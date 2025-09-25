The Heritage Guide to the Constitution: Essay Nos. 26–50

To continue my preview of The Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which will ship on October 14, here are the authors of essays 26–50.

Essay No. 26: The Rules Of Proceedings Clause —Paul Taylor

Essay No. 27: The Punishment And Expulsion Clause —Michael Stern

Essay No. 28: The Journal Clause —C. Towner French

Essay No. 29: The Congressional Adjournment Clause —James Burnham & Louis J. Capozzi III

Essay No. 30: The Congressional Compensation Clause —Giancarlo Canaparo

Essay No. 31: The Privilege From Arrest Clause —Michael Stern

Essay No. 32: The Speech Or Debate Clause —Thomas G. Hungar & Michael Bopp

Essay No. 33: The Ineligibility Clause —Josh Blackman & Seth Barrett Tillman

Essay No. 34: The Incompatibility Clause —Josh Blackman & Seth Barrett Tillman

Essay No. 35: The Origination Clause —Andy Grewal

Essay No. 36: The Presentment Clause —James Burnham & Louis J. Capozzi III

Essay No. 37: The Pocket Veto Clause —Martin Gold

Essay No. 38: The Order, Resolution, Or Vote (ORV) Clause —Seth Barrett Tillman

Essay No. 39: The Taxing Clause —Andy Grewal

Essay No. 40: The Spending Clause —James C. Phillips

Essay No. 41: The Uniformity Clause —Nelson Lund

Essay No. 42: The Borrowing Clause —James C. Phillips

Essay No. 43: The Foreign Commerce Clause —Eugene Kontorovich

Essay No. 44: The Interstate Commerce Clause —Randy E. Barnett

Essay No. 45: The Indian Commerce Clause —Timothy Sandefur

Essay No. 46: The Naturalization Clause —Patrick Glen

Essay No. 47: The Bankruptcy Clause —Todd J. Zywicki

Essay No. 48: The Federal Money Clause —Todd J. Zywicki

Essay No. 49: The Weights And Measures Clause —Eric Chiappinelli

Essay No. 50: The Counterfeiting Clause —Judge Jay S. Bybee