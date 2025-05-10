The Volokh Conspiracy
Remembering Justice Souter
The justices reflect on their former colleague.
As has become traditional, the sitting and retired justices of the Supreme Court have issued statements regarding the death of Justice David Souter. All of the justices participated, including those who did not serve with him on the Court. The statements may be found here.
For those interested in Justice Souter's jurisprudence, beyond what is found in his opinions, here is the commencement speech he delivered at Harvard in 2010.