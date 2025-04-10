Supreme Court Upholds Order Telling Trump Administration to "Facilitate" Return of Armando Abrego Garcia from El Salvador

This evening the Supreme Court effectively denied the Trump Administration's request that it vacate a district court order demanding that the federal government effectuate the return of Armando Abrego Garcia to the United States from El Salvador. This is consistent with last week's opinions in Trump v. J.G.G. in which all nine justices indicated that the federal government must provide due process to individuals allegedly subject to deportation.

As a technical matter, the Trump Administration's application was granted in part and denied in part , but in substance it denied the Administration's sought after relief by concluding that the district court "order properly requires the Government to "facilitate"

Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador." The order also called for the district court to clarify parts of its order, and noted that parts of the order (such as the deadline) were no longer operable.

The unsigned order drew no dissents, though Justice Sotomayor issued a separate statement respecting the order joined by Justices Kagan and Jackson.

The text of the order is below the jump.

On March 15, 2025, the United States removed Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia from the United States to El Salvador, where he is currently detained in the Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT). The United States acknowledges that Abrego Garcia was subject to a withholding order forbidding his removal to El Salvador, and that the removal to El Salvador was therefore illegal. The United States represents that the removal to El Salvador was the result of an "administrative error." The United States alleges, however, that Abrego Garcia has been found to be a member of the gang MS–13, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and that his return to the United States would pose a threat to the public. Abrego Garcia responds that he is not a member of MS–13, and that he has lived safely in the United States with his family for a decade and has never been charged with a crime. On Friday, April 4, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland entered an order directing the Government to "facilitate and effectuate the return of [Abrego Garcia] to the United States by no later than 11:59 PM on Monday, April 7." On the morning of April 7, the United States filed this application to vacate the District Court's order. THE CHIEF JUSTICE entered an administrative stay and subsequently referred the application to the Court. The application is granted in part and denied in part,subject to the direction of this order. Due to the administrative stay issued by THE CHIEF JUSTICE, the deadline imposed by the District Court has now passed. To that extent, the Government's emergency application is effectively granted in part and the deadline in the challenged order is no longer effective. The rest of the District Court's order remains in effect but requires clarification on remand. The order properly requires the Government to "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador. The intended scope of the term "effectuate" in the District Court's order is, however, unclear, and may exceed the District Court's authority. The District Court should clarify its directive, with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs. For its part, the Government should be prepared to share what it can concerning the steps it has taken and the prospect of further steps. The order heretofore entered by THE CHIEF JUSTICE is vacated.

Justice Sotomayor's "Statement . . . respecting the Court's disposition of the application" reads: