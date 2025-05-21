Forbes Interview on Developments in Our Case and Other Litigation Against Trump's "Liberation Day" Tariffs

Earlier today, Forbes interviewed me about developments in the case challenging Donald Trump's massive "Liberation Day" tariffs brought by the Liberty Justice Center and myself on behalf of five US businesses harmed by the tariffs. We also discussed today's oral argument in the similar case brought by twelve states led by Oregon. I may have more to say about the Oregon argument later. For now, I will note (as I also indicated in the Forbes interview), that I tentatively think that argument went well for the states plaintiffs. As in the argument in our case last week, the judges seemed highly skeptical of the government's claim that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) gives the president virtually unlimited power to impose tariffs. Here is the video of the interview:

I should perhaps note I was not the one who came up with the title of the Forbes video. I'm not actually "the lawyer behind [the] lawsuit." I am just one part of a team.

I have gone over the legal issues rasied by Trump's IEEPA tariffs in greater detail in my Lawfare article, "The Constitutional Case Against Trump's Trade War." See also my post on why these tariffs threaten the rule of law.