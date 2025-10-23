Indiana County Elected Tax Assessor's Filings Contain AI Hallucination

From Tippecanoe County Assessor v. Goergen, one of several such opinions released that day by the Tax Court of Indiana (written by Judge Justin McAdam):

The Tippecanoe County Assessor, Eric Grossman, filed an original tax appeal in this Court without counsel. In his appeal petition, Grossman challenges the denial of a continuance by the Indiana Board of Tax Review as biased and raises constitutional claims related to Petitioner's "constitutional rights to due process and fair assessments."

The Tax Court concluded that Grossman couldn't represent the county because he wasn't a licensed lawyer, and only licensed lawyers may represent people or entities other than themselves in court. But it added the following:

The risks of allowing a non-attorney to represent others in court is made plainly apparent in Grossman's brief when he cites Hamilton Cnty. Assessor v. Allisonville Rd. P'ship, 170 N.E.3d 1117 (Ind. Tax Ct. 2021)—a case that does not exist. {While the Court cannot be certain of the origin of the fictitious case cited in Grossman's brief, it appears likely to be the result of a hallucination by generative artificial intelligence. The Court admonishes Grossman for citing a fictitious case in his brief and "caution[s] attorneys and pro se litigants alike against using AI to conduct legal research without independently verifying the citations generated. Judges must be able to rely on the authenticity of the authorities cited by the parties to make just decisions." Litigants have a duty to verify the authenticity of authoritative sources cited to the Court and ensure they are used accurately.} …

I reached out to Mr. Grossman, and he responded, graciously and in detail. Here is a written statement that he passed along: