Free Speech

Free Speech Unmuted: Kimmel, the FCC, and the Government's Power Over Broadcast Speech, with Prof. Ash Bhagwat (UC Davis)

Ash Bhagwat is an expert on federal communications law, as well as on the First Amendment; he is also Jane Bambauer's and my co-Executive-Editor on the Journal of Free Speech Law.

Our past episodes: