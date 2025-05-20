An important new study by my Cato Institute colleague David Bier shows that most of the Venezuelan migrants deported to imprisonment in El Salvador had no criminal records, and many (perhaps a majority) entered the US legally. This makes the Trump Administration's actions even more reprehensible. Here is an excerpt:

Shortly after the US government illegally and unconstitutionally transported about 240 Venezuelans to be imprisoned in El Salvador's horrific "terrorism" prison on March 15, CBS News published their names. A subsequent CBS News investigation found that 75 percent of the men on that list had no criminal record in the United States or abroad. Less attention has been paid to the fact that dozens of these men never violated immigration laws either…..

The US government not only denied these men due process; it has also generally failed to provide their families, their attorneys, or the public any information about what it alleges these men did to deserve incarceration in El Salvador…..

Moreover, in most cases, the men never knew the "evidence" against them or that they were being removed to El Salvador. Finally, the US and Salvadoran governments won't allow the men to talk to anyone, so there is no way to interview them directly.

Given the total lack of transparency by the federal government, we have compiled what the families of the men themselves are reporting about their entries and what likely triggered their incarceration in El Salvador….

Sadly, no information regarding one in three of the men could be found online. Maybe no one in their families knows they are missing, or maybe they are too afraid to speak up. For 48 percent of the 174 about whom we have some information, we have no information about their method of crossing into the United States. For many, the only information is Facebook or Instagram posts from their mothers pleading for information about their children…..

The government calls them all "illegal aliens." But of the 90 cases where the method of crossing is known, 50 men report that they came legally to the United States, with advanced US government permission, at an official border crossing point. A Reuters survey of 50 men also placed the proportion of those who entered legally at about half. This isn't surprising because about half of all the Venezuelans who have immigrated over the past two years came legally as well—either as refugees, parolees, or visa holders. The proportion isn't what matters the most: the astounding absolute numbers are. Dozens of legal immigrants were stripped of their status and imprisoned in El Salvador….

The men were workers—construction laborers, pipe installers, cooks, delivery drivers, a soccer coach, a makeup artist, a mechanic, a veterinarian, a musician, and an entrepreneur. Most of those who were released quickly found jobs in the United States.

A majority of the men are fathers. Altogether, the men were trying to support 44 children. The US government did not inform their families, lawyers, or anyone else of their impending imprisonment at US government expense in a Salvadoran prison known for torture and other abuses that would be illegal inside the United States. Agents simply disappeared them without charge or trial or even acknowledgment, which is rightly considered a crime against humanity….

The US government asserts that they are "criminal terrorists" who are "confirmed" members of a criminal organization known as Tren de Aragua (TdA). Investigations by the New York Times, Bloomberg, and CBS News have all found that few of the imprisoned men have any criminal record…

Most, at least 42, were labeled as gang members primarily based on their tattoos, which Venezuelan gangs do not use to identify members and are not reliable indicators of gang membership. According to court documents, DHS created a checklist to determine that heavily weights "dressing" like a gang member, using "gang signs," and, most critically, tattoos. No criminal conviction, arrest, or even witness testimony is required.

DHS's images of "TdA tattoos" include the Jordan logo, an AK-47, a train, a crown, "hijos," "HJ," a star, a clock, and a gas mask. But as the American Immigration Council's Aaron Reichlin Melnick has shown, all of these supposed TdA tattoos were not taken from Venezuelan gang members but rather stolen by DHS from social media accounts that have nothing to do with TdA or Venezuela….

Among the supposedly damning tattoos from the legal immigrants were several roses, multiple clocks, crowns over the names of family members, playing cards used to cover up an ugly scar from a childhood accident, a song lyric from a reggaeton artist from Puerto Rico, the Real Madrid logo on a professional soccer player, and a reference to the video game Call of Duty on a teenager.