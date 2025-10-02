Marking 50th Anniversary of Our Arrival in the U.S., with a Free-Speech-Related Matter

On Oct. 8, 1975, my parents brought my brother Sasha and me to the U.S. As one might gather, Oct. 8 (and June 13, the anniversary of the day we left the Soviet Union earlier that year) are the most significant holidays on our family calendar.

I'm therefore particularly delighted that, by sheer coincidence, I'll be doing something related to my research on free speech on the 50th anniversary of that day: I was asked to testify at a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on free speech and government pressure on social media platforms. Should be an interesting program, which I'm honored to be a part of.