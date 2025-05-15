Roberts' Rules for Defending Judicial Independence and the Rule of Law

On Monday, Chief Justice Roberts spoke at the Georgetown Law School> Among other things, the Chief repeated his concern about threats to the rule of law and judicial independence. From Politico's report:

Chief Justice John Roberts described the rule of law as "endangered" and warned against "trashing the justices," but speaking in Washington Monday he didn't point fingers directly at President Donald Trump or his allies for publicly excoriating judges who've ruled against aspects of Trump's agenda. "The notion that rule of law governs is the basic proposition," Roberts said during an appearance at Georgetown Law. "Certainly as a matter of theory, but also as a matter of practice, we need to stop and reflect every now and then how rare that is, certainly rare throughout history, and rare in the world today."

While the Chief Justice may not have "point[ed] fingers" at President Trump or his allies in these remarks, the Chief Justice has responded to President Trump's criticisms of federal judges and calls for impeachment. Indeed, contrary to Politico's suggestion, the Chief Justice has been rather consistent in calling out threats to judicial independence and the rule of law from all quarters--and in this he is the exception.

As I discuss in my latest Civitas Outlook piece, the Chief Justice has been consistent in his appeals to and defense of these principles, whereas most of his critics have not been.

Speaking in Buffalo on May 7, the Chief Justice reiterated his views, noting, "impeachment is not how you register disagreement with decisions." As Roberts explained, judicial independence is "central" to the constitutional structure, adding that "the only real political science innovation in our constitution… is the establishment of an independent judiciary." Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No.22 lamented that the lack of a federal judiciary "to expound and define" the "true meaning" of the laws was among the crowning "defects" of the Articles of Confederation. For the judiciary to play that role, Roberts noted, it cannot be under the sway of either of the other branches. The "innovation" embodied in Article III "doesn't work if the judiciary is not independent." Donald Trump is hardly the only one to have earned rebukes from the Chief Justice for unwarranted attacks on the judiciary. The Chief Justice's most recent year-end report on the state of the judiciary—released before Trump returned to office – inveighed against threats of violence, intimidation, misinformation about judicial decisions, and threats to defy court orders as serious threats to judicial independence. Though some may have forgotten by December 2024, some prominent progressive voices had suggested that the Biden Administration should consider defying court orders and ignoring the Supreme Court's decisions on high profile matters.

And we should not forgot the Chief Justice's forceful statement in response to Senator Schumer's threatening remarks in front of the Court in 2020.

Those who care more about judicial independence and the rule of law than they do about policy victories or partisan advantage would do well to emulate the Chief Justice's approach. Alas, it seems most commentators only raise concerns about the rule of law when the threats come from an opposing tribe. This feeds cynicism about appeals to such principles and undermines efforts to defend the rule of law.