New Republic Podcast Interview on Our Case Against Trump's "Liberation Day" Tariffs

Greg Sargent of the New Republic interviewed me.

(Illustration: Eddie Marshall | Tupungato | Dreamstime.com | Chris Kleponis | CNP | picture alliance | Consolidated News Photos | Newscom)

Yesterday, Greg Sargent of the New Republic interviewed me for his Daily Blast podcast about the case against Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs filed by the Liberty Justice Center and myself on behalf of five US businesses harmed by this abusive policy. The case was argued before the US Court off International Trade yesterday.

The podcast, which runs about twenty minutes, is available here. We discussed some o the dangers of Trump's tariff policies, the state of the case,  and what we learned about the Court's views from what was said at oral argument.

 