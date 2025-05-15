"Israel Police Recently Used [AI] to Prepare Arguments for a Criminal Case, … Citing Legislation That Does Not Exist"

From an article Tuesday in The Times of Israel:

According to the reports in Hebrew media, Judge Ehud Kaplan of the Hadera Magistrate's Court reacted in astonishment to the police's argument, saying: "I thought I had seen everything in 30 years on the bench."

The case in question centers on Ibrahim Mahajne, a resident of Wadi Ara who is being investigated on suspicion of money laundering, embezzlement and tax fraud by the Lahav 433 major crimes unit….

According to the reports, Mahajne's lawyers noticed that in the police's argument against returning [a phone of his that had been seized], they cited laws that do not exist in Israel's legal code….

During the hearing, Mahajne's attorney Tamir Calderon told the court that he "suspects that the police response was taken from ChatGPT. The sections of law cited do not exist." …

"We take it back. What was quoted is incorrect. Whoever wrote this did so in good faith, by mistake," [the police representative] said. "We admit that there was a mistake."