D.C. Circuit Stays Judge Boasberg's Criminal Contempt Proceedings

Late yesterday, the motions panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued an administrative stay delaying the criminal contempt proceedings against the Trump Administration initiated by Judge Boasberg. The stay was imposed by a majority of the panel (Judges Katsas and Rao). Judge Pillard disagreed with the decision to impose a stay. The order gives the panel more time to consider the Trump Administration's emergency order to say the proceedings.

The order reads:

Upon consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal or, in the

alternative, a writ of mandamus, it is

ORDERED, on the court's own motion, that the district court's contempt-related order entered on April 16, 2025, be administratively stayed pending further order of the court. The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal or a writ of mandamus and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion. See D.C. Circuit Handbook of Practice and Internal Procedures 33 (2024). It is

FURTHER ORDERED that appellees file a response to the emergency motion by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Any reply is due by noon on Friday, April 25, 2025.