion in which its parent belongs, he may lawfully restrain it, during its legal infancy, from violating the religious obligations incurred in its behalf, by placing itself under the control of a minister whose opinions do not meet its parent's approbation.

The court went on to generally discuss, with extensive reference to various Biblical verses, the parents' authority over their children, and concludes that this authority is legally recognized:

Shall any man, high or low, be allowed to invade the domestic sanctuary—to disregard the parental authority established by the Almighty, to set at nought the religious obligations already incurred in behalf of the child at its baptism—to seduce it away from its filial obedience—or even to participate in its disregard of parental authority, for the purpose of estranging it from the faith of its parents or introducing it into religious [denominations] different from that to which its parents belong? God forbid that the noblest and holiest feeling of the human heart should be thus violated—that the endearing relation of parent and child should be thus disturbed—that the harmony of the domestic circle should be thus broken up—and that the family altar itself should be thus ruthlessly rent in twain and trodden in the dust! … [The minister's] proceeding cannot be justified under any claim founded upon the rights of conscience. The child whose conscience stimulates it into open rebellion against the lawful authority of its father, stands more in need of proper instruction and discipline under that authority than any other. If every child, under a claim founded upon the supposed rights of conscience, were allowed to carry into effect every decision of its immature judgment, where is that to end? Who shall prescribe limits to the crude conceptions of its youth and inexperience?—Shall it be allowed, under this pretence, to violate the law of God? to repudiate the Christian religion? to become a Jew or a Mohammedan? Or, retaining the Christian name, shall it be allowed to mingle with the battle-axe community, who make it matter of conscience to disregard the holy institution of marriage? Or, upon this pretence, shall the beloved daughter of a Christian parent, in a moment of delusion, and in the tender years of her minority, be allowed to become one of the secret wives of the Mormon prophet? … It is the duty of the parent to regulate the conscience of the child, by proper attention to its education; and there is no security for the offspring during the tender years of its minority but in obedience to the authority of its parents, in all things not injurious to its health or morals….

[2.] In Commonwealth v. Sigman, 3 Pa. L.J. Rep. 252 (Ct. Quarter Sess. Lehigh County 1843) (Banks, P.J.), a father went to a Methodist Episcopal Church to bring back his 15-year-old daughter, and in the process disturbed the congregation, and was ejected by force. He then brought charges against the person who ejected him.

The court had a lot of interesting things to say about the right to eject trespassers with force, about Christianity being part of American law (a view that many courts expressed at the time), about the law banning disturbance of places of worship, and more. But here is a passage that deals with a similar issue to that in Armstrong: