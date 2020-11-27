The Volokh Conspiracy

The "I'm for Legal Immigration" Dodge

My response to a common, but vacuous trope often brought up in debates about immigration policy.

Imagine a debate about marijuana legalization. One participant avows that "I'm for legal marijuana. I'm only against the illegal kind." Most people will readily see that he is evading the issue: the whole point under discussion is whether existing laws banning the sale and possession of marijuana should be liberalized, or perhaps abolished entirely.

Along the same lines, imagine a debate over racial segregation circa 1960. One participant says: "I'm for legal integration. But I'm against the illegal kind." Here too, it's obvious that the person who said that is missing the point. The question at issue was whether existing segregation laws should be abolished (or at least severely curtailed). If she wants to argue that segregation laws are fine in some states (those that had them at the time), but wrong in others (those that did not), she needs to provide some explanation for why segregation is right and just in the former locations, but wrong elsewhere.

The same goes for almost every other context where there is a debate about liberalizing laws restricting some activity. Everyone who follows such questions recognizes that "I'm for legal X" is an evasion of the real issue, one that does nothing to advance the discussion.

The big exception is immigration policy. There, we routinely hear variants of "I'm for legal immigration, but against the illegal kind." And many see this is as a serious argument.

In reality, it is no more valid than similar statements in the context of segregation, the War on Drugs, or anything else. The whole point at issue in discussions of immigration policy is whether various types of immigration should be legal. Saying "I'm for legal immigration" does nothing to address that question.

If the idea is that you support currently legal immigration but oppose any that is not currently legal, than you need to explain how and why status quo policy draws the right line—much like the person who supported segregation in some states but not others in the example given above had to explain what the difference between the two types of states is. Saying "I'm for legal immigration" does nothing to refute arguments to the effect that current immigration restrictions are unjust, cause enormous economic harm, and threaten the liberty of natives as well as would-be immigrants.

If the claim here is that people have a moral duty to obey immigration restrictions until such time as they are properly repealed by Congress, that still isn't a response to claims that some or all of those restrictions should be abolished. Indeed, the greater the obligation we might have to obey even unjust and harmful laws, the greater the moral imperative of repealing such laws as quickly as possible.

Even on its own terms, the duty-to-obey-the-law theory has to confront arguments to the effect that many immigration restrictions are so severely unjust that migrants do not have a duty to obey them. That challenge is especially hard to meet if you, like many Americans, accept the idea that it's perfectly fine to routinely disobey a wide range of less onerous laws, such as speed limits and various petty economic regulations. Regardless, the issue of whether people have a duty to obey a given law is conceptually separate from the issue of whether that law should exist in the first place. Most debates over immigration policy are actually about the latter issue.

Similarly, if your objection to currently illegal immigration is that it undermines respect for the rule of law, then that's a great justification for legalizing it! That would solve the problem far more thoroughly than any crackdown possibly could. If you think that illegal immigration undermines the rule of law in ways that the lawbreaking most of us engage in on a routine basis does not (most adult Americans have violated federal criminal law at some point in their lives), then you must explain what it is that makes immigration law special.

Finally, if you really do support all currently legal immigration, and oppose only the illegal kind, then you should oppose Donald Trump's and some other Republicans' efforts to severely truncate currently legal immigration. If you are indifferent to such plans or actually back them, then you are not for currently legal immigration. You're for massively cutting it, and you should defend that position.

There are plenty of intellectually serious arguments for restricting immigration, including some for cutting it below current levels. I address a wide range of such claims in my recent book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. But the "I'm for legal immigration" trope is not a serious contribution to the discussion. The sooner we can retire it, the sooner we can focus on the real issues at stake in debates over immigration policy.

 

 

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    November.27.2020 at 4:42 pm

    American policy and practice with respect to immigration will soon enough cease to be cruel, authoritarian, and bigoted.

    Bigoted right-wingers to be hardest hit.

    Which suits me nicely.

    Open wider, bigots.

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      November.27.2020 at 4:48 pm

      What are the changes your foresee taking place in the next couple of years? For purposes of this exercise, you can assign the Georgia senate results as you see fit.

      1. Cal Cetín
        November.27.2020 at 4:56 pm

        More immigration, which of course translates to more gay rights and more legal marijuana. And trans right – what immigrant could possibly be against that? It’s all intersectional, an injustice to one is an injustice to all.

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        November.27.2020 at 5:21 pm

        America no longer is a worrisome laughingstock among our allies and an unexpected source of succor among the world’s retrograde authoritarians. It reclaims its international standing.

        America stops treating immigrants, gays, people who rely on reason, and the like like dirt. The ‘dreamers’ will become citizens. The debate concerning the wall will involve dismantling it or abandoning it. Immigration will increase substantially, if not enormously.

        America benefits from adult supervision and science with respect to pandemic management.

        Consumer and environmental protection agencies resume protection and abandon predation.

        Saudi Arabia and Israel, among others, will be held to account for their right-wing belligerence. The cost and immorality of the American political, economic, moral, and military skirts they hide behind will decrease.

        The Department of Justice will resume traditional civil rights enforcement.

        Two or three states are to be admitted.

        The Trump family will be bankrupted.

        If the Supreme Court gets too frisky, it will be enlarged, leashed, or both.

    2. Keith Waters
      November.27.2020 at 5:14 pm

      There are people who would like to move to America. They file the papers. They wait. There are others who decide they don’t have to wait. They break into the line.

      The media, aka Democratic Party operatives with bylines, will not press the man from Delaware on this issue. They are too busy singing his virtues.

      Those of us who think the laws ought to be respected and line breakers not rewarded are called names and consigned to the basement of hell. You have no respect for anyone who has the temerity to call you out, and the professor does not believe in the right to control borders. To the latter, if you can’t control your border, you have no country. It’s an intellectually dishonest column worth of something that would come from the Democrats.

  2. Ben_
    November.27.2020 at 4:47 pm

    Let’s have a new compromise immigration law. Propose one. Get people to agree on all sides of the issue. Let’s get it passed.

    You are for the current law being systematically ignored to create a de-facto policy most Americans are against.

    America is supposed to be a government by the people, not a wink-and-nod organized crime regime where specific extremists get whatever they want and the rest of Americans’ priorities and needs are ignored.

  3. Noscitur a sociis
    November.27.2020 at 4:47 pm

    The whole point at issue in discussions of immigration policy is whether various types of immigration should be legal.

    But it’s not: there’s also the question of what should happen to people who violate the immigration laws as they stand (and, for that matter, if they’re amended, assuming any still exist). Indeed, that question has substantially more practical significance at present, given how odds against any significant amendment to our system happening for the next few years.

  4. AmosArch
    November.27.2020 at 4:47 pm

    When people say they don’t mind ‘legal immigration’. It means they don’t mind immigrants per se, they just wish for certain controls or safeguards such as numbers/filtering out criminals/assimilation/background/following a process etc.

    As opposed to you who wants complete open borders, no process, and wants to allow people in who break the law both by crossing the border and also committing additional crimes such as murder.

    Two distinct positions. This is not rocket science.

  5. MatthewSlyfield
    November.27.2020 at 4:58 pm

    I won’t go as far as supporting open boarders, at least not until the welfare state has been dismantled.

    I am opposed to “illegal immigration”, but I don’t support our current immigration laws either.

    I think that the overall caps on allowed immigration should be raised significantly, and that country by country limits should be eliminated entirely.

    I think the process and paperwork required ought to be streamlined significantly.

    I think we should have a guest worker program for agricultural migrant workers and seasonal workers.

  6. Page Turner
    November.27.2020 at 4:59 pm

    Why are you omitting the key fact that there is legislation detailing how people are permitted to immigrate? That makes a clear distinction between those who follow the laws (legal immigrants) and those who deliberately enter the country illegally.

    Do you make the same argument about voting legally vs voting illegally? Paying income tax vs deliberate tax fraud?

    You just don’t want to admit the damage flooding the country with illegals has done socially, legally and economically because you got the lower wages you wanted.

  7. MollyGodiva
    November.27.2020 at 5:11 pm

    When a politician says “I support legal immigration”, it is implied heavily that their issue is with those who break the law, but they are just peachy with those who immigrate according the the laws. But then turn around and support policies that tightens, or makes life harder for legal immigrants, I simply don’t believe that they support any immigration.

    1. Ben_
      November.27.2020 at 5:18 pm

      all policies that allow even one fewer immigrant in any area or category than the current maximum legal number of immigrants are against all immigration

    2. iowantwo
      November.27.2020 at 5:37 pm

      I need example to make any sense out of your contentention. What laws are passed that single out legal immigrants? The would be discrimination by country of origin.

  8. PeteRR
    November.27.2020 at 5:11 pm

    Everybody draws a line as to who should be able to come. Yours appears to be anybody who wants to show up. Mine is more stringent. But make no mistake the line exists.

    Saying your line is more valid than any other is BS. Especially since no other country on earth favors or implements it.

  9. mulched
    November.27.2020 at 5:16 pm

    Looks like Prof. Somin has saved up all his question-begging and strawman-punching for Friday.

  10. Darth Chocolate
    November.27.2020 at 5:23 pm

    I dare anyone who believes in this unlimited immigration to try that with any other country. Let me know your opinion once you get out of jail.

  11. TwelveInchPianist
    November.27.2020 at 5:25 pm

    This post is manifestly wrong. There is indeed a lot of discussion over how much we should enforce various types of laws, from drug laws to immigration laws.

    And in many cases the folks arguing against enforcement have won. We have policies of not enforcing laws against immigration and marijuana in many cases. We have DACA, and we have an official policy of non enforcing federal laws against MJ in states that have legalized it.

    So people claiming that we ought to enforce immigration laws are not making a spurious argument, the “issue under discussion” is quite often whether or not we should allow illegal immigration or drug use.

  12. Will Nonya
    November.27.2020 at 5:26 pm

    This article misses one of the reasons why this argument is used so frequently by politicians.
    This argument is intended to keep the focus on people who arrived in the country in violation of current law. One of the reasons they want to keep the focus there is that a politician without a boogeyman to protect against is a politician without any power over the people they govern.

    This allows them to tap in to so many different positions and prejudices that attempting to make someone defend their position is moot. Disassbling the argument as decided is fine when engaged in earnest debate but that is an incredibly rare even in modern American, both between the elite ruling classes and the average citizen.

    If you want to make a difference then don’t pick partisan arguments but examine the responses from those who have reasoned excuses for their apathy toward or impotence in the political system.

  13. iowantwo
    November.27.2020 at 5:26 pm

    I disagree with the professor. If He doesn’t like the immigration law, work through the process to change the laws. The people, through their elected representatives have set immigration policy. A bi -partisan coalition have set immigration policy.

Please to post comments