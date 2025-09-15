The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
What Should We Call the "Shadow Docket"?
Should it be the interim docket? The emergency docket? The emergency orders docket? The short order docket? Something else?
In today's New York Times, Adam Liptak reports on the emerging debate among commentators and Supreme Court justices about what to call the Supreme Court's docket of requests for emergency or interim relief.
As Liptak notes, this docket was initially coined the "shadow docket" by Will Baude in an article that sought to draw attention to this component of the Court's work, and bring it out of the shadows. Mission accomplished. This aspect of the Court's work is now analyzed and debated.
Now that the "shadow docket" is no longer in the shadows, does it need another name? As I noted here, Justice Kavanaugh thinks it should be called the "interim docket." Liptak reports on what other justices have said.
Justice Elena Kagan said in July at a judicial conference that she has used the term "shadow docket" in dissent "when I was feeling particularly annoyed." . . .
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. is not a fan of such critiques. In a 2021 speech, he said the term "shadow docket" was nothing less than an assault on the legitimacy of the court.
"The catchy and sinister term 'shadow docket' has been used to portray the court as having been captured by a dangerous cabal that resorts to sneaky and improper methods to get its ways," he said. "This portrayal feeds unprecedented efforts to intimidate the court and to damage it as an independent institution."
Most justices seem to have settled on the "emergency docket" to describe the court's fast track. Justice Kagan said that was her preferred term, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett said the same thing last week on the "Advisory Opinions" podcast. . . .
Professor Baude, whose article started the debate, said last week that "interim orders docket" was fine with him. But he added that he regrets nothing about coming up with "shadow docket."